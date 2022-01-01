Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American

Killen's Heights 101 Heights Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

101 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

White Wine

BTL A' lest Brut Champagne

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Aurum Sparkling Wine

$40.00

BTL Blanchards Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Chateau Bligny Champagne

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Folonari

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Gradis C'iutta Pinot Grigio

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Hartford Court Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Kesseler Riesling

$40.00

BTL Matanzas Chardonnay

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Rodney Strong

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Zeitgeist Gris

$64.00

GL Zeitgeist Gris

$16.00

BTL Copain Chard

$56.00

GL Copain Chard

$14.00

Rose

BTL Faire La Fete

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Prisma Rose

$44.00

GL Las Compuertas Rose

$10.00

BTL Las Compuertas Rose

$40.00

BTL Alma Fria

$80.00

GL Marques de Caceres

$11.00

BTL Marques de Caceres

$44.00

Red Wine

BTL Biutiful Malbec

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau Magnol Bordeaux

$64.00

BTL Chateau St. Jean

$100.00

BTL Cotes Du Rhone

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL El Tiempo Merlot

$40.00Out of stock

BTL El Tiempo Monastrell

$40.00

BTL Experience Cab

$60.00

BTL Gran Moraine

$60.00

BTL il Fauno

$85.00

BTL Kalaris Merlot

$88.00

BTL Killen's Malbec

$75.00

BTL Lyeth Cab

$64.00

BTL Metier Cab

$75.00

BTL Penner Ash

$75.00

BTL Siduri

$64.00Out of stock

BTL Truffle Hunter

$32.00

BTL Tx Red Wine

$56.00Out of stock

Can Sumoi

$36.00

GL Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00Out of stock

GL Siduri

$16.00Out of stock

GL Forgotten Dreams

$16.00

BTL Forgotten Dreams

$64.00

Open Wine

Open Beer

Open Liquor

Open Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Killen's Heights image
Killen's Heights image
Killen's Heights image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Orchard
orange star4.0 • 65
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Hungry Like the Wolf - 920 Studemont, Suite 900
orange star4.0 • 98
920 Studemont, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Bludorn Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 3,752
807 Taft St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Rudyard's British Pub
orange star4.2 • 717
2010 Waugh Dr Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Fegen’s - 1050 Studewood Street
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Studewood Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Riel Houston - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1927 Fairview Street Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston