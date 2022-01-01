- Home
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
5,213 Reviews
$$
1413 E 15TH ST
Tulsa, OK 74120
Order Again
Appetizers
Ballyragget Brie in Pastry
Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes and honey
Callan Cheddar Dip and Chips
Our house chips served with cheddar sauce on the side
Tullamore Dew Cheese Torte
Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini
Chicken Boxty Quesadilla
A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar, served with salsa and sour cream.
Dingle Bay Crab Cakes
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
Picketstown Fried Pickles
Long slices of pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs and deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce
Deep-fried Baby Back Ribs
Our famous baby back ribs, sliced, battered and deep fried. Served with Oklahoma’s Original Head Country BBQ sauce.
Kilkenny’s Irish Nachos w/ Chicken
Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions and olives, sour cream and homemade salsa. Grilled or Blackened Chicken
St. Mullins Mussels Full
A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread.
St. Mullins Mussels Half
A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread.
Galway Oysters (12)
A dozen fresh shucked Gulf oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce, and horseradish
Galway Oysters (6)
6 fresh shucked Gulf oysters served with lemons, cocktail sauce, and horseradish
Oysters Graiguenamanagh
Six gulf oysters cooked on the half shell and topped with a creamy sauce made with shrimp, mushroom and Irish bacon.
Oysters Shamrockafeller
Fresh spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, bread crumbs, and fresh oysters baked on the half shell. Served on a bed of rock salt.
Kells Shrimp (12)
Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish.
Kells Shrimp (6)
Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish.
Piltown Portobello Cap
A grilled Portobello mushroom cap topped with brown bread oyster stuffing and Parmesan cheese. Served on English mustard cream sauce
Priestsvalley Pretzels
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Freshford Reuben Rolls
Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce.
McQuigg’s Scotch Eggs
Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing.
River Barrow Smoked Salmon
Lightly smoked Nova Scotia Salmon, sliced thin and served with brown bread crostini, capers, diced red onion, herb cream cheese and a fresh berry sauce.
Shamrock Spuds
Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream.
Shamrock Spuds w/ Chicken
Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken
River Nore Steamed Shrimp
Twelve jumbo shrimp steamed in herbs, celery, and white wine. Served with lemons, brown bread, and Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce.
Earlsgarden Sweet Potato Fries
Thomastown Tenders
Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips.
Soup/Salad
Soup/Salad
Soup/Sandwich
Salad/Sandwich
Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad - Lunch
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken.
Caesar Small
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and tangy Caesar dressing.
St. Canice Spinach Salad - Lunch
Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
Kilkenny’s House Salad - Lunch
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad - Lunch
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken
Cooley Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and tangy Caesar dressing.
Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
Small House Salad
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
St. Canice Spinach Salad
Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
St. Stephen's Greens
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
Potato Soup
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions and carrots.
Clam Chowder
A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon and fresh water clams in creamy chowder.
Irish Stew
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth.
Lobster Chowder Cup
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
Lobster Chowder Bowl
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
Sandwich
Ballybello
A grilled Portobello mushroom cap served burger-style on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
Guinness BBQ Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Celtic Club Sandwich
Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted wheat bread.
Three Castles Chicken Breast
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Finn Maccool O’Fish
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, friend golden, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.
High Street Ham & Pimiento Sandwich
Smoked deli ham topped with Pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on toasted wheat bread.
Kilkenny's Wrap
Choose from our house, spinach, Caesar or curried chicken salad. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, salmon or shrimp and your choice of dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Glen’s Meatloaf Sandwich
A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread.
Paddy Melt
A half pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.
Ryelanes Reuben
Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side.
RLT
Irish bacon (rashers), crisp lettuce and fresh tomatoes on grilled marble rye with mayonnaise
Strongbow Salmon Sandwich
A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.
Tralee Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast sliced thin topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted wheat bread.
Boxty
Break Boxty
An omelet of rashers, bangers, and Irish cheddar inside a boxty topped with Hollandaise sauce.
Chatsworth
Tender, slow-cooked chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, shallots, mushrooms, green onion and red peppers in white wine topped with white wine sauce.
Cornyeal
Tender corned beef with roasted carrots, potatoes and cabbage topped with English mustard cream sauce.
Craigue
Crab, jumbo shrimp, and cold-water lobster sautéed in garlic and white wine, topped with creamy O’Fredo sauce.
Kilmacow
Seared beef slow-cooked with Portobello mushrooms and herbs, topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.
Mooncoin
Delicious flaked salmon filet, tomato hearts and creamed leeks, topped with a buttery lemon dill sauce.
Vinesgrove
The all-vegetable boxty! Sautéed carrots, red onion, zucchini, Portobello mushrooms and red peppers with garlic and shallots in white wine, topped with Irish cheddar sauce
Irish Favorites
Black Abbey Bangers and Mash
Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables
Classic Corned Beef and Cabbage
An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side.
Jenkinstown Cottage Pie
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas and carrots slow-cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.
Dublin Coddle
An intensely satisfying meal of rustic-cut carrots, cabbage and potatoes surrounded by Irish bacon (rashers) and Irish sausages (bangers).
Fish & Chips Lunch
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Fish & SPF
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with sweet potato fries and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Fish & SPF Lunch
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with sweet potato fries tangy homemade tartar sauce.
King’s River Fish and Chips
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Kilkenny’s Traditional Irish Breakfast
Served all day long. This plate includes two eggs any style, two bangers (Irish sausages), rashers (Irish bacon), a grilled tomato, mushrooms, Irish baked beans, black pudding and Irish soda bread.
Sevensisters Steak and Guinness Pie
Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.
King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
King’s River Fish and Chips (Copy)
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Entrees
Half Pork Chop
Half a pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.
Ballybunion Beef Tenderloin Kebabs
Generous chunks of filet skewered and grilled with squash, tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served on rice pilaf.
Longford Lamb Chops
Three French cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection, and served with mint sauce.
Meatloaf Dinner
A serious slice of home-made meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans.
Powerstown Pork Chop
A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.
Rock of Cashel Ribeye
Bone-In, hand cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings.
Guinness BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce
Ribs Half
A half rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce
Irish Sirloin
A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.
Tullamaine Tenderloin
An 8 oz. center cut filet of beef, grilled to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce.
Blackened Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp skewered, blackened or grilled, served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Cedar Forest Salmon
A beautiful 8 oz. salmon filet simply seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled and served on a cedar plank for a delicate, smoky-sweet hint of cedar.
Coolroebeg Cod
Two 6 oz. Icelandic Cod filets, blackened, grilled or baked.
Effin Fisherman’s Pie
A pot of fresh shrimp, cod and scallops married with leeks and mushrooms inside a flakey, golden puff pastry.
Fiddown Fried Shrimp
An order of ten butterflied Panko breaded, fried jumbo shrimp. Served with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce.
Stonyford Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp skewered, blackened or grilled, served on a bed of rice pilaf.
Kilkenny Bake
A mix of cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp and fresh crabmeat in a white wine cream broth, topped with mashed potatoes and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese.
Coolcullen River Dinner
An 8 oz. filet of salmon grilled or blackened.
Silverspring Salmon Cakes
Two crispy cakes made with Atlantic salmon, potatoes, bread crumbs and fresh-diced vegetables. Served with a creamy dill sauce
Tullagher Rainbow Trout
Grilled, almandine or stuffed with brown bread oyster stuffing topped with Tabasco dill sauce and served over rice pilaf.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
Coolgrange Chicken
Two plump chicken breasts grilled and served on rice pilaf with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce or stone fruit salsa.
Coolgrange Lunch
One chicken breast grilled and served on rice pilaf with choice of Orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom or Stone fruit salsa.
Cordon Bleu
A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.
Cordon Bleu Lunch
One chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.
Kylemore Abbey
A Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce.
Pastas
Fettuccine O’Fredo
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce.
Lorrha Lobster Pasta
A steaming bowl of Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold water lobster.
Lunch Fredo
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce.
Lunch Tortellini
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Dyer’s Spinach Tortellini
Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Burgers
Butter Slip Burger
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Kilkenny’s Black & Blue Burger
A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned, smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon.
Cabernet Buffalo Burger
A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce
Cajun Bayou Burger
A half-pound burger, blackened and topped with grilled and sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce.
El Diablo Burger
A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese, and served with Kilkenny’s amazing habanero sauce
The Fat Adam Burger
A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with Kilkenny’s cheese torte.
Big Daddy’s Gut Grinder
We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onion, and top it all with an over-hard egg
Bigbog Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Shannon Burger
Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard.
Sides
Side Brown Bread Oyster Stuffing
Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese
Side Champ
Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.
Side Cheddar Sauce
Side Colcannon
Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage added.
Side Cole Slaw
Red cabbage and green cabbage with carrots in a sweet and sour cream dressing.
Side Curry Sauce
Side Green Beans
Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.
Side Irish Chips
Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.
Side Potatoes O' Gratin
A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.
Side Rice Pilaf
A nutty mixture of white and wild rice.
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.
Side Sauteed Vegetables
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Rich’s Stuffed Baked Apple
A tart Granny Smith apple, cored and stuffed with toasted almonds, whiskey-soaked raisins, and Rich’s brown sugar
Bananas O' Foster
Vanilla ice cream between pound cake topped with flambeed banana halves and buttery, sugared rum sauce
Brown Bread Pudding
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce
Guinness Chocolate Cake
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
Cobbler O’ the Day
Hot fruit filling with a crumb topping
Irish Crème Brulee
Ice Cream ($1)
Irish Balloons
Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce
Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake
Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts
Drinks
Kids
White Wine
Red Wine
Champagne
November
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Galway Oyster (6)
Galway Oysters (12)
Oyster Stew Cup
Oyster Stew Bowl
Fried Oysters (6)
Fried Oysters (12)
Jacked Up Oysters (6)
Jacked Up Oysters (12)
Maque Choux Oysters (6)
Maque Choux Oysters (12)
Twisted Oyster Nachos (6)
Twisted Oyster nacho (12)
Baked Oyster Casino (6)
Baked Oyster Casino (12)
Raw Oysters With Hot Mignonette (6)
Raw Oysters With Hot Mignonette (12)
Oyster Po Boy
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74120