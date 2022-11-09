Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

Sourdough Starter

How to feed your whole wheat starter: Mix until cohesive 100g whole wheat flour, 75g warm water, and 10g old sourdough starter. If making bread this week, feed your starter using this ratio twice a day (when you wake up and when you go to bed). If making bread sometime in the future, store your starter in the fridge and feed once per week. Then, take it out 5 days before making bread again, following the twice per day feeding schedule.