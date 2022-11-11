Kickn Chicken - Smithtown 20 east main street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Small Business Nashville Style Chicken restaurant featuring sandwiches, pieces & tenders! All chicken is made fresh from scratch everyday
Location
20 East Main Street, Village of the Branch, NY 11787
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Village of the Branch