Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
197 Reviews
$$
1401 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Whole Bird
Whole Bird
Turkeys are $7.50 per pound. There is a $25 deposit per bird the that will be subtracted from the total price on pick up. Approximate Price for a Small bird: $101.25 Approximate Price for a Medium bird: $120 About the bird: Heritage Breed Turkey from Ninepatch Farm in Wausau WI *Uncooked*
Lowry Hill x Food Building Meal Kit
Thanksgiving Meal Kit Box
This meal kit is meant to feed 6-8 people and features a Food Building spin on Thanksgiving Dinner using products from our in house maker's. Meal Kit contains: -1 turkey roulade with Heritage Breed Turkey from Ninepatch Farm in Wausau WI -1 quart of Turkey Gravy - 1 pint of cranberry relish with orange and maple -1 pan sweet potato puree -1 pan braised greens & red table salami -1 pan of baker’s filed bread stuffing -6 Baker’s Field Squash Roll -1 cup roasted garlic & sage compound butter *cooking/reheating instructions included Check out our awesome list of add on's for some additional appetizer and dessert options to round out your meal!
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Blue Earth brie and Sakatah cheese topped with a sweet pepper jelly griddled between slices of Baker’s Field Good 'Wich of the North bread. Add Red Table bacon and/or Royale Ham for $5 each!
NE Italian
Red Table Meat Co. Ham, Salami and Mortadella, 'Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread.
Royal Hot Hammie
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
Veggie Sandwich
Roasted portobella mushroom, smoked carrot ribbons, pickled onion, & Humble Nut Butter's Sundried Tomato Basil spread on Baker's Field's Hundred Rye bread. VEGAN
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Based on a housemade biscuit made with Buttermilk, Baker's Field Whole Wheat Flour, Alemar St. James Cheese and Lard from Red Table Meat Co., then topped with your choice of Red Table Meat Co. Ham or Bacon, a slice of Alemar Cheese and a Fried Egg.
Food Building Burger
Blooming Prairie Farms Ground Beef, Alemar St. James, zucchini pickles, chili mayo, pickle aioli, onion, lettuce on a Baker's Field Bun
Breakfast Sandwich
RTM Royal Ham, soft scrambled eggs, Red Locks Whiskey onion jam, Alemar Good Thunder, Baker's Field Bun
Bagel Sandwich
whipped camembert, dill, pickled peppers, onions, fiocco, lettuce
Grilled Cheese (New)
Alemar Blue Earth Brie and St James. Red wine apple butter, macerated apples, Humble Nut Sundried Tomato and Cashew Butter and Chives on toasted Good Which Bread
Pasta
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Aliment Pasta Co. English squash ravioli, brown butter, whey, roasted squash, Formage Blanc, ravioli
Mac & Cheese
Aliment Pasta Co. freshly made pasta of the day with Alemar Cheese Co. Blue Earth brie fonduta (vegetarian)
Pappardelle
Pork Ragu, topped with salami breadcrumbs & Parsley
Cacio E Pepe
Aliment Parmesan and Ricotta filled ravioli, black pepper and a whey and parmesan sauce
Sides
Brassicas Salad
Hearty salad of raw seasonal brassicas dressed with house-made bodega honey vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
roasted squash, pepitas, dried cranberries, Bodega Bleu cheese, garlic croutons, & greens dressed with bacon-Dijon vinaigrette
Market Soup
Potato soup with ham.
Crispy Potatoes
Whey infused fried potatoes, formage blanc, brava sauce
Side Brassica Salad
Abundance Boards
Breads & Spreads
Pie Slices
Coffee & Tea
Grab-N-Go Beverages
3leche Fermented Botanical Beverages
Agrume
SCOBY fermented citrus beverage leading with seville & curacuo orange, punched with black lime and a kiss of lemon and grapefruit. The balance of both sweet & bitter peel creates an elegant olfactory & gustatory experience. Coriander, green cardamom, eucalyptus, grains of paradise, and bee pollen round out the flavor profile.
Agua De Jamaica
An ode to agua de jamaica, a delightfully reflreshing tipple from Mexico, Ibisco is a SCOBY fermented, hibiscus-dominant beverage. A warm spice botanical backbone complements the sharp acidity coming from the hibiscus and aceticc acid-producing mother culture. Reminiscent of pumpkin pie spice blend, notes of clove, ceylon & Saigon cinnamon, mace, nutmeg, black cardamom, & coriander pull through for this eminently quaffable beverage.
Ispahan
A koji & SCOBY fermented beverate. 3leche innoculates cocoa nibs with A. Oryzaye and let them play with almonds, raspberries, lavender, litchi, dragonfruit, & guava. After creating an ispaham amazake, we add our mother culture and let the bacteria go to work on the residual sugars to product counter acidity & balance. She is pretty and pink for lovers.
Miele
A wild-fermented raw honey beverage backed with amari botanicals. Burdock, angelica, & dandelion roots create an intriguing woodsy base note that is lifted by sarsaparilla & birch. 3leche is very excited to introduce fragrant galium to their Rolodex of flavors. Part of the cleaver family and a cousin to woodruff, this humble weed exudes vanilla, amaretto, & marzipan notes for the cherry on top.
Pompelmo
A grapefruit kombucha with a nod to classic Italian red aperitivos. Rhubarb root, bitter orange, wormwood, cinchona bark, and gentian add strong bitter notes balanced by florals of chamomile, lemon verbena, & yarrow.
Zenzero
The love child of a ginger bug & tepache (a fermented pineapple drink from Mexico). Turmeric, ginseng, galangal, & licorice root smooth out the sharpness and create a velvet smooth imbibing experience.
Baker's Field Pastries
Big Cookie | Chocolate Chip
Baker's Field's 100% whole grain take on a classic made with dark chocolate chips.
Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses
A soft, spiced classic made with 100% whole grain wheat and oat flours.
Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie
Baker's Field classic fudgey chocolate cookie, very rich and made with 100% whole grain rye flour.
Cookie 6 Pack | Malted Java
Shortbread cookie made with corn flour and organic cranberries, delicate texture and light/lemony flavor.
Pastry | Bostock
Brioche soaked in orange syrup, topped with almond cream, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.
Pastry | Cinamon Roll
Made with freshly-milled flour, this tasty brioche dough is lightly leavened, creating a tangy, chewy, and soft breakfast roll. Topped with homemade vanilla icing, these sweet bites make mornings the talk of the town!
Pastry | Scone (Sweet)
Rotating sweet scone flavor, please call for today's flavor.
Pastry | Apple Turnover
Pastry | Bialy (Savory)
Bread dough topped with caramelized onion, poppy seeds and olive oil.
Chocolate Rye single
Malted Java single
Baker's Field Bread
Bread | Caraway Rye
Toasted caraway and onion paired with twice-fermented rye give this loaf a big pop of rich and tangy flavor. This bread’s tight crumb and light texture make it the perfect base for any sandwich.
Bread | Ciabatta
A classic Italian bread with an open crumb and chewy crust makes great sandwiches and is perfect for dipping in oil or vinegar.
Bread | Complete Whole Wheat
A 100% whole wheat loaf that highlights grain-forward flavors in a delightfully crusty exterior and sweet chewy interior. An all-purpose bread that pairs well with mild cheeses and makes excellent toast for sandwiches.
Bread | Filone
Sifted single-origin flour creates an open crumb structure and flavorful crust, resulting in a beautiful naturally leavened Italian-style baguette. Enjoy it anywhere: topped with fresh salted butter, on a charcuterie board, or simply in your car on the way home.
Bread | Hamburger Buns (6 Pack)
A hearty bun that holds up! The crisp golden exterior complements the soft and slightly sweet interior. Perfect for sandwiches, hamburgers, or as an appetizer.
Bread | Brat Buns (6 Pack)
A hearty bun that holds up! The crisp golden exterior complements the soft and slightly sweet interior. Perfect for both bratwurst or hotdogs.
Bread | Hundred Rye
Made with 100% freshly milled rye flour, this nutritiously dense loaf is packed with balanced fermentation flavors, highlighting the tanginess of rye flour. Great for Reuben and pastrami sandwiches, spreads, and smorgasbords. It also pairs well with salmon.
Bread | Mill City Wheat
Made with freshly-milled whole wheat flour, with a touch of flavor from natural leavening—it’s a perfect balance of flavor and nutrition. A versatile sandwich loaf that is fantastic toasted and layered with aged cheddar and salami.
Bread | Table Loaf
This naturally leavened loaf showcases the diversity of our flours—whole wheat, rye, and bread flour—creating a chewy crust with a wonderfully airy interior. As the name implies, it is a perfect accompaniment at your table alongside a fabulous home-cooked meal.
Bread | Seeded Loaf
Jam-packed with toasted seeds, this beautifully balanced loaf features flavor, texture, and a compact crumb of small irregular holes from fermentation. This loaf pairs well with mild-to-sharp cheeses and salads.
Bread | Good 'Wich of the North
This soft, naturally leavened loaf emphasizes the taste and quality of fresh, local flour, honey and butter. An ultimate sandwich bread that is excellent when toasted or right out of the bag.
Bread | Large Table Loaf
Flour & Grain
Bread Flour
Hard red spring wheat. This sifted unbleached spring wheat features a buttery flavor, perfect for creating velvety-textured homemade baked goods. Use for: breads, pizza dough, bagels, dinner rolls, tortillas and more. 4 lb bag.
Cake and Pastry Flour
Soft white winter wheat. This sifted unbleached winter wheat features a subtle wheat flavor and low gluten content, perfect for creating a light texture and soft crumb in homemade baked goods. Use for: cookies, pie crusts, biscuits, scones and more. 4 lb bag.
Durum Wheat Flour
Durum Wheat is a hard wheat that is ideal for pasta making. Also known as pasta or macaroni wheat. (approximately 14% protein)
Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix
Fresh whole grain heritage wheat and oat flour come together to make a premium blend—perfect for creating tasty and memorable Saturday morning breakfasts. 1 lb bag. Additional ingredients required in recipe are: 1 egg, 1 tbsp butter, 1 cup buttermilk and 1/2 tsp vanilla.
Heritage Red Fife
A heritage variety of heirloom hard red spring wheat. Sourced from Ben Wenzel & Chad Forsberg (Cavalier County, North Dakota) (approximately 14% protein)
Sourdough Starter
How to feed your whole wheat starter: Mix until cohesive 100g whole wheat flour, 75g warm water, and 10g old sourdough starter. If making bread this week, feed your starter using this ratio twice a day (when you wake up and when you go to bed). If making bread sometime in the future, store your starter in the fridge and feed once per week. Then, take it out 5 days before making bread again, following the twice per day feeding schedule.
Whole Grain Rye Flour
Winter rye. This dark whole grain winter rye features a tangy flavor with notes of fruit and spice, perfect for creating deep flavors in homemade baked goods. Low gluten. Use for: breads, cookies, bagels, pastries and more. 4 lb bag.
Whole Grain Wheat Flour
Hard red spring wheat. This whole grain spring wheat features a nutty flavor with all three parts of the grain—making it 100% whole wheat flour—and perfect for creating rustic and nutritious homemade baked goods. Use for: bread, muffins, cookies, pasta and more. 4 lb bag.
Emmer 4#
All-Purpose Flour
Hard red winter wheat. Versatile. Strong yet forgiving. Everything you’ve come to expect from all-purpose flour, but with a taste that only our freshly milled flour can provide. Use it for any recipe calling for all-purpose flour. Use for: cookies, pie crusts, biscuits, scones, pancakes and more. 4 lb bag.
BFFB Grainola
Sliced Charcuterie
Bacon RTM
Big Chet RTM
Boldog RTM
Coppa RTM
Culatello RTM
Extra Vecchio RTM
Fiocco RTM
1.5 lb (ham) whole muscle cure
Gentle Giant
Lardo RTM
Lonza RTM
Mortadella RTM
Pork Queen RTM
Royal Ham RTM
Salami Francois RTM
Salbando Grande RTM
Red Table Meat Co.
Bratwurst 4-Pack
Frozen Ground Pork
Ground Fennel Sausage
Leaf Lard
Mini Mortadella
A small-caliber version of our original mortadella
Pancetta
Cured pork belly, seasoned with black pepper and rosemary. Pancetta adds that meaty, salty, fatty goodness to any dish. We recommend dicing it up for pasta or added to salads, soups and main dishes as garnish. Sold in 8oz cuts.
Pepperoni per stick
Perfect for your next pizza night! Sold by the link, and exclusively found at Kieran's Kitchen.
Rendered Lard
Rendered RTM pork lard 16 oz
Small Caliber Salami
Try any of our four varieties- Chet's- Hot Finocchiona style salami spiced with black pepper, red pepper, fennel, garlic and white wine. Great in pasta! Salbando- Spicy Soppressata-style salami spiced with black pepper, red pepper, garlic and white wine. Nice on a sandwich with some giardiniera, or try it in scrambled eggs! The Vecchio- Saucisson Sec-style salami, seasoned with black pepper, garlic and white wine. Can add a layer of flavor to any sandwich, can be sliced onto a pizza, or diced and tossed into a salad. The Chuck Fred- Seasoned with black pepper, nutmeg, allspice, garlic and white wine. A Mike Phillips original, this salami has Eastern European influences, soft spices and a light smoke perfume.
Alemar Cheese Company
Bent River
Bent River is Alemar Cheese Co.’s flagship cheese and is in the style of Camembert. This cheese is released at five weeks and for the following six weeks it will ripen to full maturity. During those six weeks, the texture and flavor profile will change, but at all stages you will have a top-notch Camembert cheese.
Blue Earth
Weighing in at two-and-a-half pounds, Blue Earth’s size allows it to ripen slowly. Its slow ripening process allows for a flavor profile unlike most that is allows evolving. What started as left-overs has quickly become a unique Brie!
Fromage Blanc
Perfectly adaptable, Fromage Blanc offers creamy and fresh flavor that pairs well with any of your favorite jams and goes well with both savory and sweet flavors. Known for its smooth texture and bright acidity, this cheese will last up to 3 weeks in your fridge for your enjoyment.
Good Thunder
Made with care in our Food Building, Good Thunder is washed weekly for three weeks in Surly Bender Beer to ensure a flavor unlike anything you’ve ever had before. Good Thunder will age for about six to eight weeks when refrigerated and as it ages, its flavor will become softer and more funky.
Sakatah
Sakatah is a bloomy-rind, creamy with slight notes of pepper and spice! We individually place a grape leaf picked from a lock Minnesota winery. Each leaf has been pickled in apple brandy and is 100% edible if desired! Only sold in .6 lb pieces.
St. James
St. James is a Tomme style cheese and Alemar’s very first semi-hard cheese. This particular cheese was created by our head cheesemaker, Craig Hageman, with the specific purpose of creating a cheese that his own children would actually enjoy. St. James is perfect melted on a burger or plain on a sandwich. It even plays well with fig and raspberry james, semi-sweet chutneys, and hot honey.
Brinny Blue
Only sold in .5lb squares
Boom Island
Camembert square, unmistakably part of the Bent River/Blue Earth family in a smaller package. Perfect for two…or one? Only sold in 7 oz squares.
Apricity
A soft-ripened, geo-rind gem. Fluffy, tangy, and impossible to forget. Sold in 4 oz balls.
Shepherds Way
Redhead Creamery
Refrigerated Provisions
Microgreens Sm
Micro Greens-Lg
Fresh Pasta
Black Lentil Stew
Ham & Potato
Irish Pea Soup
Hearty and comforting soup is an easy lunch or dinner solution. Ingredients: Ingredients: Butter, olive oil, onion, celery root, garlic, thyme, parsley, peas, water, vegetable stock, salt, pepper
Potato Leek Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Marinated Olives
Hummus
Ferments-SM
Ferments-LG
Herb Pesto
Chocolate Milk
1/2 & 1/2 Pint
Heavy Whipping Cream Pint
Skim Milk
Strawberry Milk Quart
Whole Milk
Cappucino Milk Quart
Larry Schultz Eggs
Farm fresh eggs
Nordic Creamery-cultered Butter 8oz
Willa’s creamy oatmilk
Willa’s barista blend oatmilk
Herb Basil Tubes
Escape Scape Pesto
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
Frozen Items
Frozen Pasta
Fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co., made with freshly-milled Baker's Field flour; 8 ounce packages
Chicken Stock
Pork Stock
Beef Stock
Demi
Nona's Classic Red Sauce
A rich & flavorful marinara made with tomato, basil, & garlic. (vegan & gluten-free. 16 oz)
Cheese Sauce
Pork Ragu
Rendered Lard
Rendered RTM pork lard 16 oz
Leaf Lard
Bread Pudding
Mashed Potatoes
Just like Mom's. Russet potatoes, milk, butter, salt. 16 oz
Meatballs
Ground beef & Red Table Meat Co pork, Alemar's St James cheese, wild rice, red wine, rosemary, & garlic. Fantastic with Nonna's Red Sauce! 10 oz
Meatloaf
Ground beef, ground pork meatloaf with sweet onion, mushrooms, carrot, wild rice, and bound with Baker's Field bread crumbs and a trio of cheeses. 15 oz.
Pork Pot Pie
Savory Red Table Meat Co. pork and root vegetable filling is encased in a beautifully light and flaky Baker's Field pastry crust.
Mac and Cheese
Queberacho Beef Empenadas
Quebaracho Spinach & Ricotta Empenadas
Lulus Cheese Rolls (Pao De Queijo)
Mostly Made Shepherds Pie Filling
Cookie Dough Fudge
Puff Pastry Wrapped Boom Island
Puff Pastry Wrapped Apricity with Honey
Mocha Smoothie
Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Pumpkin Smoothie
Coconut Acai Chai Bowl
Cocoa Chia Bowl
Pantry
Beez Kneez Mustard
Cinnamon Stick
Double Take Carolina Reaper
Double Take Sweet Habanero
Duke Mayo 18oz squeeze bottle
Galacian Razor Clams in Brine
Good Life Creamy Peanut Butter 120z
Good Life Crunchy Peanut Butter 12oz
Humble Nut Butter
Take a break from the sweet stuff Humble Nut Butter is a line of distinctly different savory (not sweet or plain) spreads made with premium-quality simple ingredients
Here's The Deal Spice Blends
We believe that food should be made with love. That’s why we crafted Five, hand-blended spices that enhance your cooking experience and add chef-quality flavor to every bite. So that you love what you eat. Proudly crafted in Minnesota. (GF, no fillers, no MSG, low in sodium)
Isador Nuts 1.75oz
Mr Fuzz Nero Green
Mustard Girl Dijon
Mulling Spice
Red Lake Nation Minnesota Grown Wild Rice-12oz
Rustic Bakery Crisps
Rustic Bakery Flatbread
Small Sardines in Olive Oil
Soler Reomero Xtra Virgin Olive Oil
Terrior Chocolate
Triple Crown Organic BBQ Sauce
Vanilla Bean Extract 2oz
Velvet Bees Honey Butter
Wild Country Maple Syrup
We are Nuts
We are nuts popcorn
Windage Acres Jam
Beverages
Miscellaneous
Red Locks Print By Chuck U
Bread Making Kit
Includes a shaping basket and a tool to score the bread
Bread Proofing Basket
Bread Lame
Fermentation Kit
Cook Books
Kieran's Kitchen Pint Glasses
Red Locks Pint Glasses
New Era Camo Hat
Tshirt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413