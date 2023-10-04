Twinkle Branzino

$27.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | Wheat Flour | Fried Garlic | Black Pepper | Fried Shallot | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Cilantro | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice P.S. Branzino Fish is a type of white fish, also similar to sea bass and halibut. The tastes of Branzino are mild, flaky, and slightly sweet. How does the name "Twinkle Branzino" come from? - So many tastes of crispy flake favors on the top of the fish just one bite in your mouth ------ Make it twinkle~*