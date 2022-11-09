Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

197 Reviews

$$

1401 Marshall St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Food Building Burger
Royal Hot Hammie

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$25.00

Turkeys are $7.50 per pound. There is a $25 deposit per bird the that will be subtracted from the total price on pick up. Approximate Price for a Small bird: $101.25 Approximate Price for a Medium bird: $120 About the bird: Heritage Breed Turkey from Ninepatch Farm in Wausau WI *Uncooked*

Lowry Hill x Food Building Meal Kit

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Box

Thanksgiving Meal Kit Box

$150.00

This meal kit is meant to feed 6-8 people and features a Food Building spin on Thanksgiving Dinner using products from our in house maker's. Meal Kit contains: -1 turkey roulade with Heritage Breed Turkey from Ninepatch Farm in Wausau WI -1 quart of Turkey Gravy - 1 pint of cranberry relish with orange and maple -1 pan sweet potato puree -1 pan braised greens & red table salami -1 pan of baker’s filed bread stuffing -6 Baker’s Field Squash Roll -1 cup roasted garlic & sage compound butter *cooking/reheating instructions included Check out our awesome list of add on's for some additional appetizer and dessert options to round out your meal!

Sandwiches

All to go sandwiches will now include a side salad. Sub our soup of the day for $2.
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Blue Earth brie and Sakatah cheese topped with a sweet pepper jelly griddled between slices of Baker’s Field Good 'Wich of the North bread. Add Red Table bacon and/or Royale Ham for $5 each!

NE Italian

NE Italian

$15.00

Red Table Meat Co. Ham, Salami and Mortadella, 'Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread.

Royal Hot Hammie

Royal Hot Hammie

$15.00

Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted portobella mushroom, smoked carrot ribbons, pickled onion, & Humble Nut Butter's Sundried Tomato Basil spread on Baker's Field's Hundred Rye bread. VEGAN

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Based on a housemade biscuit made with Buttermilk, Baker's Field Whole Wheat Flour, Alemar St. James Cheese and Lard from Red Table Meat Co., then topped with your choice of Red Table Meat Co. Ham or Bacon, a slice of Alemar Cheese and a Fried Egg.

Food Building Burger

Food Building Burger

$15.00

Blooming Prairie Farms Ground Beef, Alemar St. James, zucchini pickles, chili mayo, pickle aioli, onion, lettuce on a Baker's Field Bun

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

RTM Royal Ham, soft scrambled eggs, Red Locks Whiskey onion jam, Alemar Good Thunder, Baker's Field Bun

Bagel Sandwich

$14.00

whipped camembert, dill, pickled peppers, onions, fiocco, lettuce

Grilled Cheese (New)

$13.00Out of stock

Alemar Blue Earth Brie and St James. Red wine apple butter, macerated apples, Humble Nut Sundried Tomato and Cashew Butter and Chives on toasted Good Which Bread

Pasta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$15.00Out of stock

Aliment Pasta Co. English squash ravioli, brown butter, whey, roasted squash, Formage Blanc, ravioli

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Aliment Pasta Co. freshly made pasta of the day with Alemar Cheese Co. Blue Earth brie fonduta (vegetarian)

Pappardelle

$15.00

Pork Ragu, topped with salami breadcrumbs & Parsley

Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Aliment Parmesan and Ricotta filled ravioli, black pepper and a whey and parmesan sauce

Sides

Brassicas Salad

$12.00

Hearty salad of raw seasonal brassicas dressed with house-made bodega honey vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00

roasted squash, pepitas, dried cranberries, Bodega Bleu cheese, garlic croutons, & greens dressed with bacon-Dijon vinaigrette

Market Soup

$7.00

Potato soup with ham.

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Whey infused fried potatoes, formage blanc, brava sauce

Side Brassica Salad

$6.00

Abundance Boards

The Abundance Board

The Abundance Board

$18.00+

Chef-selected assortment of Red Table Meat Company cured meats, creamy Alemar Cheese Company cheese, Kieran’s Kitchen house-made pickles and preserves, and seasonal fruit or vegetables for garnish, are accompanied by whole grain goodness from Baker’s Field Flour and Bread.

Breads & Spreads

Breads & Spreads

$5.00

Bagel (No Toppings)

$2.25

Pie Slices

Apple Struedle Pie

$3.50

Squash Pie

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Wesley Andrews Guatemala

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.50

Cold Press

$5.00

Mocha

$4.75+

Arnie Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Apple Spice

$5.00

Grab-N-Go Beverages

Northen Soda | Cola

Northen Soda | Cola

$3.00
Northern Soda | Grape

Northern Soda | Grape

$3.00
Northern Soda | Orange

Northern Soda | Orange

$3.00
Languanitas Hop Refresher

Languanitas Hop Refresher

$3.00Out of stock
Liftbridge Rootbeer

Liftbridge Rootbeer

$4.50

San Pelegrino 500 ml

$2.50

Liftbridge Rootbeer

$4.50

3leche Fermented Botanical Beverages

Agrume

Agrume

$4.00Out of stock

SCOBY fermented citrus beverage leading with seville & curacuo orange, punched with black lime and a kiss of lemon and grapefruit. The balance of both sweet & bitter peel creates an elegant olfactory & gustatory experience. Coriander, green cardamom, eucalyptus, grains of paradise, and bee pollen round out the flavor profile.

Agua De Jamaica

Agua De Jamaica

$4.00Out of stock

An ode to agua de jamaica, a delightfully reflreshing tipple from Mexico, Ibisco is a SCOBY fermented, hibiscus-dominant beverage. A warm spice botanical backbone complements the sharp acidity coming from the hibiscus and aceticc acid-producing mother culture. Reminiscent of pumpkin pie spice blend, notes of clove, ceylon & Saigon cinnamon, mace, nutmeg, black cardamom, & coriander pull through for this eminently quaffable beverage.

Ispahan

Ispahan

$4.00Out of stock

A koji & SCOBY fermented beverate. 3leche innoculates cocoa nibs with A. Oryzaye and let them play with almonds, raspberries, lavender, litchi, dragonfruit, & guava. After creating an ispaham amazake, we add our mother culture and let the bacteria go to work on the residual sugars to product counter acidity & balance. She is pretty and pink for lovers.

Miele

Miele

$4.00

A wild-fermented raw honey beverage backed with amari botanicals. Burdock, angelica, & dandelion roots create an intriguing woodsy base note that is lifted by sarsaparilla & birch. 3leche is very excited to introduce fragrant galium to their Rolodex of flavors. Part of the cleaver family and a cousin to woodruff, this humble weed exudes vanilla, amaretto, & marzipan notes for the cherry on top.

Pompelmo

Pompelmo

$4.00

A grapefruit kombucha with a nod to classic Italian red aperitivos. Rhubarb root, bitter orange, wormwood, cinchona bark, and gentian add strong bitter notes balanced by florals of chamomile, lemon verbena, & yarrow.

Zenzero

Zenzero

$4.00

The love child of a ginger bug & tepache (a fermented pineapple drink from Mexico). Turmeric, ginseng, galangal, & licorice root smooth out the sharpness and create a velvet smooth imbibing experience.

Baker's Field Pastries

Big Cookie | Chocolate Chip

Big Cookie | Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Baker's Field's 100% whole grain take on a classic made with dark chocolate chips.

Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses

Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses

$3.25

A soft, spiced classic made with 100% whole grain wheat and oat flours.

Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie

Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie

$10.00

Baker's Field classic fudgey chocolate cookie, very rich and made with 100% whole grain rye flour.

Cookie 6 Pack | Malted Java

Cookie 6 Pack | Malted Java

$10.00Out of stock

Shortbread cookie made with corn flour and organic cranberries, delicate texture and light/lemony flavor.

Pastry | Bostock

Pastry | Bostock

$4.50

Brioche soaked in orange syrup, topped with almond cream, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.

Pastry | Cinamon Roll

Pastry | Cinamon Roll

$3.00

Made with freshly-milled flour, this tasty brioche dough is lightly leavened, creating a tangy, chewy, and soft breakfast roll. Topped with homemade vanilla icing, these sweet bites make mornings the talk of the town!

Pastry | Scone (Sweet)

Pastry | Scone (Sweet)

$4.00Out of stock

Rotating sweet scone flavor, please call for today's flavor.

Pastry | Apple Turnover

$4.00Out of stock
Pastry | Bialy (Savory)

Pastry | Bialy (Savory)

$4.00

Bread dough topped with caramelized onion, poppy seeds and olive oil.

Chocolate Rye single

$1.00Out of stock

Malted Java single

$1.00Out of stock

Baker's Field Bread

We mill our own flour in the back of our small batch bakery in Northeast Minneapolis. Granite stones mill Midwest-farmed whole grains into flour, which is fermented and made into bread with flavor that stands out as soon as you taste it. The flavor is derived from single-origin grain, which creates a lingering and complex taste, not unlike savoring great chocolate or wine. Made without commercial yeast, our naturally leavened bread has unique tasting notes and textures, with characteristics from nutty and creamy to tangy sourdough.
Bread | Caraway Rye

Bread | Caraway Rye

$5.25Out of stock

Toasted caraway and onion paired with twice-fermented rye give this loaf a big pop of rich and tangy flavor. This bread’s tight crumb and light texture make it the perfect base for any sandwich.

Bread | Ciabatta

Bread | Ciabatta

$4.00Out of stock

A classic Italian bread with an open crumb and chewy crust makes great sandwiches and is perfect for dipping in oil or vinegar.

Bread | Complete Whole Wheat

Bread | Complete Whole Wheat

$6.00

A 100% whole wheat loaf that highlights grain-forward flavors in a delightfully crusty exterior and sweet chewy interior. An all-purpose bread that pairs well with mild cheeses and makes excellent toast for sandwiches.

Bread | Filone

Bread | Filone

$4.50

Sifted single-origin flour creates an open crumb structure and flavorful crust, resulting in a beautiful naturally leavened Italian-style baguette. Enjoy it anywhere: topped with fresh salted butter, on a charcuterie board, or simply in your car on the way home.

Bread | Hamburger Buns (6 Pack)

Bread | Hamburger Buns (6 Pack)

$6.50

A hearty bun that holds up! The crisp golden exterior complements the soft and slightly sweet interior. Perfect for sandwiches, hamburgers, or as an appetizer.

Bread | Brat Buns (6 Pack)

Bread | Brat Buns (6 Pack)

$6.50Out of stock

A hearty bun that holds up! The crisp golden exterior complements the soft and slightly sweet interior. Perfect for both bratwurst or hotdogs.

Bread | Hundred Rye

Bread | Hundred Rye

$5.00Out of stock

Made with 100% freshly milled rye flour, this nutritiously dense loaf is packed with balanced fermentation flavors, highlighting the tanginess of rye flour. Great for Reuben and pastrami sandwiches, spreads, and smorgasbords. It also pairs well with salmon.

Bread | Mill City Wheat

Bread | Mill City Wheat

$6.00

Made with freshly-milled whole wheat flour, with a touch of flavor from natural leavening—it’s a perfect balance of flavor and nutrition. A versatile sandwich loaf that is fantastic toasted and layered with aged cheddar and salami.

Bread | Table Loaf

Bread | Table Loaf

$5.00

This naturally leavened loaf showcases the diversity of our flours—whole wheat, rye, and bread flour—creating a chewy crust with a wonderfully airy interior. As the name implies, it is a perfect accompaniment at your table alongside a fabulous home-cooked meal.

Bread | Seeded Loaf

Bread | Seeded Loaf

$6.00

Jam-packed with toasted seeds, this beautifully balanced loaf features flavor, texture, and a compact crumb of small irregular holes from fermentation. This loaf pairs well with mild-to-sharp cheeses and salads.

Bread | Good 'Wich of the North

Bread | Good 'Wich of the North

$6.50

This soft, naturally leavened loaf emphasizes the taste and quality of fresh, local flour, honey and butter. An ultimate sandwich bread that is excellent when toasted or right out of the bag.

Bread | Large Table Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Flour & Grain

Bread Flour

Bread Flour

Out of stock

Hard red spring wheat. This sifted unbleached spring wheat features a buttery flavor, perfect for creating velvety-textured homemade baked goods. Use for: breads, pizza dough, bagels, dinner rolls, tortillas and more. 4 lb bag.

Cake and Pastry Flour

Cake and Pastry Flour

Soft white winter wheat. This sifted unbleached winter wheat features a subtle wheat flavor and low gluten content, perfect for creating a light texture and soft crumb in homemade baked goods. Use for: cookies, pie crusts, biscuits, scones and more. 4 lb bag.

Durum Wheat Flour

Durum Wheat Flour

Out of stock

Durum Wheat is a hard wheat that is ideal for pasta making. Also known as pasta or macaroni wheat. (approximately 14% protein)

Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix

Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix

$9.00

Fresh whole grain heritage wheat and oat flour come together to make a premium blend—perfect for creating tasty and memorable Saturday morning breakfasts. 1 lb bag. Additional ingredients required in recipe are: 1 egg, 1 tbsp butter, 1 cup buttermilk and 1/2 tsp vanilla.

Heritage Red Fife

Heritage Red Fife

Out of stock

A heritage variety of heirloom hard red spring wheat. Sourced from Ben Wenzel & Chad Forsberg (Cavalier County, North Dakota) (approximately 14% protein)

Sourdough Starter

$3.00Out of stock

How to feed your whole wheat starter: Mix until cohesive 100g whole wheat flour, 75g warm water, and 10g old sourdough starter. If making bread this week, feed your starter using this ratio twice a day (when you wake up and when you go to bed). If making bread sometime in the future, store your starter in the fridge and feed once per week. Then, take it out 5 days before making bread again, following the twice per day feeding schedule.

Whole Grain Rye Flour

Whole Grain Rye Flour

Winter rye. This dark whole grain winter rye features a tangy flavor with notes of fruit and spice, perfect for creating deep flavors in homemade baked goods. Low gluten. Use for: breads, cookies, bagels, pastries and more. 4 lb bag.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour

Whole Grain Wheat Flour

Hard red spring wheat. This whole grain spring wheat features a nutty flavor with all three parts of the grain—making it 100% whole wheat flour—and perfect for creating rustic and nutritious homemade baked goods. Use for: bread, muffins, cookies, pasta and more. 4 lb bag.

Emmer 4#

$11.00Out of stock
All-Purpose Flour

All-Purpose Flour

$12.00

Hard red winter wheat. Versatile. Strong yet forgiving. Everything you’ve come to expect from all-purpose flour, but with a taste that only our freshly milled flour can provide. Use it for any recipe calling for all-purpose flour. Use for: cookies, pie crusts, biscuits, scones, pancakes and more. 4 lb bag.

BFFB Grainola

$8.00Out of stock

Sliced Charcuterie

Bacon RTM

Bacon RTM

$14.00Out of stock
Big Chet RTM

Big Chet RTM

$30.00
Boldog RTM

Boldog RTM

$35.00Out of stock
Coppa RTM

Coppa RTM

$30.00
Culatello RTM

Culatello RTM

$22.00
Extra Vecchio RTM

Extra Vecchio RTM

$32.00

Fiocco RTM

$24.00Out of stock

1.5 lb (ham) whole muscle cure

Gentle Giant

$35.00
Lardo RTM

Lardo RTM

$20.00Out of stock
Lonza RTM

Lonza RTM

$30.00

Mortadella RTM

$14.00
Pork Queen RTM

Pork Queen RTM

$32.00
Royal Ham RTM

Royal Ham RTM

$22.00
Salami Francois RTM

Salami Francois RTM

$30.00
Salbando Grande RTM

Salbando Grande RTM

$30.00

Red Table Meat Co.

Mike Phillips has been working on forming Red Table Meat Co. for perhaps his whole life. Growing up in a small, rural farming community, he worked for farmers, went to school with farmers, heck, he dated the Clay County Pork Queen! He saw their struggles and their tireless work. That powerful sense of community never left him. And now, Red Table Meat Co. couples those values with well-made, thoughtfully crafted products.
Bratwurst 4-Pack

Bratwurst 4-Pack

Frozen Ground Pork

Frozen Ground Pork

$7.50Out of stock

Ground Fennel Sausage

$9.00Out of stock

Leaf Lard

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Mortadella

$10.00

A small-caliber version of our original mortadella

Pancetta

Pancetta

$8.00

Cured pork belly, seasoned with black pepper and rosemary. Pancetta adds that meaty, salty, fatty goodness to any dish. We recommend dicing it up for pasta or added to salads, soups and main dishes as garnish. Sold in 8oz cuts.

Pepperoni per stick

Pepperoni per stick

$12.00

Perfect for your next pizza night! Sold by the link, and exclusively found at Kieran's Kitchen.

Rendered Lard

$5.00Out of stock

Rendered RTM pork lard 16 oz

Small Caliber Salami

Small Caliber Salami

Try any of our four varieties- Chet's- Hot Finocchiona style salami spiced with black pepper, red pepper, fennel, garlic and white wine. Great in pasta! Salbando- Spicy Soppressata-style salami spiced with black pepper, red pepper, garlic and white wine. Nice on a sandwich with some giardiniera, or try it in scrambled eggs! The Vecchio- Saucisson Sec-style salami, seasoned with black pepper, garlic and white wine. Can add a layer of flavor to any sandwich, can be sliced onto a pizza, or diced and tossed into a salad. The Chuck Fred- Seasoned with black pepper, nutmeg, allspice, garlic and white wine. A Mike Phillips original, this salami has Eastern European influences, soft spices and a light smoke perfume.

Alemar Cheese Company

Started in 2008 in Mankato, Minnesota, Alemar Cheese company has quickly become one of Minnesota’s most prized possessions. What started with small-batch cheeses has grown and become a part of the artisan cheese circuit and can be found in fine restaurants, cheese shops, and stores worldwide. In July of 2019, Alemar Cheese received an offer to join Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. Alemar now works out of both Mankato and Minneapolis to produce only the highest of quality artisan cheeses.
Bent River

Bent River

Bent River is Alemar Cheese Co.’s flagship cheese and is in the style of Camembert. This cheese is released at five weeks and for the following six weeks it will ripen to full maturity. During those six weeks, the texture and flavor profile will change, but at all stages you will have a top-notch Camembert cheese.

Blue Earth

Blue Earth

Weighing in at two-and-a-half pounds, Blue Earth’s size allows it to ripen slowly. Its slow ripening process allows for a flavor profile unlike most that is allows evolving. What started as left-overs has quickly become a unique Brie!

Fromage Blanc

Fromage Blanc

$6.00

Perfectly adaptable, Fromage Blanc offers creamy and fresh flavor that pairs well with any of your favorite jams and goes well with both savory and sweet flavors. Known for its smooth texture and bright acidity, this cheese will last up to 3 weeks in your fridge for your enjoyment.

Good Thunder

Good Thunder

Made with care in our Food Building, Good Thunder is washed weekly for three weeks in Surly Bender Beer to ensure a flavor unlike anything you’ve ever had before. Good Thunder will age for about six to eight weeks when refrigerated and as it ages, its flavor will become softer and more funky.

Sakatah

Sakatah

$13.80

Sakatah is a bloomy-rind, creamy with slight notes of pepper and spice! We individually place a grape leaf picked from a lock Minnesota winery. Each leaf has been pickled in apple brandy and is 100% edible if desired! Only sold in .6 lb pieces.

St. James

St. James

Out of stock

St. James is a Tomme style cheese and Alemar’s very first semi-hard cheese. This particular cheese was created by our head cheesemaker, Craig Hageman, with the specific purpose of creating a cheese that his own children would actually enjoy. St. James is perfect melted on a burger or plain on a sandwich. It even plays well with fig and raspberry james, semi-sweet chutneys, and hot honey.

Brinny Blue

$12.00

Only sold in .5lb squares

Boom Island

Boom Island

$11.50

Camembert square, unmistakably part of the Bent River/Blue Earth family in a smaller package. Perfect for two…or one? Only sold in 7 oz squares.

Apricity

Apricity

$7.20

A soft-ripened, geo-rind gem. Fluffy, tangy, and impossible to forget. Sold in 4 oz balls.

Shepherds Way

Shepherds Hope

$20.00

Friesago

$20.00

Redhead Creamery

Cheese Curds 1/2 lb bag

$6.50

Tipsy Tilsiter

$20.00

Red Temper

$20.00

Refrigerated Provisions

Microgreens Sm

$5.00Out of stock

Micro Greens-Lg

$7.75Out of stock

Fresh Pasta

Black Lentil Stew

Black Lentil Stew

$12.00

Ham & Potato

$12.00
Irish Pea Soup

Irish Pea Soup

$12.00

Hearty and comforting soup is an easy lunch or dinner solution. Ingredients: Ingredients: Butter, olive oil, onion, celery root, garlic, thyme, parsley, peas, water, vegetable stock, salt, pepper

Potato Leek Soup

$12.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00Out of stock

Hummus

$7.00

Ferments-SM

$5.00

Ferments-LG

$7.00Out of stock

Herb Pesto

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$6.00+Out of stock

1/2 & 1/2 Pint

$5.00+

Heavy Whipping Cream Pint

$5.00+

Skim Milk

$6.00+

Strawberry Milk Quart

$6.00+

Whole Milk

$6.00+

Cappucino Milk Quart

$6.00Out of stock
Larry Schultz Eggs

Larry Schultz Eggs

$5.00

Farm fresh eggs

Nordic Creamery-cultered Butter 8oz

$5.00

Willa’s creamy oatmilk

$5.00

Willa’s barista blend oatmilk

$5.00Out of stock

Herb Basil Tubes

$4.60

Escape Scape Pesto

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

$7.80

Frozen Items

Frozen Pasta

Frozen Pasta

Fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co., made with freshly-milled Baker's Field flour; 8 ounce packages

Chicken Stock

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Stock

$8.00

Beef Stock

$8.00Out of stock

Demi

$10.00Out of stock
Nona's Classic Red Sauce

Nona's Classic Red Sauce

$6.00

A rich & flavorful marinara made with tomato, basil, & garlic. (vegan & gluten-free. 16 oz)

Cheese Sauce

$7.00

Pork Ragu

$11.00

Rendered Lard

$5.00Out of stock

Rendered RTM pork lard 16 oz

Leaf Lard

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Just like Mom's. Russet potatoes, milk, butter, salt. 16 oz

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00

Ground beef & Red Table Meat Co pork, Alemar's St James cheese, wild rice, red wine, rosemary, & garlic. Fantastic with Nonna's Red Sauce! 10 oz

Meatloaf

$14.00

Ground beef, ground pork meatloaf with sweet onion, mushrooms, carrot, wild rice, and bound with Baker's Field bread crumbs and a trio of cheeses. 15 oz.

Pork Pot Pie

Pork Pot Pie

$11.00

Savory Red Table Meat Co. pork and root vegetable filling is encased in a beautifully light and flaky Baker's Field pastry crust.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Queberacho Beef Empenadas

$10.00

Quebaracho Spinach & Ricotta Empenadas

$10.00

Lulus Cheese Rolls (Pao De Queijo)

$9.00

Mostly Made Shepherds Pie Filling

$5.00

Cookie Dough Fudge

$12.00

Puff Pastry Wrapped Boom Island

$14.95

Puff Pastry Wrapped Apricity with Honey

$10.95

Mocha Smoothie

$10.00

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$10.00

Pumpkin Smoothie

$10.00

Coconut Acai Chai Bowl

$7.00

Cocoa Chia Bowl

$7.00

Pantry

Beez Kneez Mustard

Cinnamon Stick

$4.50

Double Take Carolina Reaper

$8.50

Double Take Sweet Habanero

$7.50

Duke Mayo 18oz squeeze bottle

$7.50

Galacian Razor Clams in Brine

$10.50

Good Life Creamy Peanut Butter 120z

$7.00

Good Life Crunchy Peanut Butter 12oz

$7.00
Humble Nut Butter

Humble Nut Butter

$12.00

Take a break from the sweet stuff Humble Nut Butter is a line of distinctly different savory (not sweet or plain) spreads made with premium-quality simple ingredients

Here's The Deal Spice Blends

Here's The Deal Spice Blends

We believe that food should be made with love. That’s why we crafted Five, hand-blended spices that enhance your cooking experience and add chef-quality flavor to every bite. So that you love what you eat. ​Proudly crafted in Minnesota. (GF, no fillers, no MSG, low in sodium)

Isador Nuts 1.75oz

$6.50

Mr Fuzz Nero Green

$8.00

Mustard Girl Dijon

$5.00

Mulling Spice

$4.50

Red Lake Nation Minnesota Grown Wild Rice-12oz

$7.00

Rustic Bakery Crisps

$7.50

Rustic Bakery Flatbread

$7.00

Small Sardines in Olive Oil

$5.00

Soler Reomero Xtra Virgin Olive Oil

$18.50

Terrior Chocolate

$6.50
Triple Crown Organic BBQ Sauce

Triple Crown Organic BBQ Sauce

Vanilla Bean Extract 2oz

$11.00

Velvet Bees Honey Butter

$9.50

Wild Country Maple Syrup

$9.00+

We are Nuts

$10.00

We are nuts popcorn

$12.00

Windage Acres Jam

Beverages

Folly Coffee 12oz Retail Bags

$14.00

Cup of Joy Tea

$10.50

Mike and Jen's Hot Cocoa Milk 12oz

$14.00

Miscellaneous

Red Locks Print By Chuck U

Red Locks Print By Chuck U

$10.00

Bread Making Kit

$25.00

Includes a shaping basket and a tool to score the bread

Bread Proofing Basket

$17.00Out of stock

Bread Lame

$9.50Out of stock

Fermentation Kit

$45.00Out of stock

Cook Books

Out of stock

Kieran's Kitchen Pint Glasses

$3.00

Red Locks Pint Glasses

$3.00
New Era Camo Hat

New Era Camo Hat

$40.00
Tshirt

Tshirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.

Website

Location

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

