Kilmarnock Brewing Company 44 West Church Street

review star

No reviews yet

44 West Church Street

Kilmarnock, VA 22482

FOOD

Shareables

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa.

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Soft baked pub pretzel accompanied with our KBC beer cheese sauce and KBC beer spicy mustard.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Beer battered dill pickle chips served with ranch dressing.

Nachos

$8.00

Taco meat, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeno peppers.

Calamari

$12.00

Deep fried calamari rings served with dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered onion rings with our brewhouse ranch.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.00

Baked potato with bacon and melted cheddar cheese served with a side of sour cream.

From the (Beer) Garden

Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground beef, cheese, mixed greens, tomato, corn, black beans, sour cream, and jalapenos, served with cilantro vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine, grated parmesan, served with caesar dressing.

Southwestern Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, onions and peppers, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, bleu cheese dressing.

All Hands

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Brewpub chicken salad with romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soft Tacos

$14.00

Three soft tacos with ground beef, tomato, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Breaded chicken served with our KBC barbecue sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Warm tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and black beans.

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Beer battered cod fried to perfection.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

The Buns

KBC Classic Burger

$12.00

Angus burger patty, lettuce, and tomato served on a grilled bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a grilled bun.

Show Me the Bacon

$14.00

Angus burger patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, KBC barbecue sauce served on a grilled bun.

Tex-Mex

$14.00

Angus burger patty, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, queso, and fried onion rings served on a grilled bun.

The Generator Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, KBC barbecue sauce served on a grilled bun.

Flatbread Pizza

Three Cheese

$14.00

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato, basil, and mozzarella baked on flatbread dough.

Chicken and Bacon

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, KBC barbecue sauce baked on flatbread dough.

Sides

Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

French Fries

$5.00

KBC Chili Beer Bowl

$6.00

Merchandise

KBC Shirts

KBC White Longsleeve

$20.00

KBC Hats

KBC Trucker Hat

$25.00

KBC Stickers/Cards/Etc

KBC Sticker

$1.00

Taster

$6.00

Pint

$9.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kilmarnock’s one and only brewery! We are a women-owned and minority operated independent craft brewery right off of Main Street. We take pride in our selection of styles in order to cater to all preferences, serving a flavorful and quality product with every pour. Come by to enjoy our wide variety of beers on tap, signature cocktails, and comfort food!

Location

44 West Church Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Directions

