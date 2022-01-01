Burgers
Killer Burger - Happy Valley
2,622 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Happy Valley, right off of Sunnyside Road, this Killer Burger has something for the whole family — a backyard BBQ ambiance, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full bar with beer on tap. Every delicious burger is made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy French fries.
Location
14682 SE Sunnyside Rd, Happy Valley, OR 97015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
No Reviews
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant
Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
4.0 • 14
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Happy Valley
More near Happy Valley