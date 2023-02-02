Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kidd Coffee & Wine Bar

653 Reading Rd

Mason, OH 45040

Coffee Drinks

16 oz drip

$2.95

20 oz drip

$3.25

24 oz drip

$3.50

12 oz drip

$2.75

Coffee, brewed from the roasted and ground seeds of the tropical evergreen coffee plants of African origin.

16 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.95

Your choice of roasted coffee with steamed milk

20 oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

24 oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

16 oz red eye

$3.95

Kidd Dark Roast Coffee with one shot of espresso

20 oz red eye

$4.25

24 oz red eye

$4.50

16 oz black eye

$4.95

Kidd Dark Roast Coffee with two shots of espresso

20 oz black eye

$5.25

24 oz black eye

$5.50

16 oz iced coffee

$3.50

20 oz iced coffee

$3.75

24 oz iced coffee

$4.00

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.75

24 oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

16 oz plain latte

$4.95

20 oz plain latte

$5.25

24 oz plain latte

$5.50

16 oz Flavored Latte

$5.50

20 oz Flavored Latte

$5.75

24 oz Flavored Latte

$6.00

16 oz specialty latte

$5.50

20 oz specialty latte

$5.75

24 oz specialty latte

$6.00

16 oz seasonal latte

$5.75

20 oz seasonal latte

$6.00

24 oz seasonal latte

$6.25

Blended Drinks

16 oz smoothie

$5.95

20 oz smoothie

$6.25

24 oz smoothie

$6.50

12 oz smoothie

$5.50

16 oz frappachiller

$5.95

20 oz frappachiller

$6.25

24 oz frappachiller

$6.50

12 oz frappachiller

$5.50

Tea Drinks

16 oz hot tea

$3.00

Your choice of English Breakfast, Tropical Green, Earl Grey, Decaf Ceylon, Peppermint, Raspberry, Cinnamon, or Chamomile Tea

20 oz hot tea

$3.25

24 oz hot tea

$3.75

16 oz Ice Tea

$3.50

20 oz Ice Tea

$3.75

24oz Ice Tea

$4.00

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

20 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

24 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

16 oz Tea Latte

$4.95

20 oz Tea Latte

$5.25

24 oz Tea Latte

$5.50

16 oz Matcha Tea Latte

$4.95

20 oz Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25

24 oz Matcha Tea Latte

$5.50

Espresso

Espresso or Cubano (2oz)

$3.50

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.75

2 oz espresso, 1 oz milk

Cortado (4oz)

$3.95

2 oz espresso, 2 oz milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.25

2 oz espresso, 6 oz milk

16 oz Americano

$3.65

20 oz Americano

$3.95

24 oz Americano

$4.25

Steamer

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

24 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16 oz Steamer

$3.95

20 oz Steamer

$4.25

24 oz Steamer

$4.50

12 oz Steamer

$3.75

Miscellaneous

16 oz Italian Soda

$5.50

Sprite with half and half and your choice of flavor

20 oz Italian Soda

$5.75

24 oz Italian Soda

$6.25

Canned Soda

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Add on Cup of Water

$1.25

Milk

12 oz White Milk

$2.50

16 oz White Milk

$2.75

20 oz White Milk

$3.00

24 oz White Milk

$3.25

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.75

20 oz Chocolate Milk

$4.00

24 oz Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Egg and cheese on a croissant with your choice of sausage or bacon

Breakfast Wrap

$6.25

Egg and cheese on a tortilla with your choice of sausage or bacon

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Blueberry Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Extra Cream Cheese

$1.25
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.50

Combo#1 Scone Or Bagel/Medium Coffee

$6.00

Combo#2 Muffin/Medium Size Coffee

$6.50

Combo#3 Cinnamon Roll/Medium Size Coffee

$6.75

Com#4 Breakfast Sandwich Or Wrap/Medium Size Coffee

$8.50

Baked Goods

Yogurt Muffin

Yogurt Muffin

$4.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95
White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.50
Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Almond Biscotti

$2.50

Protein Bar

$2.75

Belvita

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Croissant

$2.95

Potato Chips

$2.50

Lunch

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad with mixed greens on a toasted croissant

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Mixed greens with roasted chicken, fresh cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, tomato, and shredded cheese

BLT Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, bacon, boiled egg, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Greek Pita Bites

$7.99

Greek pita bread, seasonal hummus, fresh cucumbers, and carrots

Potato Chip

$2.50

Product

Espresso 1/2 LB

$9.00

Espresso 1 LB

$16.00

Decaf Espresso 1/2 Lb

$9.00

Decaf Espresso 1 Lb

$16.00

Kidd Med 1/2 LB

$9.00

Kidd Med 1 LB

$16.00

Kidd Dark 1/2 LB

$9.00

Kidd Dark 1 LB

$16.00

Flavored 1/2 Lb

$9.00

Flavored 1 Lb

$17.00

Box Of Coffee to go

$20.00

Box Of Latte to go

$37.00

Box of Chocolate to go

$25.00

Box of Tea

$12.00

Red Wine

P.N

$22.00

Los Dos

$12.00

White White

Jaine

$24.00

Deux Rocies Chard

$27.00

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
653 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040

