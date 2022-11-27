Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kid Cashew

83 Reviews

$$

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd

Suite 1400

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Lamb Gyro
Big Mac Daddy

Family Meals

Feast For Two W/ Half Chicken

$21.95

Half of a rotisserie chicken, creamy white beans, Brussels sprouts and 5 cheese mac.

Feast For Four W/ Whole Chicken

$29.95

Whole Rotisserie Chicken served with creamy white beans, 2 orders of 5 cheese mac and 2 orders of Brussels sprouts.

Homemade Spreads

Hummus

$6.95

chick pea, lemon, tahini, cumin, paprika, olive oil

Tzatziki

$6.95

greek yogurt, dill, cucumbers, garlic, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Choice of 2 Homemade Spreads

$12.95

Small Plates

Whole Avocado Quinoa

$7.95

Tri-Color Quinoa, Cucumber Salsa, Shredded Lettuce With A Chipotle Sauce Dairy Free Gluten Free

Half Avocado Quinoa

$3.95

Tri-Color Quinoa, Cucumber Salsa, Shredded Lettuce With A Chipotle Sauce Dairy Free Gluten Free

Sausage & White Beans

$8.95

Mild Italian Sausage, Served Over Creamy White Beans Gluten Free, Contains Dairy

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Homemade Mornay Sauce, Creamy Leeks, Shallots, With 5/ Cheeses Served Gratin

Roasted Beets

$7.95

Pistachio, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served Chilled Gluten Free, Contains Dairy

Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Caramelized W/ Lemon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds

Chicken Skewers

$9.95

Cilantro Marinade, With Avocado Lime and Chipotle Sauce Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Octopus

$12.95

Shrimp & Polenta

$12.95

Salads

Super Grain Avocado Salad

$11.95

greens, tri-color quinoa, fennel, pistachios, cilantro yogurt, oranges, lemon vinaigrette

The Greek

$11.95

heirloom tomatoes, english cucumber, roasted red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, extra virgin olive oil & fresh lemon juice

Beet Salad

$11.95

gold and red beets, roasted pistachios, whipped goat cheese, extra virgin olive oil and vinegar

Grill

1/2 Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

48-hour brine, lemon, oil, and fresh herbs gluten and dairy free

Whole Chicken

$19.95Out of stock

48-hour brin, and lemon, oil and fresh herbs gluten and dairy free

Wild Caught Salmon

$18.95

Grilled Steak and Sausage

$25.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Big Mac Daddy

$12.95

two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional

Lamb Gyro

$12.95

Chicken Gyro

$12.95

Pulled chicken, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion served on pita Gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked chicken, avocado, gouda cheese, mixed greens, tomato, cilantro yogurt, on toasted multi grain bread Gluten free option +1, dairy free option

Portobello Sandwich

$11.95

roasted portobello, hummus, basil, mixed greens, tomato, chipotle sauce, served on a brioche bun gluten free bun +1, dairy free optional

Double Dip Burger

$12.95

two beef patties, shredded lettuce mayo, gouda cheese, bacon, au poivre sauce, on a sesame seed bun

Lamb Burger

$12.95

Vegan

Hummus

$6.95

chick pea, lemon, tahini, cumin, paprika, and extra virgin olive oil

Vegan Half Avocado Quinoa

$3.95

avocado, tri-color quinoa, cucumber salsa, chipotle sauce

Vegan Whole Avocado Quinoa

$7.95

avocado, tri-color quinoa, cucumber salsa, chipotle sauce

Vegan Beet & Arugula Salad

$11.95

red and yellow beets, arugula, pistachios, oil and vin dressing

Vegan Greek

$11.95

english cucumbers, heirloom tomatos, roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, mixed greens, with a lemon and olive oil dressing

Vegan Super Grain

$11.95

Mixed greens. avocado, fennel, oranges, pistachios, chipotle, in a lemon vinaigrette

Vegan Gyro

$11.95

portobello, hummus, basil, mixed greens, tomato, chipotle sauce on a pita

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

caramelized, with a lemon vinaigrette and almonds

Vegan Beets

$7.95

chilled grilled beets, oranges, pistachios, olive oil

Sides

White Bean Side

$3.95

Great northern white beans , cream, parmesan, cracked pepper, onions

Polenta Side

$3.95

polenta, cream, parmesan

1/2 Quinoa Avocado Side

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.00

one beef patty, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, on a brioche bun

Kid Mac & 5 Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

mornay sauce with five cheeses served gratin

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kid Grilled Scottish Salmon

$8.00

Pizza

$6.00

Tomato sauce, cherry tomato, blended cheeses, oregano

Kid's Shrimp & Polenta

$6.00

Drinks To Go

Acqua Panna 1L

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Coke 20 OZ Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke 20 OZ Bottle

$3.50

Sprite 20 OZ Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Root beer 12 OZ Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Barritts Ginger Beer

$3.00

Feasts Dining In

Feast For 2/ Half Chicken

$21.95Out of stock

Feast For 4/Whole Chicken

$29.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Wood Fire Grill serving Flavors You'll Crave!

Location

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Suite 1400, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Kid Cashew image
Kid Cashew image
Kid Cashew image
Kid Cashew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant - 1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Bon Banh Mi Southeast Asian Kitchen - BEN SAWYER BLVD.
orange starNo Reviews
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast All Day
orange starNo Reviews
835 Coleman Boulevard Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
735 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Ty's ROADSIDE
orange starNo Reviews
713 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kanji Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mt. Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mt. Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston