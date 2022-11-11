Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kickn Chicken - Smithtown 20 east main street

review star

No reviews yet

20 East Main Street

Village of the Branch, NY 11787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Small Business Nashville Style Chicken restaurant featuring sandwiches, pieces & tenders! All chicken is made fresh from scratch everyday

Website

Location

20 East Main Street, Village of the Branch, NY 11787

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Lahooti
orange starNo Reviews
96 E Main Street Smithtown, NY 11787
View restaurantnext
Smithtown Pasta House
orange starNo Reviews
65 East Main Street Smithtown, NY 11787
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Smithtown
orange starNo Reviews
80 East Main Street Smithtown, NY 11787
View restaurantnext
Raan Thai
orange starNo Reviews
203 Terry Rd Smithtown, NY 11787
View restaurantnext
YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Senor Taco - Nesconset
orange star4.5 • 2,573
295 Smithtown Blvd Nesconsent, NY 11767
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Village of the Branch
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston