Killer Burger - Cedar Hills
977 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located in Cedar Hills Crossing, it's the perfect spot to refuel while shopping, or before catching a movie! No matter what brings you here, we’ve got your Killer Burger made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with the best bacon and perfectly crispy fries.
Location
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105, Beaverton, OR 97005
