Killer Crust Pizza Company
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 420
Athens, GA 30606
Slice
Salads
- Small House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mozzarella, or feta cheese (add pepperoni for upcharge $.75)$5.00
- Large House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mozzarella, or feta cheese (add pepperoni for upcharge $1.5)$9.00
- Antipasto Salad
Pepperoni, salami, ham, Prosciutto, mortadella, capicola, rolled with provolone cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella$13.00
- Caprese Salad
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, balsamic glaze, oil, arugula$12.00
Create Your Own Pizza
Killer Sticks
Gourmet Pizza
- Killer Supreme Slice
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni$7.00
- 12" Killer Supreme
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni$19.00
- 18" Killer Supreme
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni$30.00
- The Meats Slice
Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon$7.00
- 12" The Meats
Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon$19.00
- 18" The Meats
Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon$30.00
- The Veggies Slice
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomato, garlic$6.00
- 12" The Veggies
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomato, garlic$16.00
- 18" The Veggies
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives, tomato, garlic$27.00
- Hot Hawaiian Slice
bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, Siracha honey drizzle$6.00
- 12" Hot Hawaiian
bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, Siracha honey drizzle$16.00
- 18" Hot Hawaiian
bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, Siracha honey drizzle$27.00
- The Houseboat Slice
Pesto Base, ground beef, mushrooms, spinach, jalapeno, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese$7.00
- 12" The Houseboat
Pesto Base, ground beef, mushrooms, spinach, jalapeno, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese$17.00
- 18" The Houseboat
Pesto Base, ground beef, mushrooms, spinach, jalapeno, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese$28.00
- Margherita Caprese Slice
Oil Garlic base, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil, tomato, balsamic glaze$6.00
- 12" Margherita Caprese
Oil Garlic base, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil, tomato, balsamic glaze$16.00
- 18" Margherita Caprese
Oil Garlic base, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil, tomato, balsamic glaze$27.00
- 12" Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken breast, waffle cubes, syrup base and drizzle$21.00
- 18" Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken breast, waffle cubes, syrup base and drizzle$35.00
- 12" Honey Butter Pizza
Honey Butter, mozzarella cheese$17.00
- 18" Honey Butter Pizza
Honey Butter, mozzarella cheese$26.00
Sub Sandwich
- Half Italian
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Capicola, provolone cheese$9.00
- Whole Italian
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Capicola, provolone cheese$14.00
- Half Italian Club
Pepperoni, Ham, turkey, bacon, salami, provolone, spinach, tomato, onion, pesto spread$9.00
- Whole Italian Club
Pepperoni, Ham, turkey, bacon, salami, provolone, spinach, tomato, onion, pesto spread$14.00
- Half Meatball
marinara and mozzarella bake$10.00
- Whole Meatball
marinara and mozzarella bake$15.00
- Half Turkey and Cheese$8.00
- Whole Turkey and Cheese$12.00
- Half Ham and Cheese$8.00
- Whole Ham and Cheese$12.00
- Half Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo$9.00
- Whole Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo$13.00
Drinks
- Coke - 20 oz.$3.00
- Diet Diet Coke - 20 oz.$3.00
- Cheerwine - 20 oz.$3.00
- Sprite - 20 oz.$3.00
- Lemonade 20oz.$3.00
- Dr Pepper 20oz$3.00
- Coke Zero - 20 oz.$3.00
- Dr Coopers Sweet Tea - 20 oz.$3.00
- ZOA ZERO CHERRY LIMEADE$5.00
- BOTTLED COKE 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED DIET COKE 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED COKE ZERO 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED FANTA ORANGE 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED SPRITE 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED MR PIBB 20OZ$3.50
- BOTTLED DASANI WATER 20OZ$3.50
- FAIRLIFE YUP MILK$4.50
- FAIRLIFE YUP CHOCOLATE MILK$4.50
- FAIRLIFE YUP STRAWBERRY MILK$4.50
Canned Beers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 420, Athens, GA 30606