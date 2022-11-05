Killa Pies
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30
Prosper, TX 75078
6" Originals
6" Original Pig Riot
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
6" Original Submarine
Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil
6" Original Pioneer
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
6" Original Hell Cat
The Pioneer with double the pepperoni, romano cheese, crushed red pepper, and crack oil!
6" Original Elemental
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
6" Original The Remodel
Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz
6" Original Produce Truck
DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz
6" Original Motown Seoul
Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce
6" Hell'a BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!
6" Original Mucho Gusto
Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!
6" Original TX Corn
Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.
6" Original Honey Badger
Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.
6" Original Prom Night
Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops
6" Original B.Y.O.
Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!
14" Originals
14" Original Pig Riot
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
14" Original Submarine
Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil
14" Original Pioneer
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
14" Original Hell Cat
14" Original Elemental
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
14" Original The Remodel
Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz
14" Original Produce Truck
DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz
14" Original Motown Seoul
Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce
14" Original Hell'a BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!
14" Original Mucho Gusto
Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!
14" Original TX Corn
Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.
14" Original Honey Badger
Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.
14" Original Prom Night
Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops
14" ORIGINAL B.Y.O.
Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!
10" Slender
10" Slender Pig Riot
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
10" Slender Submarine
Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil
10" Slender Pioneer
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
10" Slender Hell Cat
10" Slender Elemental
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
10" Slender The Remodel
Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz
10" Slender Produce Truck
DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz
10" Slender Motown Seoul
Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Cilantro, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce
10" Slender Hell'a BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!
10" Slender Mucho Gusto
Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!
10" Slender TX Corn
Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.
10" Slender Honey Badger
Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.
10" Slender Prom Night
Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops
10" Slender B.Y.O.
Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!
14" Slender
14" Slender Pig Riot
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
14" Slender Submarine
Mom's Meatball, Fresh & Whole Milk Mozz, Tomato Sauce, Umami Oil
14" Slender Pioneer
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
14" Slender Hell Cat
14" Slender Elemental
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
14" Slender The Remodel
Slow Roasted Tomatoes and Peppers, Syrcuse Sausage, Whole Milk Mozz
14" Slender Produce Truck
DiNapoli Tomato Sauce, Tomato Smash, Mushroom Medley, Onions, Garlic, Corn, Olives, Broccoli, Wisconsin Brick and Whole Milk Mozz
14" Slender Motown Seoul
Korean BBQ marinated meatballs, Fresh Mozz, Mushroom Medley, Creamy Bulgogi Sauce
14" Slender Hell'a BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Diced Tom, Umami Oil, Romaine Ribbons tossed in Creamy Italian Dressing, It's a BLT!
14" Slender Mucho Gusto
Ground Texas Kobe Beef, Cheddar-Mozz Blend, Fresh Diced Onion, Tomatoes, Sriracha Ranch Dressing, Cilantro, garnished with Dorito Spears!
14" Slender TX Corn
Mexican Style Street Corn Pizza… 'Nuff Said.
14" Slender Honey Badger
Hot Soppressata, Umami Honey, Danish Bleu Cheese, Thin Sliced Jalapenos.
14" Slender Prom Night
Killa Umami Oil, Mushroom Medley, Diced Tomatoes, Ricotta Dollops
14" Slender B.Y.O.
The Imposters
Starters
Brick Bread Half
Abundant Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Garlic Oil, Parmesan
Brick Bread Whole
Abundant Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Garlic Oil, Parmesan
Celestial Meatballs
Handmade Meatballs, Glazed in Umami Oil Infused Tomato Sauce, Sprinkled with Parnesan, Served with Freshly Baked Crostini's. Unlock the "Secret" version of this by donating $1.00 to the SPCA
Lil Darling
Ricotta, Honeyed Black Mission Figs, Walnuts, Pink Peppper and Salt Blend, served with Crostinis!
House Tots
Salads
Small Hail Caesar!
romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing
Small Ugly Duckling
oven roasted artichoke hearts, avocado, feta, sundried toms, blistered corn, orange balsamic dressing, sprouted pumpkin seeds.
Small Texas Antipasto
pepperoni, salami, hot soppressata, california black olives, cucumber herb salad with jalapenos and feta on a bed of romaine ribbons.
Small Moxie
tuscan kale, 1st cold pressed olive oil, lemon, parmesan, garlic crumbs
Small Palate Pleaser
cucumber herb salad, fresh mozzarella, homemade herb garlic dressing on a bed of romaine ribbons.
Medium Hail Caesar!
romaine, parmesan, cracktons, wicked good house made caesar dressing
Medium Ugly Duckling
oven roasted artichoke hearts, avocado, feta, sundried toms, blistered corn, orange balsamic dressing, sprouted pumpkin seeds.
Medium Texas Antipasto
pepperoni, salami, hot soppressata, california black olives, cucumber herb salad with jalapenos and feta on a bed of romaine ribbons.
Medium Moxie
tuscan kale, 1st cold pressed olive oil, lemon, parmesan, garlic crumbs
Medium Palate Pleaser
cucumber herb salad, fresh mozzarella, homemade herb garlic dressing on a bed of romaine ribbons.
Side of
Refill Crostini
Refill Crudite
Pizza Sauce
Spicy Ranch
Ranch
KillA Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Avocado
Italian Dressing
Angel Dust
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lemon Parm Dressing
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Umami Honey
Regular Honey
Sriracha
Creamy Italian
BUFFALO BUTTER
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
DETROIT PIZZERIA
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30, Prosper, TX 75078