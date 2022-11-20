Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Kickstand Cafe

846 Reviews

$

594 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Panino
Egg and Cheese
Latte

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Organic and Fair Trade from Equal Exchange. Our house coffee is Love Buzz, a dark, smooth, rich blend. Decaf is Peruvian.

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.25

Bagged loose leaf tea from MEM tea importers

Americano (double)

$3.25

Espresso (organic and fair trade) mixed with hot water

Latte

$4.50+

Two shots of espresso (organic and fair trade) topped with steamed milk and a small amount of foam

Cappuccino (double)

$4.30

two shots of espresso (organic fair trade) topped with steamed milk and foamed milk

Espresso (double)

$2.95

double shot, organic and fair trade

Mocha

$4.95+

two shots of espresso, steamed milk, organic cocoa powder and cane sugar. mixed to order, so sweetness can be adjusted

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

2/3 brewed coffee, 1/3 steamed milk

Macchiato (double)

$3.50

two shots of espresso marked with a dollop of steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

made in-house, lightly sweetened and steamed with your choice of milk

Red Eye

$3.75+

brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

Flat White

$4.50

two shots of espresso topped with steamed milk (no foam)

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Made to order with Equal Exchange Organic Baking Cocoa. Lightly sweet. Choose your milk.

Hot MATCHA Latte (12 oz)

$4.75

Steamer

$3.25+

Mulled Cider

$4.25

Mulled in-house with cinnamon, cloves and fresh ginger

Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Iced coffees and teas

All of our coffee drinks are made with beans from Equal Exchange -- always organic always fair trade. Teas come from MEM tea importers in Watertown. We make everything here and never use mixes or pre-sweetened concentrates (yuck).

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

the classic, strong and simple (organic and fair trade)

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Made in house by steeping our house coffee -- Love Buzz-- at room temperature for 18 hours. No heat means a smoother (and more caffeinated) taste

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.75

two shots of espresso and your choice of milk

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

two shots of espresso, custom mixed with organic cocoa and pure cane sugar and cold milk of your choice

Iced REDEYE

$3.75+

iced coffee (choose regular or cold brew) and a shot of espresso

Iced American

$3.95+

espresso tempered with cool water and poured over ice

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Our house-made lightly sweetened chai, mixed with your choice of milk

Iced Thai

$4.50+

a strong black tea brewed with spices, sweetened and topped with a thin layer of cream

Iced MATCHA (16oz)

$5.50

matcha green tea shaken with cold milk; comes lightly sweetened, but you can ask to skip the sugar

Ginger Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house with ginger lemon tea and fresh lemon juice -- lightly sweetened

Mint Limeade

$3.25+

Made in-house with herbal mint tea and fresh lime juice, lightly sweetened

Lemonade

$3.25+

tart! made in house

Iced Black Tea

$2.95+

traditional black iced tea, unsweetened

Arnold Palmer

$2.95+

half black iced tea, half lemonade

Iced Crimson Berry Tea (herbal)

$2.95+

Other cold drinks

Mark's Green Drink

$4.75

Fresh made smoothie with banana, avocado, kale, ginger, kefir and a splash of pure orange juice

Berry Smoothie

$4.75Out of stock

Fresh made smoothie, with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, plus a little pure orange juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Spindrift

$2.75

Apple and Eve

$1.75

Chocolate milk box

$1.75

Vanilla milk box

$1.75Out of stock

12 oz Milk

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Canned Water (Metal)

$1.75

Muffins

Blueberry muffin

$3.25

Raspberry Almond muffin

$3.25

Lemon Poppy muffin

$3.25

Double Chocolate muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Vegan banana muffin

$3.25

Scones

Mixed Berry scone

$3.25

Maple Walnut scone

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk scone

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon Ginger scone

$3.25

Vegan Raisin

$3.25

Croissant and other pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Spinach ricotta croissant

$4.00

Pecan Sticky bun

$3.50

Thebirkes (Danish poppy/almond pastry)

$3.25

Gluten Free Blueberry Oat Loaf

$4.25

Lemon Square

$3.25

Raspberry Oat Square

$3.25

COOKIES/Bars

chocolate chip cookie

$3.25

toffee cookie

$3.25

ginger molasses cookie

$3.25

oatmeal raisin cookie

$3.25

Seven Layer Bar

$3.25

CERTIFIED GF pastries from Daniella's Dandies (individually wrapped)

GF Lemon Poppy muffin

$4.25Out of stock

GF Cranberry Orange muffin

$4.25

GF Snickerdoodle Muffin

$4.25

GF Original Glazed Donut

$4.25Out of stock

GF Red Velvet Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Bagels/Toast

Everything, Plain and Cinnamon Raisin come from Noshman's Bagels, NYC -- we bake them fresh each morning. Multiseed come from Iggy's Cream cheese, plain or scallion, is whipped in house

Everything Bagel

$2.00

NY style -- from Orwashers Bakery. Toasted unless you tell us otherwise.

Plain Bagel

$2.00

From Orwashers NYC . Toasted, unless you choose otherwise

Seven Grain Toast -- 2 slices

$3.50

two slices of Iggy's seven-grain bread

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$9.25

Your choice of toasted bagel and house whipped cream cheese (plain or scallion), tomato, cucumber and red onion

half ciabatta roll

$0.75

Egg Sandwich

Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Egg frittata, baked in a muffin tin, with melted cheddar and a slice of our herb-roasted tomatoes; served on sesame seeded Iggy's brioche (a perfect fit) or choose a bagel

Deluxe Egg sandwich

$5.25

Egg frittata, with spinach, mushroom and caramelized onion baked in a muffin tin, topped with melted cheddar and served with a slice of our herb-roasted tomato on sesame-seeded Iggy's brioche; or choose a bagel

Avocado Toast

Plain Avocado Toast

$4.50

On Iggy's 7 grain, with coarse pink salt

Smoked Salmon Avocado toast

$7.25

Iggy's 7-grain, smoked salmon, our pickled onions and arugula

Oats

Hot organic steel cut oats

$4.50

Organic steel cut oats with your choice of toppings

OVERNIGHT OATS

$5.25

Rolled oats, chia seeds, maple syrup and oatly, soaked overnight with rotating fillings. ALWAYS GF and VEGAN. Served cold.

Fresh Rolls

Pack of 3 rolls w/peanut sauce

$7.50Out of stock

a Kickstand favorite -- rice noodles, fresh herbs and veggies and marinated tofu wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut dipping sauce

FRIDAY 10-PACK -- Preorder by 2:45pm Thursday Required

$22.50Out of stock

Order before 1:30 on Thursday for Friday pickup (between 8-3).

Sandwiches

Roasted Chicken Panino

$10.50

House-roasted chicken, cheddar, North Country smokehouse bacon, tomato and Zing! sauce (avocado sriracha mayo)

Mozzarella, Tomato and Pesto Panino

$9.50

The name says it all; nothing to add here. But you can add chicken if you like!

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar and muenster on Iggy's 7-grain bread, brushed with fresh garlic oil and grilled until oozy

Chicken Salad on 7grain

$9.25

house-made with poached chicken breast, celery, red onion, cilantro and grapes, greek yogurt and mayo; served with greens on Iggy's 7grain

Reuben

$10.50

On Iggy's dark rye, with swiss cheese, saurkraut and our house made (slightly spicy) reuben sauce; choose your meat (corned beef or smoked turkey) or go veggie with either roasted beets or avocado and arugula

Smoked Turkey

$9.00

Locally smoked turkey with house-made arugula pesto and cranberry sauce on Iggy's 7grain

Mini Grilled Cheese

$4.75

cheddar and muenster grilled on an Iggy's brioche bun

Mini Chicken Salad

$6.25

our house made chicken salad on a toasted Iggy's brioche bun, with mixed greens

Hummus on 7grain

$8.50

Kick-made hummus, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots and our pickled onions on Iggy's 7-grain VEGAN

Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$9.25

your choice of bagel toasted with smoked salmon, plain or scallion cream cheese, sliced cucumber, fresh tomato and red onion

Roasted Portabello

$10.00Out of stock

Portobello Mushrooms, red pepper pesto and goat cheese spread and fresh spinach. Pressed.

Salads

Beet and Goat Cheese

$8.50

diced beets, vermont creamery goat cheese, walnuts, arugula and mixed greens with our house made balsamic vinaigrette (on the side)

Mixed Green

$6.50

mixed greens with shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, and our pickled red onions, with house-made balsamic vinaigrette (on the side)

Caesar

$7.50

chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, our (addictive) homemade croutons and Emily's almost healthy caesar dressing (greek yogurt/mayo based -- always on the side)

Lentil Salad

$7.95

french lentils, capers, currants, carrots and kale, dressed with a house-made turmeric apple cider vinaigrette, served on a bed of arugula

SOUP

Hot Soup

$4.00+

PLEASE DO NOT ORDER BEFORE 10am

QUARTS to-go (cold)

Snacks/FRUIT

Chips

$1.95

Banana

$1.00

BULK DRINKS TO GO

Quart Chai Tea Concentrate

$16.00

Our lightly sweetened Kick-made concentrate. Mix 2/3 chai with 1/3 milk of your choice. Over ice or heat it up.

Quart Thai Tea Concentrate

$16.00

Kick-made Thai Tea -- pour over ice and add thin layer of cream (or alternate of your choice)

Quart of Cold Brew

$16.00

Quart of Ginger Lemonade

$14.00

Quart of Mint Limeade

$14.00

Quart of Black Iced Tea

$12.50

Retail Coffee Beans

Equal Exchange Coffee Beans

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Kickstand Cafe is an independent community driven cafe on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center. We serve coffee from Equal Exchange (always organic, always Fair Trade) and a selection of thoughtfully prepared breakfast and lunch items. We have limited indoor seating for the fully vaccinated and a HUGE outdoor garden patio.

Website

Location

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Kickstand Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revival Cafe - Alewife
orange starNo Reviews
125 Cambridgepark Drive Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3130 - Alewife Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
20 Acorn Park Drive Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
134 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
True Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,092
1153 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Tryst Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 2,263
689 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 390
12 Medford St Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
East Arlington
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston