Killer Noodle - Houston

review star

No reviews yet

1835 N Shepherd dr #B

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Tokyo "with" soup
Tokyo "without soup"
Downtown " with soup"

Appetizers

Karaage Fried Chicken

Karaage Fried Chicken

$10.00

Chicken thigh that is massaged and marinated for 1 hour, then lightly battered in our signature blend of starch and flour. Fried to golden perfection in soy bean oil!

Spicy Pork Bun

Spicy Pork Bun

$5.50

Bao that is filled with our 36 hour slow cooked Chashu pork belly, Dijon mustard, purple cabbage, and our special spicy pork bun sauce that is made with our house chili oil!

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$4.50

Bao filled with our 36 hour slow cooked Chashu pork, Dijon Mustard, purple cabbage, and special Chashu sauce!

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.50

Octopus fritters, drizzled in Japanese Mayo and our homemade Takoyaki sauce. Topped with Bonito Flakes and ground seaweed.

Dashi Cucumbers

$6.00

Cucumbers that have been marinated in a Japanese soup stock and topped with fresh cilantro!

Rice Bowls

Mala Tofu Bowl

Mala Tofu Bowl

$8.50

A savory and spicy tofu curry made in our homemade chili oil served over steamed rice!

Karaage Chicken Bowl

Karaage Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Our special marinated, massaged, and battered chicken thigh served over a bed of steamed rice. With our special Chashu sauce drizzled on top.

Chashu Pork Bowl

Chashu Pork Bowl

$8.50

Our slow cooked Chashu pork belly, served over a bed of rice with our Tokyo style Negi and chashu sauce on top!

Ramen

Tokyo "with" soup

Tokyo "with" soup

$15.00

Our Signature dish. A rich and creamy soup with a peanut and sesame flavor. Served in a traditional Tan Tan Men style with pork and chicken broth!

Tokyo "without soup"

Tokyo "without soup"

$14.50

A rich and creamy sauce with a peanut and sesame flavor. Served in a dry style with thicker noodles then the traditional form. Comes with rice to enjoy every last bite!

Vegetarian Tokyo "with soup"

$14.50

Our signature dish, with a Vegetarian twist! A rich and creamy soup made with vegetable stock, that has a peanut and sesame flavor.

Vegetarian Tokyo " without soup"

$14.00

Our signature dish with a vegetarian twist! A rich and creamy soup made with vegetable stock. Served in a dry style with thicker noodles and a side of rice to enjoy every last bite!

Downtown " with soup"

Downtown " with soup"

$15.00

"Downtown" style was created for the American pallet. Tangy soup and chili vinegar flavor! What's not to like? Served in a traditional ramen style.

Downtown " without soup"

Downtown " without soup"

$14.50

"Downtown" style was created for the American pallet. Tangy soup and chili vinegar flavor! What's not to like? Served dry style with a side of rice to enjoy every last bite!

Vegetarian Downtown "with soup"

$14.50

Our "downtown" style, with a Vegetarian twist! Tangy, acidic and chili vinegar flavor, with a vegetable stock is the perfect option for any vegi. lover! Served in a traditional ramen style.

Vegetarian Downtown "without soup"

$14.00

Our "downtown" style, with a Vegetarian twist! Tangy, acidic and chili vinegar flavor, with a vegetable stock is the perfect option for any vegi. lover! Served dry style with a side of rice to enjoy every last bite!

Original " with soup"

Original " with soup"

$15.00

Tsujita " Original" ramen creation, topped with white Mabo tofu and pork. Spiced with fresh thai chili and black pepper. Served with lemon. Truly an "original" dish!

Original " without soup"

Original " without soup"

$14.50

Tsujita " Original" ramen creation, topped with white Mabo tofu and pork. Spiced with fresh thai chili and black pepper. Served dry style with a side of rice and lemon to enjoy every last bite! Truly an "original" dish!

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.50

12 oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

12 oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

12 oz can

Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

12 oz can

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Black tea sweetened with our Japanese sugar to perfection!

Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$4.25

Simply delicious unsweet black tea!

Extra Toppings

Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$2.50

Egg slowly cooked for hours until perfectly poached.

Chashu Pork

Chashu Pork

$5.00

Pork belly that has been marinated and slow cooked for over 36 hours, and sliced into 3 savory pieces.

Cilantro

Cilantro

$2.50

Fresh cilantro bunch.

Nikumiso( ground pork)

Nikumiso( ground pork)

$2.50

Slow cooked ground pork mixed with a sweet soy bean paste called tenmenjan.

Tofu

Tofu

$3.00

Soy Milk Curds

Mixed Veggi.

Mixed Veggi.

$2.50

Mix of steamed beansprout and green cabbage

Beansprouts

Beansprouts

$2.50
Green Onions

Green Onions

$2.50

Thinly sliced green onions

Cucumber

Cucumber

$2.50

Thinly sliced fresh cucumber

Lemon

Lemon

$2.50

Lemon Cut in half to add fresh citrus to any dish!

Rice

Rice

$2.50

Steamed White rice

Extra Noodles ( Thin)

Extra Noodles ( Thin)

$4.00

Our "with soup" style of traditional ramen noodle.

Extra Noodles ( Thicc)

Extra Noodles ( Thicc)

$4.00

Our "without soup" style of noodle, thicc with two c's !

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tsujita’s take on Tan Tan Men 🍜

Location

1835 N Shepherd dr #B, Houston, TX 77008

