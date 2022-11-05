Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Kiki's Kiki's 14067 Noblewood Plaza
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Cafe, bakery, and ice cream shop located at epiQ Food Hall in Woodbridge VA. Soft serve ice cream and waffles are our specialty!
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193
