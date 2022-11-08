  • Home
Killen's STQ Houston 2231 South Voss Road

No reviews yet

2231 South Voss Road

Houston, TX 77057

Popular Items

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
Brussels Sprouts
Sauteed Mushrooms

Starters

Pork Belly

$14.00

Pecan smoked Pork Belly, cherry habanero bbq glaze

Wood Fired Oysters

$22.00

Wood fired oysters, smoked black garlic butter, parmesan crust.

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00

Brisket enchiladas topped with fresh pico.

Beef Short Rib Tamale

$13.00

Beef short rib tamale, smoked brisket queso, cotija cheese, and pico.

Grilled Ocotpus

$18.00

Grilled octopus, smoked hummus, spicy tomato, and a cured meyer lemon.

Biscuits

$7.00

Homemade biscuits topped with truffle honey.

Heirloom Tomato

$15.00

Heirloom tomato, basil, burrata cheese, pickled red onion, and a balsamic reduction,

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, and bacon.

Crab Cake

$28.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$24.00

Beef Tartare

$26.00

Gazpacho

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Skewer

$24.00Out of stock

House Salad

$12.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Fingers

$24.00Out of stock

Brisket

$19.00

Surf n Turf Empanadas

$20.00

Lobster Empanadas

$24.00

Beef Empanadas

$17.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Side Upgrade

$5.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Wet Aged Beef

8oz. Filet Mignon

$52.00

16oz. Ribeye

$65.00

14oz. New York Strip

$62.00

Smoked Filet

$60.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Beef

14oz. Dry Aged Ribeye

$75.00

14oz. Dry Aged New York Strip

$70.00

Domestic Wagyu

Filet Flight

$175.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$90.00

Mishima Filet

$95.00

Long Bone

$250.00

Japanese Wagyu

A5 Filet

$120.00+

Entrees

Blackened Snapper

$38.00

Blackened snapper, lump crab, black-eyed peas, and collard greens.

Shrimp Etouffee

$35.00

Shrimp etouffee, long grain rice, and lobster.

Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Two grilled airline chicken breasts, garlic mashed potato, and a creole mustard cream sauce.

Dbl. Cut Pork Chop

$42.00

Double cut pork chop, jalapeno grits, and a cilantro mousse.

Smoked Brisket Ragu

$28.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket ragu, rigatoni pasta, and crumbled goat cheese.

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$35.00

Chicken fried ribeye, white gravy, mashed potato, and collard greens.

Post Oak Smoked Short Rib

$42.00

Post oak smoked salt and pepper beef short rib served with an espresso bbq sauce.

STQ Burger

$20.00

Fresh ground all beef patty, melted onion, gruyere cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with bbq fries.

Vodka Shrimp

$36.00

Grilled Salmon

$48.00

Grilled Salmon Peach Salad

$36.00

A5 Butter

$10.00

Lamb Chops-4

$65.00

Sides

Roasted Bone Marrow

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted beef bone marrow topped with house made chimichurri.

Creamed Corn

$13.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$14.00

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Smoked gouda mac and cheese topped with a bacon breadcrumb dust.

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$18.00

In house smoked brisket on top of the smoked gouda mac and cheese.

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Deep fried brussels sprouts, salt, pepper, bacon, tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce (water, red wine vinegar, and sugar).

Grilled Carrots

$14.00

Grilled carrots topped with a home made truffled pistachio granola.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick cut onion rings, breaded, and deep-fried.

BBQ Fries

$8.00

Hand cut french fries tossed in butter and BBQ seasoning.

Collard Greens

$10.00

Jalapeno Grits

$12.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$8.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$10.00

Sub-Upcharge

$4.00

Hericot Verts

$12.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$10.00

Dessert

Tres Leches Bread Pudding

$12.00

Croissant based bread pudding topped with candied nuts, candied bacon, and a tres leches cream sauce.

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Warmed carrot cake topped with a cream cheese icing and cinnamon & sugar dusted deep-fried carrot ribbons.

Crem Brulee Cheesecake

$15.00

New York style cheesecake with just a hint of key lime.

Chocolate Cheesecake

$14.00

Devils food cake, cookies and cream mascarpone filling, chocolate ganache and powder sugar on top

Smoke Salted Caramel Creme Brulee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2231 South Voss Road, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

Killen's STQ Houston image
Killen's STQ Houston image
Killen's STQ Houston image

