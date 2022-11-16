Restaurant header imageView gallery

Killen’s Burgers Pearland 2804 S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

2804 S Main St

Pearland, TX 77581

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Handcut Fries
Little Basket

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

8oz. patty, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, thick cut fried onion ring, BBQ sauce

BBQ Brisket Burger

$12.00

8oz. patty, BBQ brisket, pickles, white onions.

Big K Burger

$6.50

2 X 4oz. patties, pickles, white onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, Killen's sauce.

Double Cheese Burger

$10.00

2 X 5oz. patties, pickles, red onions, Killen's sauce.

Hamburger

$8.00

8oz. patty, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Killen's sauce.

QUAD Cheese Burger

$14.00

4 X 5oz. patties, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, onions.

RC Ranch Burger

$11.00

8oz. patty, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions.

Swiss&Mushroom Burger

$9.50

8oz. patty, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions.

Cafeteria Burger

$12.00

10oz . patty, American cheese, pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, white onions, mustard.

Texas Burger

$8.00

8oz. patty, pickles, white onions, tomato, mustard.

Truffle Aioli CB

$10.00

8oz. patty, grilled white onions, grilled mushrooms, American cheese.

Wagyu Burger

$12.00

8oz. patty, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions.

Sandwich & Dogs

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese and BBQ brisket.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Onions, Cheese Wiz.

Regular Hot Dog

$5.00

Stuffed Dog

$6.50

Bacon, chedder cheese, jalapeno.

Chicken

Chk Bcn Philly

$10.50

Mayo, pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese.

Frd Chicken Basket

$11.00

1/2 chicken fried.

Fried Chk Sand

$11.00

7oz. skinless chicken breast, mayo, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato.

Grill Chk Sand

$11.00

7oz. skinless chicken breast, mayo, pickles, leaf lettuce, tomato.

Strip Basket

$10.00

4 skinless chicken tenders.

TENDER FAM. PACK

$24.99

15 count skinless fried chicken tenders.

Bucket of Chicken

$18.00

8 piece fried chicken.

Little Burgers

Little Basket

$7.50

Little CB

$7.00

Little HB

$6.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's CB

$5.00

3oz. patty, American cheese, crinkle fries, sm drink.

Kid's HB

$5.00

3oz. patty, crinkle fries, sm drink.

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot dog, crinkle fries, sm drink.

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

American cheese, crinkle fries, sm drink.

Fries & Sides

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds.

Crinkle Fries

$2.75

Handcut Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Thin cut onion rings.

Swt Pot Fries

$2.75

Tater Tots

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Fried Okra

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2804 S Main St, Pearland, TX 77581

