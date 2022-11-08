Kim Son Cafe
No reviews yet
12311 Kingsride Ln
Houston, TX 77005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
"Simply Irresistable" Minced, marinated pork sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rooled in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Acompanied with lettuce, cilantro & Mama La's fish sauce
Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
Chicken sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rolled wheat paper & fried to a crispy golden-brown. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Edamame
Boilded young soybeans in pods sprinkled with coarse sea salt.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese seaweed salad sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
Steamed Dumplings (5)
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.
Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)
Crescent-shaped pork dumplings pan-fried to a golden-brown,. served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
Steam Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)
Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
Crab Rangoons (5)
Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Thai-Style Calamari
Succulent calamari, batte4red fried to golden brown. Served with spicy mayo and lemon grass fish sauce.
Chicken Satay (4)
Marinated chicken tenderloin skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with peanuts & scallions. served with peanut sauce.
Beef Satay (3)
Marinated beef skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with scallions & peanuts. Served with coconut peanut sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00
Shrimp Lettuce Wrap
Veggie Spring Roll
Fried Veggie Dumpling
1 Spring Roll
Beef Roll
Chicken Roll
Pork Roll
Beef Bao
Pork Bao
SOUPS & SALADS
EGG DROP SOUP
MISO SOUP
CHINESE HOT & SOUR SOUP
VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP
Vietnamese shrimp & pork filled wontons, BBQ Pork & ya choy in a savory chicken broth.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with perfectly grilled lemon grass chicken. served with house miso ginger dressing. sustitue grilled lemon grass beef - Add $2.00
BEEF SALAD
LG EGG DROP SOUP
LG WONTON SOUP
LG HOT & SOUR
LG MISO SOUP
Side Salad
Wonton Chip
Mekong Chicken Soup
LG Mekong Chicken Soup
Mekong Shrimp Soup
LG Mekong Shrimp Soup
WRAP & ROLLS FAJITAS
BEEF FAJITAS
Tender strips of beef marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender chicken breasts marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.
TRIPLE DELIGHT
A generous combination of Vietnamese Grilled Beef Fajitas, Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Fajitas & Honey-Glazed Shrimp. accompanied with vermicelli.
MAMA RICE PLATE
PHO NOODLE SOUPS
PHO GA -"FAH GAH"
Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.
PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>
"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP
Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
HOUSE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Rice noodles, chicken breast & yu choy in savory chicken broth w/shrimp.
CHINATOWN EGG NOODLE SOUP
Egg noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & ya choy in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.
ADD WONTON 3PC
ADD WONTON 5PC
TEXAS SIZE
Hue Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
PHO SEAFOOD
V-BOWLS VERMICELLI
AND MORE NOODLES
HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add ya chopy for $2.00
KIM SON DELUXE LOMEIN
Lomein noodles stir-fried with beef, cicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots & onions in lomein sauce.
SHANGHAI CRISPY EGG NOODLES
Chrispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables in brown sauce.
PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES
Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.
PAD THAI NOODLES
Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.
SINGAPORE NOODLES
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI
tender spinach linguini topped with perfectly grilled shrimp in our coconut curry sauce & sprinkled with peanuts.
COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN LINFUINI
BEEF & PORK ENTREES
MONGOLIAN BEEF
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.
PEPPER STEAK
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh green bell peppers, sweet onions & tomatoes in black bean sauce.
BEEF & BROCCOLI
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli & carrots in brown sauce. chicken is available upon request.
GROUND PORK & SPICY GREEN BEANS
Ground pork, fresh green beans 7 perserved cabbage stir-fried in our spicy Hunan sauce.
Hunan Beef
CHICKEN ENTREES
CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE
Crispy Cornis hen & pan-fried sweet rice topped scallions. Served with Mama La's honey-garlic sauce.
KUNG PAO CHICKEN
Diced chicken breast, stir-fried with diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.
CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEAN
Sliced chicken breast sitr-fried with fresh green beans in brown sauce.
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inour famous spicy General Tso's sauce.
SESAME CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in sweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Sprinkle with sesame seed.
CURRY CHICKEN
Sliced chicken breast, stir-fried with wite onions and fresh green bell pepper inspicy curry sauce., Substitute for Beef - Add $3.00
ORANGE CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. served with steamed broccoli.
Hunan Chicken
Coconut Curry Chicken
Black Pepper Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Ga Xao Xa ot
SEAFOOD ENTREES
KUNG PAO SHRIMP
Shrimps & diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce topped with peanuts.
CURRY SHRIMP
Succulent shrimps, fress green bell pepper, white onions in curry sauce.
GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inspicy General Tso's sauce.
SESAME SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried insweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.
ORANGE SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried in spicy & tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.
KIM SON CAFE SPECIAL
Jumbo shrimp, squid, beef & chicken sauteed with assored vegetbles in brown sauce.
GINGER & SCALLION FISH
Tilapia fillets steamed with Michiu rice wine. served with fresh ginger, scallions & house soy sauce.
GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB
Lightly battered & golden-fried soft-shell crabs over mixed greens & topped with delicious garlic butter sauce.
HUNAN SHRIMP
Lemon Grass Shrimp
Sizzling Shrimp
FRIED RICE
VEGETARIAN NOODLES
VEGETARIAN LOMEIN
Lomein noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables & fried tofu inlomein sauce.
VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES
Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.
VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES
Crispy egg noodles topped tofu, mushroom & assorted vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.
VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES
Rice noodles stir-fried with fried tofu in our tangy & spicy Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, Jalapenos, cilantro, lime & peanuts.
VEGETABLE PAN SEAR RICE NOODLE
VEGETARIAN LOVERS
BUDDHA DELIGHT
Fried tofu & mixed vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.
YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE
Fresh green ya choy sauteed in garlice sauce.
SPICY GREEN BEANS
Fresh green beans & perserved cabbage stir-fried in a spicy Huna sauce.
KIM SON DELUXE TOFU
Lightly battered tofu stir-freid with chopped bell peppers, sweet onions & jalapenos in swee, peppery Kim Son Sauce.
ORANGE TOFU
GENER TSO TOFU
SESAME TOFU
DESSERTS
SWEET SENSATIONS
SIDES & EXTRAS
5 PC Fried Tofu
Box Brown Rice
Box White Rice
Brown Sauce
Chili Oil 16oz
Chili Oil 2oz
Cup Brown Rice
Cup Fried Rice
Cup White Rice
Fajita Veggies
Fried Egg
Gen Tso Sauce
Honey Garlic 2oz
Hunan Sauce
Beef Broth Cup
Chicken Broth Cup
Nuoc Mam 16oz
Nuoc Mam 2oz
Orange Sauce
Pho Veggies
Pnut Sauce 16oz
Pnut Sauce 2oz
Banh Bao (ea)
Rice Patty Fried
Rice Patty Steam
S&S Sauce 16oz
S&S Sauce 2oz
Sesame Sauce
Side Egg Noodle
Side Lomein
Side Mixed Veg
Side PadThai
Side Rice Noodle
Side Udon Noodle
Side Vermicelli
Sriracha 2oz
Sriracha BT
V-Bowl Veggies
VN BlkPep Sauce
Won Ton Chips
LG Beef Broth
LG Chicken Broth
FOUNTAIN/BOTTLE WATER
SPARKLING WINE
SAKE
IMPORTED BEER
DOMESTIC BEER
TEA/COFFEE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Kim Son Cafe. TRADITIONAL VIETNAMESE & CHINESE CUISINE.
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston, TX 77005