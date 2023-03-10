  • Home
  Bartow
  KiKi's Egg House - 720 N Charleston Ave
KiKi's Egg House 720 N Charleston Ave

No reviews yet

720 N Charleston Ave

Fort Meade, FL 33830

BREAKFAST

MORNING AT KIKIS

2 egg breakfast

$6.99

homefries or grits&toast,bisquit or muffin

1 egg breakfast

$6.49

PANCAKES AND MORE

1 pancake

$3.49

short stack (2)

$5.99

big stack (3)

$6.99

french toast (2)

$6.99

stuffed french toast

$9.59

with cream cheese and fresh fruit

waffle

$6.99

chicken & waffle

$9.99

4 pc chicken tender with powder sugar

French toast 1 pc

$3.49

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

egg&cheese

$4.99

BEC sandwich

$6.59

SEC sandwich

$6.59

HEC sandwich

$6.59

breakfast grilled cheese

$5.99

breakfast grilled ham&cheese

$6.99

breakfast BLT

$5.99

chicken&cheese bisquit sandwich

$7.99

OMELETES

cheese omelette

$8.59

ham&cheese omelette

$9.59

sausage&cheese omelette

$9.59

bacon&cheese omelette

$9.59

mushroom&swiss omelette

$9.59

western omelette

$9.99

ham,onions,peppers

veggie omelette

$9.59

onions,tomatoes,peppers,mushrooms

greek omelette

$9.59

spinach,tomato,feta

meatlovers omelette

$10.59

bacon,ham,sausage,mushrooms,onions,peppers,cheese

ultimate omelette

$11.59

bacon,ham,sausage,mushrooms,onions,peppers,cheese

mexican omelette

$9.99

onions,tomatoes,ham,jalapenos,cheese

philly omelette

$11.99

onions,peppers,cheese

spinach&swiss

$9.59

BISCUITS & GRAVY

Half BG

$4.99

Full BG

$6.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

kikis skillet

$9.99

potatoes,eggs your way,ham,onions,peppers topped with sausage gravy

farmers skilet

$9.99

potatoes,eggs,sausage,onions,peppers,cheddar cheese

country benedict

$10.99

two eggs,two sausage patties and a bisquit,smothered in sausage gravy,served with homefries

kikis combo

$11.99

two eggs on top of bisquit and gravy,homefries and grits with choice of bacon,ham,links or patties

chicken&bisquits special

$11.99

fried chicken breast with bisquit,smothered with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese

2+2+2

2+2+2

$9.99

2 eggs&choice of bacon,ham,links,patties

BREAKFAST SIDES

oatmeal

$2.99

corned beef hash

$4.59

smoked sausage

$3.99

sausage links

$3.59

turkey sausage patties

$3.99

country ham

$4.99

bacon

$3.99

Bacon crispy

$3.99

Bacon soft

$3.99

ham

$3.99

sausage patties

$3.99

bread

$1.99

cinnamon roll

$4.99

one egg

$0.99

2 eggs

$1.49

cheese grits

$3.09

grits

$2.59

homefries

$2.99

homefries with gravy

$3.79

tater tots

$3.99

loaded grits

$4.59

cup of sausage gravy

$2.59

sliced tomatoes

$1.99

apple sauce

$2.29

bagel

$1.99

bagel&cream cheese

$2.59

fresh fruit

$2.49

KIDS BREAKFAST

kids pancake

$5.99

kids french toast

$5.99

kids egg breakfast

$6.59

kids waffle

$6.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

egg&cheese burrito

$5.99

bacon&cheese burrito

$6.99

meatlovers burrito

$7.59

sausage&cheese burrito

$6.99

western burrito

$6.99

ham&cheese burrito

$6.99

veggie burrito

$6.99

ultimate burrito

$8.99

philly burrito

$8.99

LUNCH

SUBS,CLUBS& MELTS

french dip

$10.59

ham&swiss club

$10.59

turkey&swiss club

$10.59

reuben

$10.59

gyro pita

$10.59

pressed cuban

$9.99

tuna salad melt

$9.59

chicken salad melt

$9.59

patty melt

$9.99

hot corned beef

$9.99

Philly sub

$10.99

Chicken parm sub

$10.99

meatball sub

$10.59

monte christo

$10.99

turkey reuben

$10.59

SANDWICHES

pork tenderloin

$9.99

fish sandwich

$10.99

chicken sandwich

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

chicken BLT

$10.99

ham&cheese

$9.59

turkey&cheese

$9.59

grilled cheese

$6.99

grilled ham&cheese

$7.99

Chicken salad sandwich

$8.99

Tuna salad sandwich

$8.99

WRAPS

hamburger wrap

$9.49

cheeseburger wrap

$9.99

buffalo chicken wrap

$9.99

chicken salad wrap

$8.99

tuna salad wrap

$8.99

chicken caesar wrap

$9.99

BLT wrap

$7.99

chicken BLT wrap

$9.99

turkey BLT wrap

$9.99

KIDS LUNCH

kids cheeseburger&fries

$7.99

kids grilledcheese&fries

$6.59

kids chicken tenders&fries

$7.99

kids fish&fries

$7.99

kids spaghetti meatballs

$7.59

BURGERS

hamburger

$9.49

cheeseburger

$9.99

bacon cheeseburger

$10.59

mushroom&swiss burger

$10.59

cowboy burger

$10.99

queso burger

$9.99

frisco burger

$9.99

SALADS

kikis salad

$11.99

greek salad

$9.99

chef salad

$10.59

grilled chicken salad

$10.99

fried chicken salad

$10.99

gyro salad

$11.99

beef taco salad

$10.99

chicken taco salad

$10.99

tuna salad platter

$10.99

chicken salad platter

$10.99

salmon salad

$13.99

chicken caesar salad

$10.99

shrimp caesar salad

$11.99

endless salad&soup

$8.99

House salad

$6.99

Soup cup

$3.99

Soup bowl

$4.99

Side salad

$4.99

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.99

fried mushrooms

$6.99

fried pickles

$6.99

6 wings

$8.99

fried green tomatoes

$7.49

corn nuggets

$6.49

bang bang shrimp

$7.99

SIDES - LUNCH

green beans

$2.49

corn

$2.49

rice

$2.49

french fries

$2.99

sweet fries

$4.59

loaded fries

$4.99

veggie trio

$2.99

coleslaw

$2.49

potato salad

$3.59

mashed potatoes

$2.49

okra

$3.59

onion rings

$4.59

apple sauce

$2.29

DESSERTS

ice cream cone

$2.00

ice cream cup

$2.00

milkshake

$4.99

chocholate cake

$4.99

cheese cake

$4.99

key lime pie

$4.99

lemon marengue

$4.99

DINNER

DINNERS

homemade meatloaf

$11.99

liver&onions

$10.99

spaghetti meatballs

$9.99

chicken parmesan

$11.99

veal parmesan

$11.99

shimp&cheese grits

$10.99

chicken tenders

$11.99

chicken breast dinner

$10.99+

1/2 fried chicken

$11.99

1/4 fried chicken

$9.59

6 wings

$9.99

12 wings

$13.99

parm crusted chicken

$12.99

parm crusted fish

$12.99

cowboy chicken

$12.99+

sirloin steak

$14.99

pork chops

$11.99

chopped steak

$11.99

steak tips

$12.99

country fried steak

$11.99

chicken fried steak

$11.99

fish fillet

$11.99

fried shrimp

$12.99

popcorn shrimp

$10.99

salmon

$14.99

beer battered cod

$11.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

coffee

$2.59

soft drinks

$2.89

iced tea

$2.89

water

juice lrg

$3.99

juice sm

$2.99

kids drink

$0.99

hot tea

$2.39

milk sm

$2.99

milk lrg

$3.99

chocolate milk sm

$2.99

chocolate milk lrg

$3.99

hot cocoa

$3.99

root beer float

$3.99

vanilla cherry flavor

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 3:00 pm
Location

720 N Charleston Ave, Fort Meade, FL 33830

