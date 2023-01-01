Restaurant info

Our Medford Killer Burger location is centrally located at 7 Rossanley Drive with easy parking and plenty of seating. In addition to our famous burgers, like the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger, we offer craft beers on tap. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy fries.

