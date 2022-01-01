Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiks Thai Food 2010 S. Main

review star

No reviews yet

2010 S. Main Street

Roswell, NM 88203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Egg Rolls

$7.49

Choice of 4 eggrolls, your pick!

Veggie Egg Rolls

$6.99

Order of 4

Pot Stickers

$6.49

Order of 8

Appetizer Sampler

$19.99

4 egg rolls (your choice), 4 butterfly shrimp, 4 chicken strips,and 4 pot stickers.

Salads

Served with steamed or fried rice

Spicy Noodle Salad

$12.95

Bean thread glass noodles tossed with Shrimp, BBQ red pork, An authentic spicy version of Thai stir fried noodles with egg, bean chicken, purple onion, cilantro, green onion, lime juice, house sauceand Thai chili served on a bed of lettuce. Choice of steamed or fried rice.

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.95

Beef tossed with purple onion, cilantro, green onion, lime juice, house sauce and Thai chili served on a bed of lettuce. Choice of steamed or fried rice

Soups

Served with steamed or fried rice

Green Curry

$10.95

All curries made with coconut milk. Bamboo, jalapeno, bell pepper, zucchini & basil leaves

Red Curry

$10.95

All curries made with coconut milk. Bamboo, jalapeno, bell pepper, zucchini & basil leaves

Panang Curry

$10.95

All curries made with coconut milk.Bell pepper, basil, carrots & chopped lime leaf.

Tom Kha

$10.95

Coconut soup seasoned with blue ginger, lemon grass, lime juice, mushrooms, green onions & cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup

$10.95

Famous spice soup seasoned with lemon grass, Thai chili, lemon juice, mushroom, green onion and cilantro.

Chicken

Served with Steamed or Fried Rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with homemade teriyaki sauce. Side of steamed broccoli, carrots & cabbage.

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken pieces in a sweet sesame sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken pieces, carrots, onions and bell pepper in homemade sweet & sour pineapple sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$11.95

Lemon pepper marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried. Served with a side of lemon dipping sauce.

Noodles & Rice

Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Country Pad Thai

$10.95

An authentic spicy version of Thai stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions & ground peanuts

Kik's Special Chow Mein

$10.95

Broccoli, celery, onion, carrots, cabbage and bean sprouts in a special house sauce.

Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice fried with egg, green onion and special house sauce.

Alien Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice fried and mixed with green curry, egg, green onions, bell pepper, jalapeno, Thai basil and special house sauce.

Steak & Burgers

Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Served with cream gravy and mashed potatoes or French fries.

Hamburger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on the side. Choice of mayo or mustard. Served with French fries

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Served with cream gravy and French fries.

Stir Fry

Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Mongolian Stir Fry

$10.95

Mushrooms, onions, carrots, green onions and whole dried Thai chili simmered in a rich homemade sauce.

Pad Ka Krow (Spicy Basil Stir Fry)

$10.95

Carrots, jalapenos, onions, Thai chili, bell pepper, and Thai basil in a special house sauce.

Broccoli Stir Fry

$10.95

Broccoli, onion, carrot, celery & mushrooms in a special house sauce.

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$10.95

Cashews, carrots, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, green onions and celery in a special house sauce.

Kung Pao

$10.95

Bell pepper, peanuts, zucchini, mushroom, onion, carrots and Thai chili in a special house sauce.

Garlic Stir Fry

$10.95

Carrot, green onion & black pepper served on a bed of lettuce and topped with fried garlic.

Paradise Stir Fry

$10.95

Carrots, green onions, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, broccoli & bean sprouts in a special house sauce.

Pepper Steak Stir Fry

$10.95

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and carrots in a special house sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 Chicken Strips served with cream gravy and French fries

Corn Dog

$4.99

Served with French fries

Extras

Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. Added to any order

Shrimp-order of 3

$5.00

Beef

$3.00

Chicken

$2.00

BBQ Red Pork

$2.00

Vegetables

$2.00

Noodles

$3.00

Egg roll

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Mt Dew

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Thai Tea

$3.59

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM 88203

Directions

