Killer Burger - Happy Valley

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.