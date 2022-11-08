Restaurant header imageView gallery

Killen's Barbecue Pearland 3613 Broadway

3613 Broadway

Pearland, TX 77581

Moist Brisket
Quart Side
Pint Side

Specials

Wings

$14.99

6 wings per order. Comes with a side of fries.

Tuesday Chicken Fried Steak

$19.95

SRF Gold Brisket

$16.00+Out of stock

Beef Burnt Ends

$25.00Out of stock

Friday Prime Rib

$22.95Out of stock

Sunday Fried Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

By The Pound

Moist Brisket

$6.50+

Lean Brisket

$6.75+

Beef Rib

$33.75+

Pork Ribs

$5.25+

Pulled Pork

$5.25+

BBQ Chicken

$15.00+

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.50+

Sausage

$5.00+

Turkey

$4.50+

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

$16.00

2 Meat Plate

$20.00

3 Meat Plate

$24.00

Beef Rib Plate

$22.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$18.95

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Potatoes

Plain Baked Potato

$7.99

Baked Potato With Meat

$12.95

Tex Mex Features

Brisket Queso

$10.00

16oz. Serving. Comes with tortilla chips.

Tacos

$11.00

3 Tacos per order.

Quesadilla

$13.95

Quesadilla with grilled onions and peppers, and your choice of meat. Comes with Mexican rice and pinto beans.

Brisket Nachos

$12.00

Topped with Jalapenos, Pico de gallo, Tomatillo salsa, and Sour Cream

Sides

Individual Side

$6.00

Pint Side

$12.00

Quart Side

$16.00

Side Half Pan

$60.00

Side Full Pan

$120.00

Ala Carte

French Fries

$6.00

Chips

$2.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Bun

$1.00

Fried Mac

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50+

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$8.00+

Bread Pudding

$8.00+

Carrot Cake

Pecan Pie

$8.00+

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Pudding Combo

$8.00

Half Pan Carrot Cake

$60.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00+

Merchandise

Killen's Hat

$15.00

BBQ RUB

$12.00

S&P Blend

$12.00

Pork Rub

$12.00

Spice Pack

$35.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Glass Bottled Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3613 Broadway, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery
Killen's Barbecue Pearland image
Killen's Barbecue Pearland image
Killen's Barbecue Pearland image

