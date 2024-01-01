Killer Queen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info
Killer Queen’s menu consists of craft cocktails, seasonal offerings, house shots, and a robust beer, wine, and liquor selection. Hungry? Guests can savor customizable oven-baked pizzas, pretzels, salads, and more.
Location
180 E Freedom Way, STE 135, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati