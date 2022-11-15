Main picView gallery

Kiki's Sandbar & Grill

183 Barry Ave

Little Torch Key, FL 33042

Order Again

Starters

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$22.00

Chicken Wings (16)

$26.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Conch Fritters

$16.00

Flash Fried Calamari

$15.00

Goat Cheese Potato Chips

$14.00

Grouper Bites

$15.00

Kaboom Shrimp

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+

Open Fire Grilled Oysters

$16.00+

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$15.00+

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.00

Raw Bar

Chesapeake Specialty Oysters

$19.00+

Gulf Oysters

$17.00+Out of stock

Middle Necks Raw

$19.00+

Middle Necks Steamed

$21.00+

Nantucket Specialty Oysters

$19.00+Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Five large Florida shrimp with cocktail sauce served in Martini glass

Tower for 1

$45.00

Tower for 2

$85.00

Tower for 4

$150.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$14.00

Fried & Combo Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$24.00

Cook Your Catch

$18.00

Fish & Shrimp Combo Basket

$26.00

Fisherman's Combo Basket

$29.00

Grouper Basket

$38.00

Local Fish Basket

$35.00

Mahi Basket

$24.00

Shrimp Basket

$23.00

Snapper Basket

$32.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Grouper Rueben Sandwich

$24.00

Grouper Sandwich

$22.00

Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Sandbar Cheeseburger

$13.00

Smash Burger

$16.00

Snapper Sandwich

$21.00

Taco Plates

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Grouper Tacos

$26.00

Mahi Fish Tacos

$18.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Snapper Tacos

$21.00

Veggie Taco

$15.00

Grilled Plates & Combos

Grilled Grouper Plate

$39.00

Grilled Snapper Plate

$36.00

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$25.00

Grilled Mahi Plate

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$22.00

Mixed Seafood Grill Plate

$36.00

Local Mixed Fish Grill Plate

$39.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Chicken Pieces

$11.00

Kids Fish Bites

$13.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Doggie

Dog Bacon

$6.00

Dog Burger

$6.00

Dog Chicken

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chocolate cake

$12.00

Carrot cake

$12.00

Churros

$11.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$33.00

Sides

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Salad Caesar

$8.00

Side Salad House

$8.00

Side Sautéed Veggies

$6.00

Side Slaw

$2.00+

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Specials

Charred Romaine

$13.95

14 oz Ribeye

$34.00Out of stock

Texan Burger

$16.95Out of stock

One 8oz patty with BBQ sauce, fried onion strings and bacon.

Chicken Parm over linguini

$23.95Out of stock

10oz chicken breast over linguini topped with moz and served with garlic bread

California Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Black and Blue Burger

$16.95Out of stock

French Dip

$19.95Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.95

King Crab Legs

$38.00+Out of stock

Snow Crab Clusters

$28.95+Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.95Out of stock

Blacken Shrimp Alfredo

$23.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sub

$18.95

Fried Clam Strips

$11.00

Fried Clam Strip Basket

$15.00

Fisherman's Combo

$28.00

A1 burger

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken quesadilla

$17.95

Shrimp quesadilla

$19.95

Black and bleu burger

$16.95Out of stock

Snapper with Lobster Cream sauce

$27.95Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$26.95

12oz Carintas w/Black Beans and Rice

$24.95

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.95

Buffalo chicken wrap

$16.95

Blacken shrimp Caesar wrap

$17.95Out of stock

Spicy Calamari

$16.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$15.95Out of stock

6 oz Lobster Tail

$32.00

Surf & Turf Lobster Tail & Ribeye

$54.00Out of stock

Twin Tails

$54.00Out of stock

Fried Cracked Conch Sandwich

$17.95

Oven Baked Prawns w/rice and Veggies

$32.00

Lobster Bites

$14.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.95

Stuffed Prawns

$40.00Out of stock

Clam chowder

$10.95+

Fried Green Toms

$8.95

Torch Burger

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

King crab

$65.00

Snow Crab 1lb

$28.00

Snow Crab 3lb

$75.00

Dozen steamed clams

$21.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Up

$2.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Bottle Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.99

Water

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Land Shark

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

PRB Can

$4.00

Red Stripe

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Yeungling Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Icehouse

$2.00

Bud Zero

$4.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Crazy Lady

$7.50

Lazy Way IPA

$7.50

Iguana Bait Draft

$7.50

No Wake Zone

$7.50Out of stock

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Craft Beer

Air Boat Amber

$6.50Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Fishing Co Ale

$6.50

Gator Bait

$6.50

High Noon BlK Cherry

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

WC Blk Cherry

$5.50Out of stock

WC Grapefruit

$5.50

WC Lime

$5.50Out of stock

WC Mango

$5.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$6.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

Voodoo Juice Force

$6.50

Voodoo Juicy Haze

$4.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Tito's

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.25

Ketel One

$8.50

Stoli

$7.75

Stoli Oranj

$7.75

Stoli Razberry

$7.75

Stoli Vanilla

$7.75

Three Olives Cherry

$6.50

Three Olives Grape

$6.50

Bombora

$6.50

Ketel One Grapefruit

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$6.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.25

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Banana

$6.50

Cruzan Coconut

$6.50

Cruzan Key Lime

$6.50

Cruzan Mango

$6.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.50

Mount Gay

$7.50

Myers

$7.50

Pilar Dark

$7.75

Pilar Light

$7.75

Pussers Rum

$7.75

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Ron Carlos

$6.50

Goslings

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Altos

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.50

Casamigos Rep

$12.50

Cuervo

$7.50Out of stock

Milagro

$8.50

Patron

$10.00

Tanteo

$9.00

Don Julio

$12.50

Milagro Anejo

$11.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Rocket

$6.00

Skrewball

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Redemption

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Horse Soldier

$15.00

Old Forester

$8.00

EH Taylor

$35.00

Scotch & Whiskey

Well Scotch

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson Irish

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Southern Comfot

$6.50

Wild Turkey 101

$8.50Out of stock

Johnny Walker BlK

$10.00Out of stock

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Dewars

$8.50

Specialty Drinks

Coconut Margarita

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Kikis Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Muddle Margarita

$13.00

Sandbar Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$17.00

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Key Lime Mojito

$12.00

Kikis Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Mango Colada

$14.00

Memaid Water

$12.00

Mix Berry Lemonade

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Rum Bucket

$20.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Sandbar Shake

$12.00

Strawberry Mule

$14.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Sangria Red

$12.00+

Sangria White

$12.00+Out of stock

Traditional Margarita Well

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Kikis Blue Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto Di Sarrona

$9.25

Bayleys

$7.75

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Brandy

$7.75

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.75

Chambord

$9.25

Creme De Menthe

$7.75

Dark Cocoa

$5.00

Frangelico

$9.25

Grand Marnier

$9.25

Jagemeister

$7.75

Kahlua

$7.75

Light Cocoa

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Root Beer Schnapps

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$7.50

Sambuca

$9.25

RumChata

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol

$8.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy XO

$45.00

Cocktails (A-K)

Alabama Slammer

$7.75

Almond Joy

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

B-52

$9.25

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bailey's Coffee

$8.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.75

Bloody Bull

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Blow Job

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Bushwacker

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Cape Cod

$7.00

Classic Martini

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Creamsicle

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gibson

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Collins

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$8.00

Golden Margarita

$8.50

Good N Plenty

$8.00

Grape Crush

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

GrayHound

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Ice Pic

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

kahlua & Cream

$8.00

Kamakazie

$8.00

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Kirk Royal

$8.00

Cocktails (L-Z)

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Beach Ice Tea

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai tai

$12.00

Mango Daiquiri

$12.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Martini

$8.00

Melonball

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Planters Punch

$9.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Raspberry Colada

$8.50

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rob Roy

$6.50

RootBeer Float

$8.00

Rum Runner Frozen

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$6.50

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Sicilian Kiss

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.75

Sloe Gin Fizz

$7.50

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Tequila Sunset

$7.50

Toasted Almond Coffee

$9.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

White Russian

$7.75

Rum Runner Rocks

$12.00

Wine

GL House Cabernet

$7.00

GL House Champagne

$7.00

GL House Chardonnay

$7.00

GL House Merlot

$7.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL House Reisling

$7.00

GL House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL House White Zinfandel

$7.00

GL KJ Chardonay

$9.00

GL Sonoma Chardonay

$10.00

Split Brut

$10.00

Split Proseco

$12.00

Shots

Apple Sauce

$7.50

B-51

$9.25

Bendi Beach

$7.00

Blow Job

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00Out of stock

Cuervo Shot

$7.00

Dr Pepper

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Girl Scout Cookie

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jagemeister

$7.75

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

Kamakazie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Melonball

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Peppermint Pattie

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Russian Qualude

$9.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.75

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Tanteo

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Water Moccasin

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Grape Bomb

$9.00

Frozen

Bushwacker Frozen

$14.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Mango Colada

$14.00

Margarita Frozen

$13.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Mud Slide Frozen

$14.00

Pain in the Ass

$14.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Rum Runner Frozen

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$9.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Kiki Sunset

$13.00

Ice Bomb

$15.00

Raspberry Mudslide

$12.00

Special Shot

Special Shot

$5.00

Specials

Deep eddy gfruit moscow

$5.00

Sweet poison

$8.00

Redrum Redemption

$12.00

Watermelon mojito

$12.00

Raspberry mojito

$12.00

Frozen raspberry lemonade

$12.00

Retail

Buff

$9.50

Coaster

$2.50

Coozie Zipper

$9.50

Dog Leash

$4.50

Hoodie-Full Zip

$49.50

Hat

$29.50

Infant Onesie

$19.50Out of stock

Magnet

Mens Crew Neck T-Shirt

$28.50

Mens Tank Top

$28.50

Mens UV Long Sleeve

$35.50

Mouse Pad

$9.50

Pet Bandana

$12.50

SALE-$12

$12.00

SALE-$24

$24.00

Sleeve Coozie

$9.50Out of stock
Stickers

Stickers

$3.50

Striped French Terry Pullover

$42.50

Sweatshirt

$42.50

Tye-Dye T-Shirt

$35.50

Womens Racer Back Tank

$28.50

Womens Scoop Neck T-Shirt

$28.50

Womens Tank Top

$28.50

Womens V-Neck T-Shirt

$28.50

Womens V-Neck UV Long Sleeve

$35.50

Youth T-Shirt

$19.50

Youth UV Hoodie

$35.50

Shot Glass

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

183 Barry Ave, Little Torch Key, FL 33042

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

