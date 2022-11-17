Killingtons Restaurant & Pub Fort Mill In Baxter Village
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
We are an American Fusion restaurant that puts a twist on your favorite "homemade" foods we all grew up eating. If you are a meat lover, need Gluten Free options, vegetarian, vegan or a little guest that just wants a hot dog, WE HAVE SOMETHING for EVERYONE!
940 Market St., Fort Mill, SC 29708
