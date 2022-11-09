Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kid Kreole Kooking

9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E #100

Humble, TX 77396

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Zydeco Pasta (32 oz)
Boudin Balls
Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

Faves + Sides

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$7.00

Deep fried Boudin Balls served with remoulade sauce and crackers

Mac and Cheese

$4.00
Kreole Mac & Cheese

Kreole Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Includes Tomatoes, Cheese, Cucumbers and Shredded Carrots. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon

Chicken + Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Chicken + Sausage + Shrimp Gumbo

$8.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Kajun Fried Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Fish (1) and Shrimp (3) + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$10.00
Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

$17.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Soups and Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Includes Tomatoes, Cheese, Cucumbers and Shredded Carrots. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Chicken + Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Chicken + Sausage + Shrimp Gumbo

$8.00+

Main

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Chicken Tender (4) Basket with French Fries and Hushpuppies

$10.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Pork Chop (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

Pork Chop (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$11.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Fish (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

Fish (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$12.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Shrimp (8) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$14.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Shrimp (6) & Tenders (3) Combo with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$16.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

$17.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Family Style (4 Fish) with Large French Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

$23.99

4 Fish Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Family Plus 1 ( 4 Fish, 8 Shrimp, 4 Tenders)

$31.99

4 Fish, 8 Shrimp, 4 Tenders Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Family Plus 2 (4 Fish, 12 Shrimp)

$31.99

4 Fish, 12 Shrimp Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Pastas & Potatoes

Kreole Potato Bowl

$15.00

Baked Potato with Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp and Crawfish with Alfredo Sauce and melted Cheese

Kreole Pasta (No protein)

Kreole Pasta (No protein)

$7.00

Add Chicken, Seafood, or Zydeco

Zydeco Pasta (32 oz)

$14.99

Pasta Alfredo with Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp and Crawfish and piece of Toast

Grilled Chicken Pasta (32 oz)

$10.99

Pasta Alfredo with Grilled Chicken and a piece of Toast

Seafood Pasta

$12.99

Pasta Alfredo with shrimp/crawfish and a piece of Toast

Shrimp Pasta

$13.00

Wings

5 Wings and Fries

5 Cajun or Sauced Wings

$8.99
5 Cajun or Sauced Wings with Fries

5 Cajun or Sauced Wings with Fries

$10.99

5 Wings & Kajun Fried Rice (cup)

$12.99Out of stock

15 Wings with Fries

$20.00

Kreole Boil

10 Boiled Shrimp

10 Boiled Shrimp

$11.99

20 Boiled Shrimp

$21.99

Corn (2)

$1.49

Red Potatoes (2)

$0.99

Sausage Link

$2.99

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.00
Kreole Mac & Cheese

Kreole Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Hushpuppies (5)

$2.00

Extra Pasta Sauce

$0.99

Extra Condiment Cup or Rice

$0.50

Toast

$1.49

Red Bean and Rice

$3.99

Kajun Fried Rice

$4.99Out of stock

Large Fries

$5.00

Pork Chop

$3.50

Waffle

$6.00

Chicken Tender

$2.50

3 Shrimp

$4.50

Rice Cup

$1.00

Kids Meal

Served with French Fries, 1 Hush Puppy & 12oz Drink No Substitutes or Modifications

Fish Bites

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese With Fries

$6.99

Value Menu

Small Fry

$2.00

French Fries with Cajun Seasoning

1 Pork Chop (Fried)

$4.00

2 Chicken Tenders

$5.00

1 Porkchop + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$6.00

3 Fried Shrimp + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$7.00

Fish (1) and Shrimp (3) + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$10.00

1 Piece of Swai Fish

$3.50

1 Fish Filet

1 Piece Of Catfish

$4.50Out of stock

1 Whole Catfish

$6.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Fried Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Drink

Drink

$1.49+

To Go Daiquiris

Small To Go Daiquiri

$5.00

Medium To Go Daiquiri

$7.99

Large To Go Daiquiri

$11.99

1/2 Gallon To Go Daiquiri

$19.99

Gallon To Go Daiquiri

$35.99

3yr Daiquiri Special 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Daiquri Special

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.99

Steaks

Fried Turkey

Half Pan Grilled Chicken Pasta

$40.00

Full Pan Chicken Pasta

$80.00

Salmon

15 PC Fried Fish

$45.00

50 Fried Wings

$65.00

Fried Tenders

30 PC Fried Shrimp

$30.00

15 Pc Catfish

$60.00

Large Seafood Pasta

$125.00

Half Pan Kreole Mac

$75.00

Half Zydeco

$75.00

Large Zydeco Pasta

$150.00

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$40.00+

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$65.00+

Seafood Pasta

$60.00+

Zydeco Pasta

$75.00+

Seasoned Green Beans

$35.00+

Collard Greens

$40.00+

Dirty Rice

$55.00+

Twice Baked Potatoes

$40.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$35.00+

Kajun Fried Rice

$60.00+

Additional Items

Boudin Balls

Garden Salad

Wheat Rolls

White Rolls

Faves + Sides

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$8.50

Deep fried Boudin Balls served with remoulade sauce and crackers

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Kreole Mac & Cheese

Kreole Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Includes Tomatoes, Cheese, Cucumbers and Shredded Carrots. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon

Chicken + Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Chicken + Sausage + Shrimp Gumbo

$8.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Soups and Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Includes Tomatoes, Cheese, Cucumbers and Shredded Carrots. Add Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00+

Chicken + Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Chicken + Sausage + Shrimp Gumbo

$8.00+

Main

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Chicken Tender (4) Basket with French Fries and Hushpuppies

$12.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Pork Chop (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

Pork Chop (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$13.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Fish (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

Fish (2) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$14.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Shrimp (8) Basket with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$17.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Shrimp (6) & Tenders (3) Combo with French Fries & Hushpuppies

$19.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

Fish (2) & Shrimp (6) Combo

$20.99

Served with Fries & 2 Hushpuppies

Family Style (4 Fish) with Large French Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

$27.99

4 Fish Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Family Plus 2 (4 Fish, 12 Shrimp)

$36.99

4 Fish, 12 Shrimp Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Family Plus 1 ( 4 Fish, 8 Shrimp, 4 Tenders)

$36.99

4 Fish, 8 Shrimp, 4 Tenders Served with Fries & 8 Hushpuppies

Pastas & Potatoes

Kreole Potato Bowl

$17.00

Baked Potato with Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp and Crawfish with Alfredo Sauce and melted Cheese

Kreole Pasta (No protein)

Kreole Pasta (No protein)

$9.00

Add Chicken, Seafood, or Zydeco

Zydeco Pasta

Zydeco Pasta

$15.00

Wings

5 Wings and Fries
5 Cajun or Sauced Wings with Fries

5 Cajun or Sauced Wings with Fries

$12.99

5 Wings & Kajun Fried Rice (cup)

$16.89Out of stock

15 Wings with Fries

$23.00

Kreole Boil

10 Boiled Shrimp

10 Boiled Shrimp

$13.99

20 Boiled Shrimp

$25.99

Corn (2)

$1.94

Red Potatoes (2)

$1.29

Sausage Link

$3.89

Sides & Add-Ons

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.20Out of stock

Collard Greens

$5.00
Kreole Mac & Cheese

Kreole Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Hushpuppies (5)

$2.25

Extra Pasta Sauce

$1.50

Extra Condiment Cup or Rice

$0.65

Toast

$1.75

Kids Meal

Served with French Fries, 1 Hush Puppy & 12oz Drink No Substitutes or Modifications

Fish Bites

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese With Fries

$7.99

Value Menu

Fish (1) and Shrimp (3) + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$11.99

3 Fried Shrimp + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$8.00

1 Porkchop + Small Fry + 1 Hushpuppy

$6.99

Fountain Drink

Drink

$1.49+

To Go Daiquiris

Small To Go Daiquiri

$5.75

Medium To Go Daiquiri

$9.00

Large To Go Daiquiri

$13.99

1/2 Gallon To Go Daiquiri

$19.99

Gallon To Go Daiquiri

$35.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun Creole restaurant featuring Dine with us daily and pick from a selection of Kajun pastas, Krawfish, seafood baskets, daiquiris and more! We also offer daily specials and brunch on the weekends.

Website

Location

9739 N Sam Houston Pkwy E #100, Humble, TX 77396

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

