Restaurant header imageView gallery

Killa Pies

review star

No reviews yet

1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30

Prosper, TX 75078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brick Bread Half
14" Original Pioneer
6" Original Pioneer

6" Originals

6" Original Pig Riot

6" Original Pig Riot

$13.29

Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch

6" Original Submarine

$12.99

Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil

6" Original Pioneer

$11.29

Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

6" Original Hell Cat

$13.29

The Pioneer with double the pepperoni, romano cheese, crushed red pepper, and crack oil!

6" Original Elemental

$9.29

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

6" Original The Remodel

$12.79

Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz

6" Original Produce Truck

$10.29

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz

6" Original Motown Seoul

$12.49

Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce

6" Hell'a BLT

$13.29

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!

6" Original Mucho Gusto

$12.99

Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!

6" Original TX Corn

$11.49

Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.

6" Original Honey Badger

$13.49

Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.

6" Original Prom Night

$11.99

Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops

6" Original B.Y.O.

$10.99

Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!

14" Originals

14" Original Pig Riot

$26.99

Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch

14" Original Submarine

$24.99

Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil

14" Original Pioneer

$22.99

Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

14" Original Hell Cat

$24.99

14" Original Elemental

$18.99

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

14" Original The Remodel

$24.99

Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz

14" Original Produce Truck

$21.99

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz

14" Original Motown Seoul

$24.99

Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce

14" Original Hell'a BLT

$26.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!

14" Original Mucho Gusto

$25.99

Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!

14" Original TX Corn

$22.99

Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.

14" Original Honey Badger

$26.99

Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.

14" Original Prom Night

$23.99

Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops

14" ORIGINAL B.Y.O.

$18.99

Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!

10" Slender

10" Slender Pig Riot

$13.29

Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch

10" Slender Submarine

$12.99

Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil

10" Slender Pioneer

$11.29

Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

10" Slender Hell Cat

$13.29

10" Slender Elemental

$9.29

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

10" Slender The Remodel

$12.79

Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz

10" Slender Produce Truck

$10.29

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz

10" Slender Motown Seoul

$12.49

Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Cilantro, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce

10" Slender Hell'a BLT

$13.29

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!

10" Slender Mucho Gusto

$12.99

Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!

10" Slender TX Corn

$11.49

Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.

10" Slender Honey Badger

$13.49

Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.

10" Slender Prom Night

$11.99

Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops

10" Slender B.Y.O.

$10.99

Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!

14" Slender

14" Slender Pig Riot

$26.99

Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch

14" Slender Submarine

$24.99

Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil

14" Slender Pioneer

$22.99

Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

14" Slender Hell Cat

$24.99

14" Slender Elemental

$18.99

Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce

14" Slender The Remodel

$24.99

Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz

14" Slender Produce Truck

$21.99

DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz

14" Slender Motown Seoul

$24.99

Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce

14" Slender Hell'a BLT

$26.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!

14" Slender Mucho Gusto

$25.99

Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!

14" Slender TX Corn

$22.99

Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.

14" Slender Honey Badger

$26.99

Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.

14" Slender Prom Night

$23.99

Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops

14" Slender B.Y.O.

$18.99

The Imposters

Imposters (2)

$3.98Out of stock

Imposters (6)

$11.98Out of stock

Imposters (13)

$23.88Out of stock

Starters

Brick Bread Half

$5.79

Abundant Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Garlic Oil, Parmesan

Brick Bread Whole

$10.49

Abundant Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Garlic Oil, Parmesan

Celestial Meatballs

$11.79

Handmade Meatballs, Glazed in Umami Oil Infused Tomato Sauce, Sprinkled with Parnesan, Served with Freshly Baked Crostini's. Unlock the "Secret" version of this by donating $1.00 to the SPCA

Lil Darling

$10.69

Ricotta, Honeyed Black Mission Figs, Walnuts, Pink Peppper and Salt Blend, served with Crostinis!

House Tots

$4.99

Salads

Small Hail Caesar!

$4.79

romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing

Small Ugly Duckling

$6.99

oven roasted artichoke hearts, avocado, feta, sundried toms, blistered corn, orange balsamic dressing, sprouted pumpkin seeds.

Small Texas Antipasto

$6.29

pepperoni, salami, hot soppressata, california black olives, cucumber herb salad with jalapenos and feta on a bed of romaine ribbons.

Small Moxie

$5.99Out of stock

tuscan kale, 1st cold pressed olive oil, lemon, parmesan, garlic crumbs

Small Palate Pleaser

$4.99

cucumber herb salad, fresh mozzarella, homemade herb garlic dressing on a bed of romaine ribbons.

Medium Hail Caesar!

$8.29

romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing

Medium Ugly Duckling

$12.29

oven roasted artichoke hearts, avocado, feta, sundried toms, blistered corn, orange balsamic dressing, sprouted pumpkin seeds.

Medium Texas Antipasto

$9.99

pepperoni, salami, hot soppressata, california black olives, cucumber herb salad with jalapenos and feta on a bed of romaine ribbons.

Medium Moxie

$10.99Out of stock

tuscan kale, 1st cold pressed olive oil, lemon, parmesan, garlic crumbs

Medium Palate Pleaser

$8.79

cucumber herb salad, fresh mozzarella, homemade herb garlic dressing on a bed of romaine ribbons.

Side of

Refill Crostini

Refill Crudite

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

KillA Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Angel Dust

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Parm Dressing

$0.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Umami Honey

$0.50

Regular Honey

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

BUFFALO BUTTER

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

KillA Fuel

KILLA FUEL - 1 -

$4.79

KILLA FUEL - 6 -

$22.99

KILLA FUEL -24-

$74.99

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$15.00

SODA + JUICES

DR PEPPER

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

ORANGE FANTA

$2.99

BLUE POWERADE

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

COCA-COLA

$2.99

CLUB SODA

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

TEA/COFFEE

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

Topo Chico

$2.50

KillA Pie

KillA Pie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

DETROIT PIZZERIA

Location

1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery
KILLA PIE image
KILLA PIE image
KILLA PIE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
orange starNo Reviews
2281 E. University Dr Suite 10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
WISK am eatery
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. Preston Road # 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
orange starNo Reviews
790 North Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
13355 DALLAS PKWY #500 FRISCO, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
orange starNo Reviews
2111 E University Dr #10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prosper

Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prosper
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston