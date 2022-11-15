Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiki & Rye

656 G Long Point Rd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Order Again

Popular Items

Coastal Cobb
Local Swordfish Piccata

Appetizers

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Crispy Fried Rice, Blue Crab, Scallion, Carrots, Peas, Spicy Crab Aioli

Mussel and Potato "Chowder"

$16.00

Steamed PEI Mussels, Bacon, Fingerling Potatoes, Soft Onions, Fennel, Tarragon Cream, Crusty Bread

Old Bay "Peel & Eat" Shrimp

$15.00

Local Shrimp, Lemon, White Wine and Butter, Parsley, Sweet Corn and Pepper Relish, Remoulade Sauce

Pumpkin Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

Ricotta, Roasted Pumpkin, Savory Thyme Honey, Sage Brown Butter, Crostini

Roasted Burrata

$16.00Out of stock

Warm Burrata, Fuji Apples, Brussel Sprouts, Pecan Streusel, Maple Argo Dolce

Toasted Coconut and Butternut Soup

$10.00

Toasted Coconut and Butternut squash soup with Pumpkin Seed Coconut crumble.

Wood Fired Cauliflower

$14.00Out of stock

Maple and Sriracha Roasted Cauliflower, Parsley Persillade, Toasted Cornbread Crumble, Butternut Aioli.

Salads

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Cabbage, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Mustard Maple Vinaigrette

The Wedge

$15.00

Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Chives, Green Goddess Dressing

Entree

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$30.00

Ancient Grains, Charred Broccoli, Grapefruit Aioli, Dill and Mint Herb Salad, Grapefruit Chili Vinaigrette

14oz NY Strip Florentine

$42.00

Thyme and Sea Salt Potatoes, Coal Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Chard, Roasted Garlic Bordelaise, Saba

Wood Fired Baked Rigatoni

$22.00

Jumbo Rigatoni, Butternut Squash and Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tuscan Bread

Local Swordfish Piccata

$28.00

Egg Battered Swordfish, House Made Spaetzle, Asparagus, Blistered Tomatoes, White Wine, Butter, Capers

Chicken Milanese

$26.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Cutlets, Shells, Parmesan Cream, Roasted Garlic Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil,

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$34.00

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots and Cippolini Onions

Coastal Cobb

$22.00

Artisan Greens, Cilantro Lime Glazed Salmon, Chicken, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Marinated Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Goat Cheese, Avocado Dressing

The K&R Burger

$18.00

Ground Beef Short Rib, Brisket, & Chuck Blend, Smothered Onions, Cheddar, Mayo, Toasted Brioche Roll, Shoestring Onion Rings

Dessert

Grammy's Oreo

$1.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$9.00

Roasted Cherry Sauce, Pistachio, Thai Basil

Chocolate Espresso Icebox Cheesecake

$9.00

With Espresso Chocolate Ganache

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$9.00

Fresh Whipped Cream, Whiskey Butter Sauce

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

Kids Cheeseburger with Homefried Potatoes

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger with Sea Salt Potatoes

Kids Marinated Hangar Steak & mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Marinated Hangar Steak with Mashed Potatoes

Kids Crispy Chicken & Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Crispy Chicken & Pasta Alfredo

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wood-fired coastal cooking in Belle Hall.

656 G Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

