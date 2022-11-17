  • Home
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub Fort Mill In Baxter Village

No reviews yet

940 Market St.

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Popular Items

Killingtons Cheeseburger
KRP Pub Pretzel
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(4) large chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choice (or plain) and served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.

KRP Pub Pretzel

$12.50

warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard

Loaded Chips

$10.50

house-made chips with cheddar cheese, bacon, and banana peppers and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Pepperjack Spinach Cheese Dip

$11.00

served with tortilla chips.

Pimento Cheese Spread

$10.50

served with pita bread, celery, and carrot sticks

Plain Chips

$7.00

plain house-made chips served with ranch dressing

Pub Calamari

$13.00

sweet chili glazed wok fired calamari served with red & green bell peppers and red onions.

Smoked Duck Nachos

$14.00

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Wings (8)

$13.00

Wings (12)

$19.50

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque Cup

$3.50

topped with parmesan cheese

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$7.00

topped with parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan, served with Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and avocado

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots

Greek Salad

$14.50

romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers and served with greek dressing and pita bread

Killingtons Salad

$12.50

bib lettuce, romaine dressing, dried cherries, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans and served with a strawberry peppercorn dressing

Salmon Spinach Salad

$16.50

Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$15.50

Iceburg lettuce, grape tomatoes, green onions, avocado, cheddar, cucumbers, and cilantro topped with grilled shrimp.

Steak Salad

$17.00

6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.

Turkey Club Salad

$14.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$9.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.50

served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

black bean burger stacked with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and red onions with your choice of side

Chipotle Honey Chicken

$13.50

muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side

Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side

Double Killingtons Burger

$18.50

Gastro Pub Burger

$14.50

certified angus ground beef topped with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onions, sliced pickles on a pretzel bun with your choice of side

Grllied Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Killingtons Cheeseburger

$12.00

certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option

Killingtons Dip

$13.00

Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side

Reuben Roll

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side

Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Smoked Duck Wrap

$14.50

pulled smoked duck, cole slaw, fried onions, sliced pickles and molasses dijon bbq sauce in a garlic herb wrap with your choice of side

Turkey Pita

$12.00

sliced turkey, red onion, avocado and swiss cheese served with your choice of side

Entrees

Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf

$17.50

Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items

Bayou Pasta

$21.00

blackened chicken & shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers & onions in our bloody mary cream sauce and served with gemelli pasta and garlic bread

BBQ Grilled Salmon

$19.50

Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items

Bourbon Maple Pork Chop

$19.00

bone-in pork chop served with a bourbon maple glaze and two side items

Braised Corned Beef

$17.50

Cast Iron Beef Tenderloin

$21.50

beef tenderloin topped with sun-dried tomato bacon jam served with two side items

Killingtons Chicken

$17.00

one chicken breast with roasted garlic spread, roasted red peppers, mozzarella served with two side items

Pasta Purses

$17.00

served in a creamy tomato basil sauce topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread

Pub Fish Fry

$16.00

one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items

Junior Menu

Junior Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken breast served with two side items

Junior Pasta

$11.00

gemelli pasta tossed in marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with garlic bread

Junior Seafood

$13.00

grilled skewer of shrimp (6) served with two side items

Junior Steak Tips

$14.00

tenderloin steak tips served with two side items

Little Guest Menu

Kids Butter

$8.00

gemelli pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Marinara

$8.00

gemelli pasta with marinara topped with parmesan served a fruit cup and garlic bread

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fruit cup and one side item

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

served with fruit cup and one side item

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$8.00

creamy mac n cheese served with a fruit cup

Kids Wings

$8.00

(4) wings plain or tossed served with your choice of dip sauce and served with a fruit cup and one side item

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00

apple pie topped with french vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

french vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & cherry, drizzled with caramel & chocolate sauce

Chef's Choice Cheesecake

$9.00

A chef's choice cheesecake.

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

peanut butter mousse with whipped cream in a chocolate chip peanut butter crust

Dessert Special

$7.00

A chef's choice cheesecake.

Side Items

Asparagus

$3.50

Chef's Vegetables

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Kraft Mac

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Parm Green Beans

$4.50

Risotto

$5.00

Sweet Pot Hash

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Garlic Green Beans

$3.50

Wednesday Specials

Weck & Wing Wednesday

$12.75

Beef on Weck & Side

$10.00

Wednesday Dinner Feature

$13.50

Wednesday Lunch Feature

$11.50
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
We are an American Fusion restaurant that puts a twist on your favorite "homemade" foods we all grew up eating. If you are a meat lover, need Gluten Free options, vegetarian, vegan or a little guest that just wants a hot dog, WE HAVE SOMETHING for EVERYONE!

940 Market St., Fort Mill, SC 29708

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

