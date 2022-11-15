- Home
Kiki's Sandbar & Grill
No reviews yet
183 Barry Ave
Little Torch Key, FL 33042
Starters
Raw Bar
Chesapeake Specialty Oysters
$19.00+
Gulf Oysters
$17.00+Out of stock
Middle Necks Raw
$19.00+
Middle Necks Steamed
$21.00+
Nantucket Specialty Oysters
$19.00+Out of stock
Oyster Shooter
$9.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$19.00
Five large Florida shrimp with cocktail sauce served in Martini glass
Tower for 1
$45.00
Tower for 2
$85.00
Tower for 4
$150.00
Fried & Combo Baskets
Burgers & Sandwiches
Taco Plates
Grilled Plates & Combos
Kids Meals
Sides
Specials
Charred Romaine
$13.95
14 oz Ribeye
$34.00Out of stock
Texan Burger
$16.95Out of stock
One 8oz patty with BBQ sauce, fried onion strings and bacon.
Chicken Parm over linguini
$23.95Out of stock
10oz chicken breast over linguini topped with moz and served with garlic bread
California Burger
$16.95Out of stock
Black and Blue Burger
$16.95Out of stock
French Dip
$19.95Out of stock
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$16.95
King Crab Legs
$38.00+Out of stock
Snow Crab Clusters
$28.95+Out of stock
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
$19.95Out of stock
Blacken Shrimp Alfredo
$23.95Out of stock
Chicken Parm Sub
$18.95
Fried Clam Strips
$11.00
Fried Clam Strip Basket
$15.00
Fisherman's Combo
$28.00
A1 burger
$16.95Out of stock
Chicken quesadilla
$17.95
Shrimp quesadilla
$19.95
Black and bleu burger
$16.95Out of stock
Snapper with Lobster Cream sauce
$27.95Out of stock
Lobster Roll
$26.95
12oz Carintas w/Black Beans and Rice
$24.95
Creme Brulee
$10.95
Bourbon Bread Pudding
$10.95
Buffalo chicken wrap
$16.95
Blacken shrimp Caesar wrap
$17.95Out of stock
Spicy Calamari
$16.00
Shrimp Po'boy
$15.95Out of stock
6 oz Lobster Tail
$32.00
Surf & Turf Lobster Tail & Ribeye
$54.00Out of stock
Twin Tails
$54.00Out of stock
Fried Cracked Conch Sandwich
$17.95
Oven Baked Prawns w/rice and Veggies
$32.00
Lobster Bites
$14.95
Veggie Quesadilla
$16.95
Stuffed Prawns
$40.00Out of stock
Clam chowder
$10.95+
Fried Green Toms
$8.95
Torch Burger
$16.00
Impossible Burger
$18.00
King crab
$65.00
Snow Crab 1lb
$28.00
Snow Crab 3lb
$75.00
Dozen steamed clams
$21.00
NA Beverages
Club Soda
$2.99
Coffee
$2.75
Pepsi
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Fanta Orange
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Grapefruit Juice
$2.99
Iced Tea
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Pineapple Juice
$2.99
Red Bull
$4.50
Red Bull Up
$2.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.50
Shirley Temple
$3.89
Bottle Water
$3.50
Tonic Water
$2.99
Water
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Mountain Dew
$2.99
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
Craft Beer
Air Boat Amber
$6.50Out of stock
Angry Orchard
$5.50
Fishing Co Ale
$6.50
Gator Bait
$6.50
High Noon BlK Cherry
$6.50
Lagunitas IPA
$6.50
WC Blk Cherry
$5.50Out of stock
WC Grapefruit
$5.50
WC Lime
$5.50Out of stock
WC Mango
$5.50
High Noon Passion Fruit
$6.50
High Noon Peach
$6.50
High Noon Pineapple
$6.50
Voodoo Juice Force
$6.50
Voodoo Juicy Haze
$4.00
Vodka
Well Vodka
$5.50
Tito's
$7.50
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.50Out of stock
Deep Eddy Orange
$6.50Out of stock
Deep Eddy Ruby
$6.50
Deep Eddy Cranberry
$6.50
Grey Goose
$9.25
Ketel One
$8.50
Stoli
$7.75
Stoli Oranj
$7.75
Stoli Razberry
$7.75
Stoli Vanilla
$7.75
Three Olives Cherry
$6.50
Three Olives Grape
$6.50
Bombora
$6.50
Ketel One Grapefruit
$8.00
Absolute Citron
$6.50
Rum
Tequila
Bourbon
Scotch & Whiskey
Specialty Drinks
Coconut Margarita
$12.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$12.00
Kikis Frozen Margarita
$13.00
Mango Margarita
$14.00
Muddle Margarita
$13.00
Sandbar Skinny Margarita
$12.00
Strawberry Margarita
$12.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$17.00
Coconut Mojito
$12.00
Key Lime Mojito
$12.00
Kikis Mojito
$12.00
Mango Mojito
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Dark & Stormy
$10.00
Key Lime Martini
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00
Mango Colada
$14.00
Memaid Water
$12.00
Mix Berry Lemonade
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Orange Crush
$10.00
Rum Bucket
$20.00
Rum Punch
$12.00
Sandbar Shake
$12.00
Strawberry Mule
$14.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$9.00
Sangria Red
$12.00+
Sangria White
$12.00+Out of stock
Traditional Margarita Well
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Kikis Blue Martini
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00
Cordials
Amaretto
$5.00
Amaretto Di Sarrona
$9.25
Bayleys
$7.75
Blackberry Brandy
$5.00
Brandy
$7.75
Butterscotch Schnapps
$7.75
Chambord
$9.25
Creme De Menthe
$7.75
Dark Cocoa
$5.00
Frangelico
$9.25
Grand Marnier
$9.25
Jagemeister
$7.75
Kahlua
$7.75
Light Cocoa
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Root Beer Schnapps
$5.00
Rumpleminz
$7.50
Sambuca
$9.25
RumChata
$8.00Out of stock
Aperol
$8.00
Remy 1738
$16.00
Remy XO
$45.00
Cocktails (A-K)
Alabama Slammer
$7.75
Almond Joy
$8.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
B-52
$9.25
Bahama Mama
$12.00
Bailey's Coffee
$8.00
Baybreeze
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.75
Bloody Bull
$7.00
Bloody Maria
$10.00
Blow Job
$6.50
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Brandy Alexander
$8.00
Bushwacker
$8.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Cape Cod
$7.00
Classic Martini
$8.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
Creamsicle
$8.00
Cuba Libre
$6.50
Fuzzy Navel
$6.50
Gibson
$7.00
Gimlet
$7.00
Gin Collins
$7.00
Girl Scout Cookie
$8.00
Golden Margarita
$8.50
Good N Plenty
$8.00
Grape Crush
$8.00
Grasshopper
$8.00
GrayHound
$7.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$8.00
Ice Pic
$7.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Jolly Rancher
$8.00
kahlua & Cream
$8.00
Kamakazie
$8.00
Keylime Pie
$8.00
Kirk Royal
$8.00
Cocktails (L-Z)
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Beach Ice Tea
$12.00
Long Island Tea
$12.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$10.00
Madras
$7.00
Mai tai
$12.00
Mango Daiquiri
$12.00
Manhattan
$8.50
Martini
$8.00
Melonball
$7.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mind Eraser
$7.00
Mojito
$12.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Nutty Irishman
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Painkiller
$12.00
Planters Punch
$9.00
Purple Hooter
$8.00
Raspberry Colada
$8.50
Red Snapper
$7.00
Rob Roy
$6.50
RootBeer Float
$8.00
Rum Runner Frozen
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$6.50
Salty Dog
$7.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Seabreeze
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.50
Sicilian Kiss
$8.00
Slippery Nipple
$7.75
Sloe Gin Fizz
$7.50
Surfer on Acid
$9.00
Tequila Sunset
$7.50
Toasted Almond Coffee
$9.00
Tom Collins
$6.50
White Russian
$7.75
Rum Runner Rocks
$12.00
Wine
Shots
Apple Sauce
$7.50
B-51
$9.25
Bendi Beach
$7.00
Blow Job
$6.50
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$9.00Out of stock
Cuervo Shot
$7.00
Dr Pepper
$7.00
Fireball
$6.50
Girl Scout Cookie
$8.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Jagemeister
$7.75
Jell-O Shot
$2.00
Kamakazie
$8.00
Key Lime Pie Shot
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$14.00
Melonball
$7.00
Mind Eraser
$7.00
Orange Crush
$10.00
Oyster Shooter
$9.00
Peppermint Pattie
$8.00
Purple Hooter
$8.00
Red Snapper
$7.00
Russian Qualude
$9.00
Slippery Nipple
$7.75
Surfer on Acid
$9.00
Tanteo
$8.50
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Washington Apple
$7.50
Water Moccasin
$9.00
White Tea
$9.00
Grape Bomb
$9.00
Frozen
Special Shot
Specials
Retail
Buff
$9.50
Coaster
$2.50
Coozie Zipper
$9.50
Dog Leash
$4.50
Hoodie-Full Zip
$49.50
Hat
$29.50
Infant Onesie
$19.50Out of stock
Magnet
Mens Crew Neck T-Shirt
$28.50
Mens Tank Top
$28.50
Mens UV Long Sleeve
$35.50
Mouse Pad
$9.50
Pet Bandana
$12.50
SALE-$12
$12.00
SALE-$24
$24.00
Sleeve Coozie
$9.50Out of stock
Stickers
$3.50
Striped French Terry Pullover
$42.50
Sweatshirt
$42.50
Tye-Dye T-Shirt
$35.50
Womens Racer Back Tank
$28.50
Womens Scoop Neck T-Shirt
$28.50
Womens Tank Top
$28.50
Womens V-Neck T-Shirt
$28.50
Womens V-Neck UV Long Sleeve
$35.50
Youth T-Shirt
$19.50
Youth UV Hoodie
$35.50
Shot Glass
$3.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
183 Barry Ave, Little Torch Key, FL 33042
Gallery
