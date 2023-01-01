Cocktails

Beautiful

$13.00

Happy Juice

$13.00

Kimlet

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Pineapple Mezcal

$13.00

Ube Mojito

$13.00

NA Beverages

Refreshments

Orange Creamsicle

$6.00

Tamarind Ginger Beer

$6.00

Ube Cereal Milk

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Kopiko

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Chamomile

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

White Peony

$6.00

Beer

Rainier

$6.00

San Miguel

$8.00

Food

Bulalo

Beef Shank Soup

$18.00

Mushroom Soup

$16.00

Rice

$2.00

Pancit

Bihon

$15.00

Canton

$15.00

Kare Kare

$18.00

Lug Lug

$18.00

Rice

$2.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Archipelago

$12.00

Haku

$12.00

Nikka Coffee

$14.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka Dbl

$18.00

Titos Dbl

$20.00

Monopolowa Dbl

$20.00

Batch 206 Vodka Dbl

$20.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$11.00

Archipelago Vodka Dbl

$24.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Archipelago

$12.00

Empress

$14.00

Gunpowder

$14.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Well Gin Dbl

$18.00

Batch 206 Gin Dbl

$20.00

Hendricks Dbl

$22.00

Batch 206 Old Tom Dbl

$24.00

Malfy Lemon Dbl

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire Dbl

$22.00

Agimat Dbl

$24.00

Archipelago Gin Dbl

$24.00

Archipelago Barrel Dbl

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Don Papa

$12.00

Kasama

$12.00

Tanduay Dark

$11.00

Tanduay Silver

$10.00

Well Rum Dbl

$18.00

Gosling Black Rum Dbl

$20.00

Smith and Cross Dbl

$20.00

Tanduay Silver Dbl

$20.00

Tanduay Dark Dbl

$22.00

Clairin Sajous Dbl

$24.00

Kasama Dbl

$24.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Hussong Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$11.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$11.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$11.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila Dbl

$18.00

Espolon Blanco Dbl

$10.00

Vida Mezcal Dbl

$10.00

Conejos Joven Mezcal Dbl

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado Dbl

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo Dbl

$22.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Contradiction

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Larceny

$11.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Well Whiskey Dbl

$18.00

Tullamore Dew Dbl

$18.00

Jameson Dbl

$20.00

Makers Dbl

$20.00

Dickel Dbl

$20.00

Crown Royal Dbl

$20.00

Old Grandad Bourbon Dbl

$20.00

Russel's Reserve Rye Dbl

$22.00

High West Double Rye Dbl

$22.00

Angel's Envy Dbl

$22.00

Larceny Dbl

$22.00

Scotch / Cognac

Dewars

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$20.00

Balvenie 14 Year

$30.00

Dewars Dbl

$20.00

Glenmorangie Dbl

$22.00

Glenfiddich Dbl

$36.00

Hennessy Dbl

$24.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Braulio

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Cocchi

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Montenegero

$12.00

Wild Elderflower

$9.00

Creme de Violette Dbl

$18.00

Banana du Brasil Dbl

$18.00

Wild Elderflower Dbl

$18.00

Pampelmousse Dbl

$18.00

Creme de Cassis Dbl

$18.00

Kahlua Dbl

$18.00

Aalborg Akavit Dbl

$20.00

Absinthe Dbl

$20.00

Cocchi Dbl

$20.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino Dbl

$20.00

Fernet Dbl

$20.00

Branca Menta Dbl

$20.00

Lillet Dbl

$20.00

Amaricano Dbl

$22.00

Aperol Dbl

$22.00

Campari Dbl

$22.00

Caffo Solara Dbl

$22.00

Cointreau Dbl

$22.00

Benedictine Dbl

$24.00

Green Chartreuse Dbl

$32.00

Grand Marnier Dbl

$24.00

Averna Dbl

$24.00

Zucca Rabarbro Dbl

$24.00

Braulio Dbl

$24.00

Amaro Nonino Dbl

$24.00

Cynar Dbl

$24.00

Montenegero Dbl

$24.00

Frangelico Dbl

$24.00

Amaro Angostura Dbl

$20.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

Bajta Gls

$15.00

White Light Gls

$13.00

Flamec Gls

$15.00

Pastel Gls

$14.00

Litrona Tempranillo Gls

$14.00

Corkage

$30.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Blaufrankisch Btl

$52.00

Le Petite Btl

$76.00

Roam Btl

$64.00

Babiole Btl

$64.00

Rouge Furie Btl

$76.00

Franz Weninger Btl

$60.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Selvanova Btl

$48.00

White Light Btl

$62.00

Lafrea Btl

$52.00

Gruner Veltliner Btl

$52.00

The Void Btl

$58.00

Sylvaner Kayersberg Btl

$60.00

Grundstien Gruner Veltliner Btl

$60.00

Trinqu Ames Btl

$70.00

Pink Wine by the Bottle

S'capis Barbera Btl

$48.00

Pinot Gris Clarbec Btl

$68.00

Bubba Btl

$70.00

Bajta Btl

$72.00

Champagne by the Bottle

Bollissima Spumante Btl

$48.00

Foxi Frizzante Btl

$56.00

In Natura Pet Nat Btl

$84.00

Reliance Btl

$98.00

Skin Contact by the Bottle

PG Rosa Btl

$60.00

Cuvee Mias Btl

$70.00

Macfol Btl

$86.00

Flamec Btl

$72.00

White Msm Btl

$108.00