Killiney Kopitiam

514 Reviews

$$

552 Waverley St

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Popular Items

Potato Curry Puff
Chicken Satay (5pcs)
Roti Prata

COFFEE/KOPI

Kopi O Kosong (Black Coffee)

Kopi O Kosong (Black Coffee)

$3.50
Kopi O (w/Sugar)

Kopi O (w/Sugar)

$3.70

with 2 sugar cubes

Kopi (w/Condensed Milk)

Kopi (w/Condensed Milk)

$4.00
Kopi C (Evaporated Milk+ Sugar)

Kopi C (Evaporated Milk+ Sugar)

$4.00

with 2 sugar cubes

Yuan Yang (Tea+Coffee+Condensed Milk)

Yuan Yang (Tea+Coffee+Condensed Milk)

$4.50

TEA/TEH

Teh O Kosong (Pure Tea)

Teh O Kosong (Pure Tea)

$3.50
Teh O (w/Sugar)

Teh O (w/Sugar)

$3.70

with 2 sugar cubes

Teh (w/Condensed Milk)

Teh (w/Condensed Milk)

$4.00
Teh C (w/Evaporated Milk+ Sugar)

Teh C (w/Evaporated Milk+ Sugar)

$4.00

with 2 sugar cubes

Honey Lemon Tea

Honey Lemon Tea

$4.25

Teh Halia (w/Condensed Milk + Ginger Juice)

$4.50Out of stock

Teh Immunity (w/Condensed Milk + Turmeric + Ginger Juice)

$4.75Out of stock

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.59

Coconut Water

$3.29

Diet Coke

$2.59

Can

Sprite

$2.59

Can

Yeo's Soy

$2.49

Can

Perrier

$2.99

Bottled Kopi Peng 8oz

$4.50Out of stock

Ready to drink Kopi Peng

APPETIZERS

5 Spiced Fries

5 Spiced Fries

$6.00

Seasoned fries served with a spicy Kaffir lime aioli and blue ginger ketchup

Roti Prata

Roti Prata

$6.00

Crispy griddled flatbread served with yellow curry (medium spiciness)

Fried Chicken Wings (5 pieces)

Fried Chicken Wings (5 pieces)

$12.00

Tossed in a house blend seasoning with crunchy garlic, scallions & garnished with a medley of chili

Chicken Satay (5pcs)

Chicken Satay (5pcs)

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken thigh meat skewers, served with a spicy peanut sauce

Chicken Potato Curry Puff

$4.00

Sardine Puff (Sat & Sun Only)

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Curry Puff

$3.50

Bird's Nest Roti (Roti + Egg)

$7.00

Tahu Goreng

$9.00

Otak Otak (3 pcs)

$10.00

BREAKFAST

Chicken Congee

Chicken Congee

$10.00

Homemade Rice Porridge simmered in chicken broth with green onions, served with a Chinese Donut

Kaya Toast with Butter

Kaya Toast with Butter

$5.00

Traditional homemade Kaya Jam with butter, served on toasted Pullman Bread

WEEKEND BREAKFAST

Kaya w/ Butter Combo (Egg & Drink)

$10.00

Soft Boiled Eggs (2 pieces)

$5.00

SIGNATURE DISHES

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken thigh meat with potatoes simmered in traditional Killiney coconut yellow curry, served with Jasmine rice OR French bread

Laksa

Laksa

$17.00

Traditional Killiney spicy coconut broth with thick rice noodles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts, hard boiled eggs & fried tofu puffs, garnished with sambal chili (medium spiciness)

Mee Rebus

Mee Rebus

$15.00

Traditional Killiney sweet tamarind gravy with blanched egg noodles, hard boiled eggs, bean sprouts, garlic chives, fried shallots, lime & fried tofu puffs, garnished with Serrano chili & cilantro

Mee Siam

Mee Siam

$17.00

Traditional Killiney sweet tamarind gravy with vermicelli noodles, hard boiled eggs, bean sprouts, dried shallots, fried tofu puffs & lime, garnished with sambal chili

PREMIUM DISHES

Char Kway Teow

Char Kway Teow

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with shrimp, fish cake, Chinese sausage, onions, bean sprouts & eggs, served with sambal chili on the side

Mee Goreng (Seafood)

$18.00
Hainanese Chicken Rice Set

Hainanese Chicken Rice Set

$17.00

Poached free range chicken, served with rice, chicken broth, chili garam & soy sauce

Nasi Lemak

$17.00

Beef Rendang

$19.00Out of stock

Seafood Beehoon

$16.00

Chicken Beehoon

$16.00

Vegetable Beehoon

$15.00
Vegetable Tofu Curry

Vegetable Tofu Curry

$16.00

Yellow Madras curry with a variety of seasonal vegetables & tofu, served with Jasmine rice (medium spiciness)

Mixed Vegetable Wok Fry

Mixed Vegetable Wok Fry

$15.00

Seasonal vegetable medley wok tossed in garlic sauce, served with Jasmine rice

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$9.00

Egg noodles stir fried with garlic, butter & parmesan cheese

Nasi Goreng with Satay

$18.00
Bak Kut Teh Set

Bak Kut Teh Set

$18.00

Traditional pork rib soup, served with Jasmine rice, Chinese donut & chili soy sauce

SIDES

Side - Chicken Rice

$2.99

Side - Coconut Rice

$2.99

Side - Jasmine Rice

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chinese Donuts

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

4oz Jar - Kaya

$15.00Out of stock

4oz Jar - Sambal

$15.00Out of stock

4oz Jar - Salted Egg PDC

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 pound Kopi Bag

$10.00

1/2 pound bag Killiney Kopi Powder

Sperm Whale Bamboo Cup by Joshua Lim

Sperm Whale Bamboo Cup by Joshua Lim

$23.98

- FDA and LFGB approved - Can hold temperatures from 32F- 212F - Do NOT use in the oven or microwave - Dishwasher Safe Support Inclusion and abilities of people with autism and related challenges. The Art Faculty promotes and showcases their special talents. Every sale, the artist earns royalties.

Singapore Bamboo Cup by Joo Chiat

Singapore Bamboo Cup by Joo Chiat

$23.98

- FDA and LFGB approved - Can hold temperatures from 32F- 212F - Do NOT use in the oven or microwave - Dishwasher Safe Support Inclusion and abilities of people with autism and related challenges. The Art Faculty promotes and showcases their special talents. Every sale, the artist earns royalties.

Sushi Bamboo Cup by Kong Kai Keet

Sushi Bamboo Cup by Kong Kai Keet

$23.98

- FDA and LFGB approved - Can hold temperatures from 32F- 212F - Do NOT use in the oven or microwave - Dishwasher Safe Support Inclusion and abilities of people with autism and related challenges. The Art Faculty promotes and showcases their special talents. Every sale, the artist earns royalties.

Sun Conures Bamboo Cup by Selena Seow Yen Yun

Sun Conures Bamboo Cup by Selena Seow Yen Yun

$23.98

- FDA and LFGB approved - Can hold temperatures from 32F- 212F - Do NOT use in the oven or microwave - Dishwasher Safe Support Inclusion and abilities of people with autism and related challenges. The Art Faculty promotes and showcases their special talents. Every sale, the artist earns royalties.

Basking Cat Bamboo Cup by Megan Lee Qi Jun

Basking Cat Bamboo Cup by Megan Lee Qi Jun

$23.98

- FDA and LFGB approved - Can hold temperatures from 32F- 212F - Do NOT use in the oven or microwave - Dishwasher Safe Support Inclusion and abilities of people with autism and related challenges. The Art Faculty promotes and showcases their special talents. Every sale, the artist earns royalties.

4oz kopi bag

$5.00Out of stock

CATERING (Min. 48 hour Notice)

We need 48 hour notice for all catering orders.

Chicken Satay (25 sticks with Peanut Sauce)

$45.00

Garlic Noodles (Serves 10)

$40.00

Vegetable Tofu Curry with Jasmine Rice (Serves 10)

$50.00

Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice (Serves 10)

$65.00

Chicken Rice Set (Serves 10)

$65.00

Nasi Lemak Set (Serves 10)

$65.00

Char Kuey Teow (Serves 10)

$65.00

Seafood Bee Hoon (Serves 10)

$65.00

Paper Plates, Utensils, Napkins (For 10)

$3.00

Sambal (1/2 Quart)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a taste of Singapore!

Location

552 Waverley St, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions

