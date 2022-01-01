Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

5,213 Reviews

$$

1413 E 15TH ST

Tulsa, OK 74120

Popular Items

King’s River Fish and Chips
Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini
Freshford Reuben Rolls

Appetizers

Ballyragget Brie in Pastry

Ballyragget Brie in Pastry

$14.00

Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes and honey

Callan Cheddar Dip and Chips

Callan Cheddar Dip and Chips

$7.00

Our house chips served with cheddar sauce on the side

Tullamore Dew Cheese Torte

Tullamore Dew Cheese Torte

$10.00

Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini

Chicken Boxty Quesadilla

Chicken Boxty Quesadilla

$14.00

A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar, served with salsa and sour cream.

Dingle Bay Crab Cakes

Dingle Bay Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.

Picketstown Fried Pickles

Picketstown Fried Pickles

$10.00

Long slices of pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs and deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce

Deep-fried Baby Back Ribs

Deep-fried Baby Back Ribs

$13.00

Our famous baby back ribs, sliced, battered and deep fried. Served with Oklahoma’s Original Head Country BBQ sauce.

Kilkenny’s Irish Nachos w/ Chicken

Kilkenny’s Irish Nachos w/ Chicken

$14.00

Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions and olives, sour cream and homemade salsa. Grilled or Blackened Chicken

St. Mullins Mussels Full

St. Mullins Mussels Full

$16.00

A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread.

St. Mullins Mussels Half

St. Mullins Mussels Half

$11.00

A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread.

Galway Oysters (12)

Galway Oysters (12)

$16.00

A dozen fresh shucked Gulf oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce, and horseradish

Galway Oysters (6)

Galway Oysters (6)

$12.00

6 fresh shucked Gulf oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce, and horseradish

Oysters Graiguenamanagh

Oysters Graiguenamanagh

$16.00

Six gulf oysters cooked on the half shell and topped with a creamy sauce made with shrimp, mushroom and Irish bacon.

Oysters Shamrockafeller

Oysters Shamrockafeller

$16.00

Fresh spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, bread crumbs, and fresh oysters baked on the half shell. Served on a bed of rock salt.

Kells Shrimp (12)

Kells Shrimp (12)

$16.00

Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Kells Shrimp (6)

Kells Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Piltown Portobello Cap

Piltown Portobello Cap

$9.00

A grilled Portobello mushroom cap topped with brown bread oyster stuffing and Parmesan cheese. Served on English mustard cream sauce

Priestsvalley Pretzels

Priestsvalley Pretzels

$11.00

Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.

Freshford Reuben Rolls

Freshford Reuben Rolls

$14.00

Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce.

McQuigg’s Scotch Eggs

McQuigg’s Scotch Eggs

$8.00

Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing.

River Barrow Smoked Salmon

River Barrow Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Lightly smoked Nova Scotia Salmon, sliced thin and served with brown bread crostini, capers, diced red onion, herb cream cheese and a fresh berry sauce.

Shamrock Spuds

Shamrock Spuds

$11.00

Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream.

Shamrock Spuds w/ Chicken

$15.00

Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken

River Nore Steamed Shrimp

River Nore Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Twelve jumbo shrimp steamed in herbs, celery, and white wine. Served with lemons, brown bread, and Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce.

Earlsgarden Sweet Potato Fries

Earlsgarden Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Thomastown Tenders

Thomastown Tenders

$11.00

Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips.

Soup/Salad

Soup/Salad

$9.00

Soup/Sandwich

$9.00

Salad/Sandwich

$9.00

Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad - Lunch

$6.00

Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken.

Caesar Small

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and tangy Caesar dressing.

St. Canice Spinach Salad - Lunch

$6.00

Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.

Kilkenny’s House Salad - Lunch

$6.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad - Lunch

$9.00

Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.

Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad

Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.00

Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken

Cooley Caesar Salad

Cooley Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and tangy Caesar dressing.

Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad

Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

St. Canice Spinach Salad

St. Canice Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.

St. Stephen's Greens

$10.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$5.00

The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.00

A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon and fresh water clams in creamy chowder.

Irish Stew

Irish Stew

$7.00

Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth.

Lobster Chowder Cup

Lobster Chowder Cup

$7.00

Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.

Lobster Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.

Sandwich

Ballybello

Ballybello

$11.00

A grilled Portobello mushroom cap served burger-style on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

Guinness BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Guinness BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Celtic Club Sandwich

Celtic Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted wheat bread.

Three Castles Chicken Breast

Three Castles Chicken Breast

$11.00

Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Finn Maccool O’Fish

Finn Maccool O’Fish

$12.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, friend golden, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.

High Street Ham & Pimiento Sandwich

High Street Ham & Pimiento Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked deli ham topped with Pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on toasted wheat bread.

Kilkenny's Wrap

Kilkenny's Wrap

$11.00

Choose from our house, spinach, Caesar or curried chicken salad. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, salmon or shrimp and your choice of dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Glen’s Meatloaf Sandwich

Glen’s Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread.

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$12.00

A half pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Ryelanes Reuben

Ryelanes Reuben

$13.00

Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side.

RLT

RLT

$10.00

Irish bacon (rashers), crisp lettuce and fresh tomatoes on grilled marble rye with mayonnaise

Strongbow Salmon Sandwich

Strongbow Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.

Tralee Turkey Sandwich

Tralee Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Oven roasted turkey breast sliced thin topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted wheat bread.

Boxty

Break Boxty

Break Boxty

$15.00

An omelet of rashers, bangers, and Irish cheddar inside a boxty topped with Hollandaise sauce.

Chatsworth

Chatsworth

$16.00

Tender, slow-cooked chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, shallots, mushrooms, green onion and red peppers in white wine topped with white wine sauce.

Cornyeal

Cornyeal

$16.00

Tender corned beef with roasted carrots, potatoes and cabbage topped with English mustard cream sauce.

Craigue

Craigue

$22.00

Crab, jumbo shrimp, and cold-water lobster sautéed in garlic and white wine, topped with creamy O’Fredo sauce.

Kilmacow

Kilmacow

$16.00

Seared beef slow-cooked with Portobello mushrooms and herbs, topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.

Mooncoin

Mooncoin

$19.00

Delicious flaked salmon filet, tomato hearts and creamed leeks, topped with a buttery lemon dill sauce.

Vinesgrove

Vinesgrove

$14.00

The all-vegetable boxty! Sautéed carrots, red onion, zucchini, Portobello mushrooms and red peppers with garlic and shallots in white wine, topped with Irish cheddar sauce

Irish Favorites

Black Abbey Bangers and Mash

Black Abbey Bangers and Mash

$14.00

Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables

Classic Corned Beef and Cabbage

Classic Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00

An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side.

Jenkinstown Cottage Pie

Jenkinstown Cottage Pie

$13.00

A casserole of tender beef tips, peas and carrots slow-cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.

Dublin Coddle

Dublin Coddle

$15.00

An intensely satisfying meal of rustic-cut carrots, cabbage and potatoes surrounded by Irish bacon (rashers) and Irish sausages (bangers).

Fish & Chips Lunch

Fish & Chips Lunch

$10.00

One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.

Fish & SPF

Fish & SPF

$15.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with sweet potato fries and tangy homemade tartar sauce.

Fish & SPF Lunch

Fish & SPF Lunch

$10.00

One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with sweet potato fries tangy homemade tartar sauce.

King’s River Fish and Chips

King’s River Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.

Kilkenny’s Traditional Irish Breakfast

Kilkenny’s Traditional Irish Breakfast

$15.00

Served all day long. This plate includes two eggs any style, two bangers (Irish sausages), rashers (Irish bacon), a grilled tomato, mushrooms, Irish baked beans, black pudding and Irish soda bread.

Sevensisters Steak and Guinness Pie

Sevensisters Steak and Guinness Pie

$16.00

Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.

King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)

King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)

$16.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.

King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)

King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)

$16.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.

Entrees

Half Pork Chop

Half Pork Chop

$12.00

Half a pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.

Ballybunion Beef Tenderloin Kebabs

Ballybunion Beef Tenderloin Kebabs

$20.00

Generous chunks of filet skewered and grilled with squash, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served on rice pilaf.

Longford Lamb Chops

Longford Lamb Chops

$23.00

Three French cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection, and served with mint sauce.

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$20.00

A serious slice of home-made meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans.

Powerstown Pork Chop

Powerstown Pork Chop

$21.00

A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.

Rock of Cashel Ribeye

Rock of Cashel Ribeye

$25.00

Bone-In, hand cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings.

Guinness BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Guinness BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce

Ribs Half

Ribs Half

$15.00

A half rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce

Irish Sirloin

Irish Sirloin

$20.00

A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.

Tullamaine Tenderloin

Tullamaine Tenderloin

$25.00

An 8 oz. center cut filet of beef, grilled to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$17.00

Eight jumbo shrimp skewered, blackened or grilled, served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Cedar Forest Salmon

Cedar Forest Salmon

$21.00

A beautiful 8 oz. salmon filet simply seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled and served on a cedar plank for a delicate, smoky-sweet hint of cedar.

Coolroebeg Cod

Coolroebeg Cod

$16.00

Two 6 oz. Icelandic Cod filets, blackened, grilled or baked.

Effin Fisherman’s Pie

Effin Fisherman’s Pie

$20.00

A pot of fresh shrimp, cod and scallops married with leeks and mushrooms inside a flakey, golden puff pastry.

Fiddown Fried Shrimp

Fiddown Fried Shrimp

$19.00

An order of ten butterflied Panko breaded, fried jumbo shrimp. Served with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce.

Stonyford Shrimp

Stonyford Shrimp

$18.00

Eight jumbo shrimp skewered, blackened or grilled, served on a bed of rice pilaf.

Kilkenny Bake

Kilkenny Bake

$23.00

A mix of cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp and fresh crabmeat in a white wine cream broth, topped with mashed potatoes and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese.

Coolcullen River Dinner

Coolcullen River Dinner

$19.00

An 8 oz. filet of salmon grilled or blackened.

Silverspring Salmon Cakes

$17.00

Two crispy cakes made with Atlantic salmon, potatoes, bread crumbs and fresh-diced vegetables. Served with a creamy dill sauce

Tullagher Rainbow Trout

Tullagher Rainbow Trout

$20.00

Grilled, almandine or stuffed with brown bread oyster stuffing topped with Tabasco dill sauce and served over rice pilaf.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.

Coolgrange Chicken

Coolgrange Chicken

$17.00

Two plump chicken breasts grilled and served on rice pilaf with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce or stone fruit salsa.

Coolgrange Lunch

Coolgrange Lunch

$11.00

One chicken breast grilled and served on rice pilaf with choice of Orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom or Stone fruit salsa.

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$20.00

A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.

Cordon Bleu Lunch

Cordon Bleu Lunch

$12.00

One chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.

Kylemore Abbey

Kylemore Abbey

$24.00

A Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.

Pastas

Fettuccine O’Fredo

Fettuccine O’Fredo

$11.00

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce.

Lorrha Lobster Pasta

Lorrha Lobster Pasta

$22.00

A steaming bowl of Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold water lobster.

Lunch Fredo

$9.00

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce.

Lunch Tortellini

$10.00

Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini

Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini

$13.00

Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Burgers

Butter Slip Burger

Butter Slip Burger

$12.00

Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Kilkenny’s Black & Blue Burger

Kilkenny’s Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned, smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon.

Cabernet Buffalo Burger

Cabernet Buffalo Burger

$14.00

A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce

Cajun Bayou Burger

Cajun Bayou Burger

$14.00

A half-pound burger, blackened and topped with grilled and sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce.

El Diablo Burger

El Diablo Burger

$14.00

A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese, and served with Kilkenny’s amazing habanero sauce

The Fat Adam Burger

The Fat Adam Burger

$14.00

A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with Kilkenny’s cheese torte.

Big Daddy’s Gut Grinder

Big Daddy’s Gut Grinder

$15.00

We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onion, and top it all with an over-hard egg

Bigbog Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Bigbog Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Shannon Burger

Shannon Burger

$14.00

Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard.

Sides

Side Brown Bread Oyster Stuffing

Side Brown Bread Oyster Stuffing

$3.00

Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese

Side Champ

Side Champ

$3.00

Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.

Side Cheddar Sauce

$2.00
Side Colcannon

Side Colcannon

$3.00

Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage added.

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Red cabbage and green cabbage with carrots in a sweet and sour cream dressing.

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00
Side Green Beans

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.

Side Irish Chips

Side Irish Chips

$3.00

Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.

Side Potatoes O' Gratin

Side Potatoes O' Gratin

$3.00

A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

A nutty mixture of white and wild rice.

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.

Side Sauteed Vegetables

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Rich’s Stuffed Baked Apple

Rich’s Stuffed Baked Apple

$6.00

A tart Granny Smith apple, cored and stuffed with toasted almonds, whiskey-soaked raisins, and Rich’s brown sugar

Bananas O' Foster

Bananas O' Foster

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream between pound cake topped with flambeed banana halves and buttery, sugared rum sauce

Brown Bread Pudding

Brown Bread Pudding

$6.00

Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce

Guinness Chocolate Cake

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$7.00

A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream

Cobbler O’ the Day

Cobbler O’ the Day

$5.00

Hot fruit filling with a crumb topping

Irish Crème Brulee

Irish Crème Brulee

$6.00

Ice Cream ($1)

$1.00
Irish Balloons

Irish Balloons

$5.00

Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$7.00

Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.00

Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.75

Water

Kids

Apples And Grapes

$3.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4 lb burger with American cheese.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 chicken tenders served with Irish chips.

Kid's Fettuccine

$6.00

Kid's Fish

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

1/4 lb hamburger

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$3.50+

Folly of the Beast Chardonnay

$5.00+

Lobetia Sav Blanc

$4.50+

Montinore Riesling

$5.00+

La Toretta Moscato

$5.00+

Sydney Ann Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Oak Vineyards White Zin

$3.50+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$5.00+

Red Wine

Casillero Malbec

$4.00+

Coppo L'avvocata

$5.00+

Crosby Merlot

$5.00+

House Cabernet

$3.50+

Montinore Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Trim Cabernet

$5.00+

Fonseca Ruby Port

$7.00+

Champagne

Opera Prima Brut Bottle

$20.00

Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut

$10.00

Mini Moet

$12.00

Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon

$200.00

Prossecco

$6.00

Prosecco Bottle

$20.00

Chandon Brut Bottle

$40.00

November

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Galway Oyster (6)

$12.00

Galway Oysters (12)

$16.00

Oyster Stew Cup

$7.00

Oyster Stew Bowl

$9.00

Fried Oysters (6)

$14.00

Fried Oysters (12)

$20.00

Jacked Up Oysters (6)

$14.00

Jacked Up Oysters (12)

$20.00

Maque Choux Oysters (6)

$14.00

Maque Choux Oysters (12)

$20.00

Twisted Oyster Nachos (6)

$14.00

Twisted Oyster nacho (12)

$20.00

Baked Oyster Casino (6)

$14.00

Baked Oyster Casino (12)

$20.00

Raw Oysters With Hot Mignonette (6)

$13.00

Raw Oysters With Hot Mignonette (12)

$17.00

Oyster Po Boy

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Kilkenny Irish Pub image
Kilkenny Irish Pub image
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

