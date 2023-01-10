Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

Kick'n Chicken 342 Main Street

No reviews yet

342 Main Street

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Popular Items

#1 Nashville Style Sandwich
Nashville Style
French Fries

Tenders

3 Tenders

$6.00

4 Tenders

$8.00

5 Tenders

$10.00

6 Tenders

$12.00

7 Tenders

$14.00

8 Tenders

$16.00

9 Tenders

$18.00

10 Tenders

$20.00

11 Tenders

$22.00

12 Tenders

$24.00

Meal Combos

Includes Fries & a Soft Drink
#1 Nashville Style Sandwich

#1 Nashville Style Sandwich

$11.95
#2 3 Piece Tender

#2 3 Piece Tender

$10.95
#3 Snack Wrap

#3 Snack Wrap

$9.95
#4 10 Piece Nuggets

#4 10 Piece Nuggets

$10.95
#5 6 Piece Wings

#5 6 Piece Wings

$10.95
#6 Tenders & Waffle

#6 Tenders & Waffle

$10.95

Family Meal Combos

Feeds 4 People. Includes 1/2 Gallon of Sweet Tea or Pink Lemonade
#1 8 Piece Bucket

#1 8 Piece Bucket

$29.95
#2 24 Piece Wings

#2 24 Piece Wings

$29.95
#3 12 Piece Tenders

#3 12 Piece Tenders

$29.95
#4 Kick'N Combo

#4 Kick'N Combo

$29.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Style

Nashville Style

$9.95

Fried Chicken Breast topped with coleslaw, pickles, and Kick'N Sauce served on a Brioche Bun

Korean N' Kimchi

Korean N' Kimchi

$10.95

Fried Chicken breast, Kimchi, Korean Gochujang sauce, and Sweet Chili Mayo served on a Brioche Bun

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Chicken breast, Franks Red Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Cole Slaw, served on a Brioche Bun

Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$7.95
5 Piece Tenders

5 Piece Tenders

$10.95

Nuggets

10 Piece Nuggets

10 Piece Nuggets

$7.95

Tenders n' Waffle

Tenders & Waffle

Tenders & Waffle

$10.95

Topped with Powdered Sugar and served with syrup on the side

Buckets

4 Piece Bucket

4 Piece Bucket

$12.95

1 Pc Breast, 1 Pc Thigh, 1 Pc Drum, 1 Pc Wing

8 Piece Bucket

8 Piece Bucket

$22.95

2 Pc Breast, 2 Pc Thigh, 2 Pc Drum, 2 Pc Wing

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

House Spice Blend

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Shells and Lava

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95

Tenessee Style Coleslaw

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Fried Pickles, Kick'n Sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.95

Ranch Powder Seasoned

Kids Meal

5pc Nugget, Fries, Apple Juice

5pc Nugget, Fries, Apple Juice

$5.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Fanta

Fanta

$2.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Fiji 16oz

Fiji 16oz

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95
Sweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

Sweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

$7.95
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock
Pink Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

Pink Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

$7.95Out of stock

Milkshakes

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$6.95

Cookies & Cream

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

Vanilla Bean

Mint Chip Shake

Mint Chip Shake

$6.95

Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Sauce

Rainbow Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Rainbow Cookie Icecream, Chocolate Sauce, Rainbow Sprinkles

Sauces

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Side of Blue Cheese

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50
Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.50
Side of Kick'n Sauce

Side of Kick'n Sauce

$0.50
Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50
Side of Buffalo

Side of Buffalo

$0.50
Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Catering

6 NASHVILLE STYLE SANDWICHES

$50.00

6 SNACKWRAPS

$25.00

16 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN

$30.00

1/2 TRAY TENDERS

$30.00

1/2 TRAY WINGS 24 PC

$30.00

1/2 TRAY NUGGETS

$30.00

1/2 TRAY LOADED FRIES

$30.00

1/2 TRAY MAC & CHEESE

$25.00

1/2 TRAY COLESLAW

$25.00

Hot Sauce

Mild Hot Sauce

$9.00

Hats

Hat - Regular

Hat - Regular

$23.00
Hat - Distressed

Hat - Distressed

$20.00

Sauces

Jar Mild Sauce

Jar Mild Sauce

$9.00
Jar Hot Sauce

Jar Hot Sauce

$9.00Out of stock
Jar Very Hot Sauce

Jar Very Hot Sauce

$9.00Out of stock

Sweatshirts

Hoodie Small

Hoodie Small

$30.00
Hoodie Medium

Hoodie Medium

$30.00
Hoodie Large

Hoodie Large

$30.00
Hoodie Extra Large

Hoodie Extra Large

$30.00

T-Shirts

Beatles T Shirt Small

Beatles T Shirt Small

$20.00Out of stock
Beatles T Shirt Medium

Beatles T Shirt Medium

$20.00
Beatles T Shirt Large

Beatles T Shirt Large

$20.00Out of stock
Beatles T Shirt Extra Large

Beatles T Shirt Extra Large

$20.00
I Heart T Shirt Small

I Heart T Shirt Small

$20.00
I Heart T Shirt Medium

I Heart T Shirt Medium

$20.00
I Heart T Shirt Large

I Heart T Shirt Large

$20.00
I Heart T Shirt Extra Large

I Heart T Shirt Extra Large

$20.00
Pepper T Shirt Small

Pepper T Shirt Small

$20.00
Pepper T Shirt Medium

Pepper T Shirt Medium

$20.00
Pepper T Shirt Large

Pepper T Shirt Large

$20.00
Pepper T Shirt Extra Large

Pepper T Shirt Extra Large

$20.00
Scarface T Shirt Small

Scarface T Shirt Small

$20.00
Scarface T Shirt Medium

Scarface T Shirt Medium

$20.00
Scarface T Shirt Large

Scarface T Shirt Large

$20.00
Scarface T Shirt Extra Large

Scarface T Shirt Extra Large

$20.00

Spicy Clucker T Shirt Small

$20.00
Spicy Clucker T Shirt Medium

Spicy Clucker T Shirt Medium

$20.00
Spicy Clucker T Shirt Large

Spicy Clucker T Shirt Large

$20.00
Spicy Clucker T Shirt Extra Large

Spicy Clucker T Shirt Extra Large

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

342 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

