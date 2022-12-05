Restaurant header imageView gallery

Killer Crab - Waco

review star

No reviews yet

130 North New Road

Waco, TX 76710

Order Again

APPETIZERS

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$9.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE HAND BREADED AND FLASH FRIED. SERVED WITH MARINERA OR RANCH

KO CALAMARI

KO CALAMARI

$18.00

FRESH BREADED TUBES AND TENTACLES FLASH FRIED. SERVED WITH MARINERA OR RANCH

HOT CRAB DIP

HOT CRAB DIP

$16.00

CHEESY CRAB DIP SERVED WITH CORN CHIPS

KILLER ROAST BEEF FRIES

$15.00

FRIES TOPPED WITH ROAST BEEF, BAM-BAM SAUCE, PAMESAN, BACON

KILLER CRAB FRIES

KILLER CRAB FRIES

$17.00

FRIES TOPPED WITH CRAB, BAM-BAM SAUCE, PARMESAN, BACON

FIESTY CAJUN PICKLES

$8.00

CRUCNHY SLICED DILL BOTTLE CAPS WITH A DASH OF HEAT. SERVED WITH RANCH

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$26.00Out of stock

HOUSEMADE CRAB CAKES WITH LUMB CRAB AND OLD BAY. BREADED AND FRIED. SERVED WITH FIRECRACKER SAUCE.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

PLUMP MUSHROOMS STUFFED WITH CRAB STUFFING AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.00

6 PLUMP JUMBO COLD SHRIMP SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE

BOUDIN BALLS

$11.00

ADDICTING HOUSEMADE BOUDIN STUFFED WITH CHEESE AND FRIED. SERVIED WITH FIRECRACKER SAUCE

ONION EXPLOSION

$9.00

CRISPY ONION BLOWN UP TO PIECES WITH FLAVOR

SOUPS AND SALADS

LOBSTER+CRAB BISQUE

LOBSTER+CRAB BISQUE

$9.95

CUP

GUMBO

GUMBO

$8.95

CUP

CAESER SALAD

$10.00

TOSSED ROMAINE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$10.00

BACON, BOILED EGG, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YELLOW CHEESE, CROUTONS

OYSTERS

6 OYSTER RAW

$12.95

ON THE HALF SHELL

12 OYSTERS RAW

$22.95

ON THE HALF SHELL

6 CAJUN PARM OYSTERS

$14.95

CREAMY CAJUN SAUCE. PARMESAN CHEESE. BAKED.

12 CAJUN PARM OYSTERS

$25.95

CREAMY CAJUN SAUCE. PARMESAN CHEESE. BAKED.

6 CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$14.95

GARLIC HERB BUTTER. PARM. SERVED WITH GRILLED BREAD

12 CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$25.95

GARLIC HERB BUTTER. PARM. SERVED WITH GRILLED BREAD

BOIL

SEAFOOD BAG

Create your own seafood bag with all your favorite options!

THE KNIFE

$23.00

1 LB CRAWFISH 1/2 LB SHRIMP 1 CORN, 1 POTATO, 1 SAUSAGE

THE PEW PEW

$27.00

1 CLUSTER SNOW CRABS 1/2 LB SHRIMP 1 CORN, 1 POTATO, 1 SAUSAGE

THE UZI

$62.00

1 LB CRAWFISH 1 LB SHRIMP 2 CLUSTER SNOW CRABS 2 CORN, 2 POTATOES, 2 SAUSAGES

THE SNIPER

$49.00

2 CLUSTERS SNOW CRABS 1 LB SHRIMP 2 CORN, 2 POTATOES, 2 SAUSAGE

THE TANK

$98.00

4 LB CRAWFISH 1 LB SHRIMP 2 CLUSTERS SNOW CRABS 4 CORN, 4 POTATOES, 4 SAUSAGES

THE BATTLESHIP

$120.00

2 CLUSTERS SNOW CRABS 3 LB SHRIMP 2 LB CRAWFISH 1 LB CLAMS 4 CORNS, 4 POTATOES, 4 SAUSAGES

ENTREES

CATFISH + SHRIMP PLATE

$18.00

1 CATFISH, 6 SHRIMP. SERVED WITH CAJUN CURLY FRIES, COLESLAW, AND HUSHPUPPIES

CATFISH PLATE

$18.00

3 CATFISH FILLETSSERVED WITH CAJUN CURLY FRIES, COLESLAW, AND HUSHPUPPIES

BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP PLATE

$18.00

8 BUTTERFLIED SHRIMP. SERVED WITH CAJUN CURLY FRIES, COLESLAW, AND HUSHPUPPIES

POP POP SHRIMP

$18.00

BUTTERED CAJUN CHICKEN

$16.00

SERVED WITH CAJUN CURLY FRIES, COLESLAW, AND HUSHPUPPIES

SALMON PLATE

$21.00

SERVED WITH RICE AND SIDE OF SALAD

BLACKENED CATFISH

$18.00

SERVED ON BED OF RICE AND RED BEANS

CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

$18.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.00

LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$28.00

CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$16.00

GARLIC NOODLES

$8.00

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$25.00

TOPPED WITH BACON

ROAST BEEF MAC N CHEESE

$15.00

TOPPED WITH BACON

BURGERS

PO' BOYS

$16.00

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, MAYO, BAM-BAM SAUCE. SERVED WITH CAJUN FRIES

ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

BACON ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

$16.00
KILLER CAJUN BURGER

KILLER CAJUN BURGER

$18.00

BOMB CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

SIDE

CAJUN CURLY FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLES

$7.00

GARDEN SALAD

$5.00

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CROUTONS, CHEESE. DRESSING

WHITE RICE

$3.00

CREOLE RICE

$4.00

RED BEANS N RICE

$5.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$4.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.00

COLESLAW

$4.00
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$7.95
KEYLIME PIE

KEYLIME PIE

$6.95

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

KIDS

KIDS NOODLES & SAUCE

$6.99

KIDS POPCORN SHRIMP

$8.99

KIDS CATFISH

$8.99

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.99

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.99

SODAS/TEAS

WATER

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

COKE ZERO

$2.95

POWERADE BLUE

$2.95

FANTA ORANGE

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.95

TEA

$2.95

SWEET TEA

$2.95

PEACH TEA

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE (NO REFILLS)

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE (NO REFILLS)

$2.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE (NO REFILLS)

$2.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.95

COCKTAILS

HURRICANE

$11.00

STRAWBERRY DAQ

$11.00

MANGONADA

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

CUCUMBER MINT

$11.00

SOUTHERN PEACH TEA

$11.00

SUNSET COLADA

$12.00

MUDSLIDE

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

SANGRIA

$10.00

MARGARITAS

CLASSIC FROZEN

$10.00

PEACH MARGARITA

$11.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$11.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$11.00

CLASSIC ROXX

$10.00

TOP SHELF ROXX

$13.00

BEER

KILLER MICHELADA

$6.50

DOMESTIC LONGNECKS

$4.00

PREMIUM LONGNECKS

$4.50

DOMESTIC PAILS

$20.00

PREMIUM PAILS

$22.50

DRAFT

LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$8.00

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

WELL GIN

$5.00

Tangueray

$10.00

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

Patron

$12.00

WELL RUM

$5.00

Kraken

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

130 North New Road, Waco, TX 76710

Directions

