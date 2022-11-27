Kid Cashew
83 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A Wood Fire Grill serving Flavors You'll Crave!
Location
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Suite 1400, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant - 1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard
No Reviews
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant
Bon Banh Mi Southeast Asian Kitchen - BEN SAWYER BLVD.
No Reviews
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant