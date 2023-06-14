Main picView gallery

Kickn Chicken - Huntington 339 New York Ave

No reviews yet

339 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743

Popular Items

OG KICKER

$10.95

On a bun or as a wrap - Hand breaded and Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles and Kick’ N Sauce

French Fries

$4.95

FOOD

COMBOS

#2 3pc TENDERS

$12.95

3 Piece Tenders served at your desired heat level - includes fries and a drink

#3 2 Nash Snack Wraps

$12.95

Any of our Chicken Wraps (OG Kicker, Kick’n Kimchi, Buffalo, or BBQ) served at your desired heat level - includes fries and a drink

#4 NUGGETS

$12.95

10 Piece Nuggets served at your desired heat level - includes fries and a drink

STARTERS

Dirty Bird Fries

$11.00

French fries, topped with house cheese sauce, fried chicken and our signature Kick’N Sauce

Dills & Dip

$7.50

Fried pickle chips served with your choice of dip

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

House mac and cheese breaded and lightly fried - served with house Kick’N Sauce

Chicken & Waffle Bites

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders and house made waffles cut up bite size, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar - a little sweet before you eat!

WINGS

$8.95+

Battered and fried, available in any heat level - or the following flavors. Original, Buffalo, Honey Barbecue, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili or Korean Gochujang

MAINS

FARMHOUSE SALAD

$8.50Out of stock

Fresh spring mix, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, hardboiled egg, served with balsamic vinaigrette. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3!

KICK'N KIMCHI

$11.95

On a bun or as a wrap - Hand breaded and Fried Chicken Breast, Gochujang sauce, kimchi, sweet chili mayo

BUFFALO

$11.95

On a bun or as a wrap - Hand breaded and Fried Chicken Breast, Frank’s Red Hot sauce, tomato, slaw and bleu cheese dressing

BARBECUE

$10.95

On a bun or as a wrap - Hand breaded and Fried Chicken Breast, smothered in honey barbecue sauce, house slaw and pickles on a brioche bun

PARTY FOWL

$12.95

Hand breaded and fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, with slaw, pickles, Kick’ N Sauce and our homemade mac ‘n cheese

CHICKN CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Grilled or fried chicken, croutons and dressing

NASH SNACK WRAP

$6.00

Fried chicken, lettuce and ranch, on a flour tortilla

KICKN CHICKEN

TENDERS

$7.95+

10pc Nuggets

$7.95

TENDERS & WAFFLES

$8.95

Two tenders. Homemade waffle and maple syrup

SIDES

Mac ‘N Cheese

$4.95

Coleslaw

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.95

DIPS

Kick’ n Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Barbecue

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Korean Gochujang

$0.50

SHAKES

Chocolate Classic

$6.95

Chocolate with whipped cream

Vanilla Classic

$6.95

Vanilla with whipped cream

The Dolly

$6.95

Fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup with whipped cream

The Presley

$6.95

Fresh banana, Nila Wafer and whipped cream

The Coal Miner’s Daughter

$6.95

Crumbled Oreos, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

DESSERTS

Moon Pies

$1.00

Brownies

$2.00

Waffle Bites

$5.75

Chopped up bits of housemade waffle, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served with your choice of chocolate or caramel dip on the side

FAMILY MEALS

LIL FAM : 10 Piece Tenders

$25.00

8 Tenders with your choice of 3 large sides and 1/2 gallon of sweet tea or lemonade

BIG FAM : 20 PIECE TENDERS

$35.00

16 Tenders with your choice of 3 extra large sides and 1/2 gallon of sweet tea or lemonade

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Pink Lemonade

$13.50

Coke Bottle

$2.76

Diet Coke

$2.76

Sprite Bottle

$2.76

Dr. Pepper

$2.76

Seltzer Bottle

$2.76

Fiji Water

$2.50

Poland Water

$1.75

Orange Soda

$2.76

MERCHANDISE

Hats

$23.00
$20.00

Sauces

$9.00
$9.00
$9.00

Sweatshirts

$30.00
$30.00
$30.00
$30.00

T-Shirts

$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00

Spicy Clucker T Shirt Small

$20.00
$20.00
$20.00
$20.00

CATERING

Sandwiches (6)

$50.00

Nashville style

Snack Wraps (6)

$25.00

Chicken tenders, lettuce and ranch, served in flour tortillas

1/2 Tray Tenders

$30.00

16 Piece Tenders

$30.00

Breast, thighs, wings and drums

1/2 Tray Wings

$30.00

24 Wings

1/2 Tray Dirty Bird Fries

$30.00

Fried chicken, cheese sauce and Kick N’ Sauce

1/2 Tray Nuggets

$30.00

Lotta nuggets!

1/2 Tray Mac & Cheese

$25.00

1/2 Tray Coleslaw

$25.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Pink Lemonade

$13.50

Half Tray Fries

$25.00

Cesar Half Tray

$30.00

8oz Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relaxed, family and friend vibes- Spicing things up one bite at a time ;)

339 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

