Kilmarnock Brewing Company 44 West Church Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kilmarnock’s one and only brewery! We are a women-owned and minority operated independent craft brewery right off of Main Street. We take pride in our selection of styles in order to cater to all preferences, serving a flavorful and quality product with every pour. Come by to enjoy our wide variety of beers on tap, signature cocktails, and comfort food!
Location
44 West Church Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Gallery
