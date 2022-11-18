Kilo imageView gallery
Latin American
Steakhouses

Kilo Astoria

review star

No reviews yet

31-27 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Feijão
Mandioca Frita
Arroz

Appetizers & Entradas

Torresmo

$14.00

Deep fried pork belly w/ manioc

Calabresa com mandioca frita

$16.00

Brazilian sausage & crispy yucca fries served w/ cilantro mayo.

Frango a passarinho

$14.00

diced, fried chicken with garlic on top

Camarao Alho e Oleo

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic & lemon sauce

Isca de Peixe

$17.00

Strips of fish deep fried

Polvo grelhado

$22.00

grilled octopus

Salmao tartar

$19.00

salmon tartare

Salgadinhos

$9.00

brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo

House Salad

$9.00

cucumber and tomatoes on mixed greens vinaigrette dressing

Fresh Beetroot Salad

$12.00

Beets and onions in a vinaigrette dressing

Salada de Salpicao

$13.00

Salpicao on a bed of lettuce

Caldo Verde

$7.00

Manioc with collard green and Brazilian smoke sausage

Canjinha de galinha

$7.00

chicken soup w/ carrots

Caldinho de feijao

$7.00

bean soup w/bacon

Picanha a palito

$19.00

Picadinho de alcatra com molho madeira

$16.00

Coracao

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fried Smelts

$16.00

Salada do Chef

$16.00

Main Course - Pratos Principais

Frango Marsala

$20.00

Golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes

Frango ao molho de acafrao

$22.00

chicken stewed with acafrao served w/ polenta and okra, rice and beans

Strogonoff de frango

$22.00

sliced chicken breast sauteed w/mushrooms. onions, light cream sauce & brandy served w/ rice & potato sticks

Frango a parmegiana

$21.00

breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted cheese. served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes

Bife acebolado

$24.00

grilled shell steak w/ sauteed onions. served w/ fries, rice and beans

Bife a Portuguesa

$24.00

grilled shell steak w/fried eggs. served w/ fries, rice and beans

Strogonoff de carne

$24.00

sliced sirloin sauteed w/mushrooms, onions, light cream sauce & brandy served w/ rice & potato sticks

Picanha Fatiada com alho

$28.00

sliced top sirloin topped w/ roasted garlic. served w/farofa & vinaigrette, rice and beans

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

grill ribeye served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Peixe assado c/ molho de alcaparras

$23.00

Broiled fish filet capers, lemon-wine sauce served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes

Salmão Grelhado com molho de abacaxi

$25.00

Broiled Salmon pineapple sauce w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Bobo de Camarao

$26.00

shrimp sauteed w/ fresh herbs, pureed yuca, hot sauce, dende oil & a dash of coconut milk served w/ rice

Moqueca de Peixe

$26.00

brazilian style fish stew w/ cilantro, peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, dende oil, coconut milk served w/ rice

Bacalhau Joao do Porto

$29.00

Cod fish broiled in olive oil with garlic , potatoes, boiled eggs, and black olives.

Churrasco Misto

$28.00

Sanduiches

X Salad

$16.00

Beef patty, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo

X Frango

$15.00

Chicken ,mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo

X Picanha

$18.00

slice top sirloin ,mozzarella cheese, vinaigrette, mayo

Kids Menu

Frango A Milanesa

$12.00

breaded chicken breast, french fries, rice & beans

Spaghetti Alho E Oleo

$12.00

spaghetti in garlic & olive oil

Bife Grelhado

$12.00

grilled steak, french fries, rice & beans

Sides

Arroz

$6.00

Feijão

$6.00

Vegetais

$6.00

Vinagrete

$3.00

Farofa

$3.00

Batata Frita

$6.00

Pure de Batatas

$6.00

Mandioca Frita

$6.00

Ovo Frito

$3.00

Deserts

Pudin de leite

$7.00

Pudin de chocolate

$7.00

Mousse de maracuja

$7.00

Beverage

Sodas

$3.00

Sucos

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Water - Lg

$5.00

Sparkling Water - Sm

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

Directions

Gallery
Kilo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parceros Bakery LIC
orange starNo Reviews
3015 30 Ave Long Island City, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
La Vecina Astoria
orange star4.5 • 561
3066 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Havana Blvd - 91-01 Astoria Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
91-01 Astoria Boulevard Elmhurst, NY 11369
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 03 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1746 First Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurantnext
GRAY HAWK GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1556 Second Avenue New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston