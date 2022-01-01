Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Chinese

Kim Son - Bellaire 10603 Bellaire Blvd

74 Reviews

$$

10603 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Rice & More

Vietnames Crepe (3)

$8.00

Shrimp Spring Roll (6)

$8.00

Summer Roll (6)

$8.00

Steam Rice Cake (Banh Beo) (10)

$8.00

St.Rice Cake w C/Shrimp (Banh Nam)(6)

$8.00

Banh It Tran (10)

$8.00

Sticket Rice (Xoi Man)

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cake w Shrimp (Banh Khoai)(1)

$1.50

Chicken Swing w Honey Sauce (10)

$10.00

Noodle Soup

Mekong Delta Noodle Soup

$8.00

Saigon Egg Noodle Soup

$8.00

Vietnamese Wonton Noodle Soup

$8.00

Quang Nam Noodle Soup

$8.00

Banh Bot Chien (Turn Up Rice Cake)

$6.00

Vn Pork & Crab Noodle Soup

$8.00

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$8.00

Vn Congee & Chinese Donut

$8.00

Chicken Curry (24oz)

$8.00

Wok

Beef & Broccoli

$8.00

Salted Peking Rib

$8.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.00

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$10.00

Kim Son Veg Egg Noodle

$10.00

Green Bean & Mushroom

$8.00

Buddha Delight

$8.00

Vn Tray

Spring Roll (S)

$30.00

Spring Roll (L)

$60.00

Summer Roll (S)

$35.00

Summer Roll (L)

$70.00

Honey Wing (S)

$35.00

Honey Wing (L)

$70.00

Steamed Rice Cake (S)

$20.00

Steamed Rice Cake (L)

$40.00

Steamed Rice Cake Coconut & Shrimp (S)

$25.00

Steamed Rice Cake Coconut & Shrimp (L)

$50.00

Sticky Rice Dumpling (S)

$30.00

Sticky Rice Dumpling (L)

$55.00

Vietname Crepe (S)

$25.00

Vietnamese Crepe (L)

$50.00

Summer Delight Salad (L)

$80.00

Banh Tet Man (1)

$14.00

Banh Tet Chay (1)

$12.00

Stir-Fried Tray

Black Pepper Crab (S)

$40.00

Black Pepper Crab (L)

$80.00

Clam With Black Bean Sauce (S)

$50.00

Clam With Black Bean Sauce (L)

$100.00

Steam Snail with Ginger Fish Sauce (S)

$50.00

Steam Snail with Ginger Fish Sauce (L)

$100.00

Kim Son Noodle (S)

$40.00

Kim Son Noodle (L)

$80.00

Seafood Crispy Noodle (S)

$60.00

Seafood Crispy Noodle (L)

$120.00

Seafood Vegetables (S)

$60.00

Seafood Vegetables (L)

$120.00

Yang Chow Fried Rice (S)

$50.00

Yang Chow Fried Rice (L)

$100.00

Shrimp & Stuffed Mushroom (S)

$55.00

Shrimp & Stuffed Mushroom (L)

$110.00

Desserts Tray

Glutinous Rice Ball Ginger Syrup (S)(20)

$20.00

Glutinous Rice Ball Ginger Syrup (L)(40)

$40.00

Black Eyes Pea Rice Pudding (S)

$25.00

Black Eyes Pea Rice Pudding (L)

$50.00

Steamed Layered Cake (S)

$25.00

Steamed Layered Cake (L)

$50.00

Cassava Cake (S)

$25.00

Cassave Cake (L)

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

10603 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

Gallery
Kim Son - Bellaire image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Migo Saigon Food Street
orange starNo Reviews
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Kim Son - Stafford - 12750 Southwest Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
12750 Southwest Freeway Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2502 Dunlavy St. Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
4500 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Crawfish Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,063
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36 Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
orange star4.3 • 923
11724 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston