Killer Burger - Gresham
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Medford Killer Burger location is centrally located at 7 Rossanley Drive with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.
Location
7 Rossanley Drive, Space B6, Medford, OR 97501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victorico's Mexican Food - McAndrews Rd - Medford
No Reviews
390 East McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurant