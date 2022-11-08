Main picView gallery

Kim Son Cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12311 Kingsride Ln

Houston, TX 77005

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$8.20

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

$12.30

"Simply Irresistable" Minced, marinated pork sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rooled in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Acompanied with lettuce, cilantro & Mama La's fish sauce

Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

$11.40

Chicken sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rolled wheat paper & fried to a crispy golden-brown. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.60

Boilded young soybeans in pods sprinkled with coarse sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.80

Japanese seaweed salad sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

Steamed Dumplings (5)

$11.40

Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.

Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)

Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)

$11.40

Crescent-shaped pork dumplings pan-fried to a golden-brown,. served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.

Steam Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)

Steam Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)

$10.20

Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoons (5)

Crab Rangoons (5)

$10.20

Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Thai-Style Calamari

Thai-Style Calamari

$12.00

Succulent calamari, batte4red fried to golden brown. Served with spicy mayo and lemon grass fish sauce.

Chicken Satay (4)

$12.00

Marinated chicken tenderloin skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with peanuts & scallions. served with peanut sauce.

Beef Satay (3)

$12.00

Marinated beef skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with scallions & peanuts. Served with coconut peanut sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.80

Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$16.60

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.20

Fried Veggie Dumpling

$10.20

1 Spring Roll

$4.10

Beef Roll

$12.00

Chicken Roll

$12.00

Pork Roll

$12.00

Beef Bao

$12.60

Pork Bao

$11.40

SOUPS & SALADS

EGG DROP SOUP

$6.00

MISO SOUP

$5.10
CHINESE HOT & SOUR SOUP

CHINESE HOT & SOUR SOUP

$6.00

VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP

$7.50

Vietnamese shrimp & pork filled wontons, BBQ Pork & ya choy in a savory chicken broth.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.10

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with perfectly grilled lemon grass chicken. served with house miso ginger dressing. sustitue grilled lemon grass beef - Add $2.00

BEEF SALAD

$18.10

LG EGG DROP SOUP

$10.44

LG WONTON SOUP

$11.94

LG HOT & SOUR

$10.44

LG MISO SOUP

$9.54

Side Salad

$5.75

Wonton Chip

$1.50

Mekong Chicken Soup

$7.50

LG Mekong Chicken Soup

$11.50

Mekong Shrimp Soup

$7.50

LG Mekong Shrimp Soup

$11.50

WRAP & ROLLS FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS

$25.50

Tender strips of beef marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$24.30

Tender chicken breasts marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.

TRIPLE DELIGHT

$30.30

A generous combination of Vietnamese Grilled Beef Fajitas, Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Fajitas & Honey-Glazed Shrimp. accompanied with vermicelli.

MAMA RICE PLATE

CHICKEN & BEEF COMBO

$18.30

CHICKEN & SHRIMP COMBO

$18.30

GRILLED TRIPLE COMBO

$19.80

Combination of perfectly grilled chicken, beef, & shrimp

GRILL PORK RICE PLATTER

$15.90

GRILL BEEF RICE PLATTER

$17.10

Seared Talapia Fillet

$18.30

PHO NOODLE SOUPS

PHO GA -"FAH GAH"

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.

PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"

$15.00

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>

"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.

HOUSE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken breast & yu choy in savory chicken broth w/shrimp.

CHINATOWN EGG NOODLE SOUP

$15.40

Egg noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & ya choy in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.

PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"

PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"

$16.68

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.

ADD WONTON 3PC

$2.00

ADD WONTON 5PC

$4.00

TEXAS SIZE

$3.60

Hue Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$16.68

PHO SEAFOOD

$16.68

V-BOWLS VERMICELLI

L - V-BOWL PORK

$15.60
L - V-BOWL CHICKEN

L - V-BOWL CHICKEN

$15.60

V-BOWL BEEF

$17.10
V-BOWL SHRIMP

V-BOWL SHRIMP

$16.74

KILLER COMBO

$19.80

combination of grilled chicken, beef & shrimp.

L - PAN-SEARED TOFU

L - PAN-SEARED TOFU

$14.28

Rice vermicelli, bean sprout, & fressh vegetables topped with seasoning seared tofu. Served with vegetarian soy sauce.

AND MORE NOODLES

HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES

HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES

$18.30

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add ya chopy for $2.00

KIM SON DELUXE LOMEIN

$19.50

Lomein noodles stir-fried with beef, cicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots & onions in lomein sauce.

SHANGHAI CRISPY EGG NOODLES

$21.18

Chrispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables in brown sauce.

PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES

$21.18

Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.

PAD THAI NOODLES

PAD THAI NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.

SINGAPORE NOODLES

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI

$21.30

tender spinach linguini topped with perfectly grilled shrimp in our coconut curry sauce & sprinkled with peanuts.

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN LINFUINI

$18.30

BEEF & PORK ENTREES

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$20.70

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.

PEPPER STEAK

$20.70

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh green bell peppers, sweet onions & tomatoes in black bean sauce.

BEEF & BROCCOLI

BEEF & BROCCOLI

$20.10

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli & carrots in brown sauce. chicken is available upon request.

GROUND PORK & SPICY GREEN BEANS

$18.60

Ground pork, fresh green beans 7 perserved cabbage stir-fried in our spicy Hunan sauce.

Hunan Beef

$20.10

CHICKEN ENTREES

CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE

CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE

$18.90

Crispy Cornis hen & pan-fried sweet rice topped scallions. Served with Mama La's honey-garlic sauce.

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$18.60

Diced chicken breast, stir-fried with diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.

CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEAN

$18.60

Sliced chicken breast sitr-fried with fresh green beans in brown sauce.

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$18.60

Lightly battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$18.60

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inour famous spicy General Tso's sauce.

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$19.80

Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in sweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Sprinkle with sesame seed.

CURRY CHICKEN

$18.60

Sliced chicken breast, stir-fried with wite onions and fresh green bell pepper inspicy curry sauce., Substitute for Beef - Add $3.00

ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$19.80

Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. served with steamed broccoli.

Hunan Chicken

$18.60

Coconut Curry Chicken

$18.60

Black Pepper Chicken

$18.60

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$18.60

Ga Xao Xa ot

$18.60

SEAFOOD ENTREES

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$22.50

Shrimps & diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce topped with peanuts.

CURRY SHRIMP

CURRY SHRIMP

$22.50

Succulent shrimps, fress green bell pepper, white onions in curry sauce.

GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inspicy General Tso's sauce.

SESAME SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried insweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.

ORANGE SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried in spicy & tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.

KIM SON CAFE SPECIAL

$22.50

Jumbo shrimp, squid, beef & chicken sauteed with assored vegetbles in brown sauce.

GINGER & SCALLION FISH

GINGER & SCALLION FISH

$23.10

Tilapia fillets steamed with Michiu rice wine. served with fresh ginger, scallions & house soy sauce.

GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB

GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB

$27.60

Lightly battered & golden-fried soft-shell crabs over mixed greens & topped with delicious garlic butter sauce.

HUNAN SHRIMP

$22.50

Lemon Grass Shrimp

$22.50

Sizzling Shrimp

$22.50

FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$12.00
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

$13.20
CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.20
BEEF FRIED RICE

BEEF FRIED RICE

$13.20

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.40
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$15.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef & turkey ham

EGG FRIED RICE

$11.94

CUP FRIED RICE

$5.10

VEGETARIAN NOODLES

VEGETARIAN LOMEIN

VEGETARIAN LOMEIN

$16.20

Lomein noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables & fried tofu inlomein sauce.

VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES

VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES

$16.50

Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.

VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES

VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES

$17.10

Crispy egg noodles topped tofu, mushroom & assorted vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.

VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES

VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES

$17.10

Rice noodles stir-fried with fried tofu in our tangy & spicy Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, Jalapenos, cilantro, lime & peanuts.

VEGETABLE PAN SEAR RICE NOODLE

$17.10

VEGETARIAN LOVERS

BUDDHA DELIGHT

$16.74

Fried tofu & mixed vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.

YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE

YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE

$16.74

Fresh green ya choy sauteed in garlice sauce.

SPICY GREEN BEANS

$16.74

Fresh green beans & perserved cabbage stir-fried in a spicy Huna sauce.

KIM SON DELUXE TOFU

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu stir-freid with chopped bell peppers, sweet onions & jalapenos in swee, peppery Kim Son Sauce.

ORANGE TOFU

$17.10

GENER TSO TOFU

$17.10

SESAME TOFU

$17.10

DESSERTS

FLAN

FLAN

$3.30
CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$5.70

SWEET SENSATIONS

Sweet Sensation

Sweet Sensation

$22.80

SIDES & EXTRAS

5 PC Fried Tofu

$4.80

Box Brown Rice

$4.00

Box White Rice

$4.00

Brown Sauce

$2.40

Chili Oil 16oz

$4.80

Chili Oil 2oz

$0.60

Cup Brown Rice

$2.00

Cup Fried Rice

$5.10

Cup White Rice

$2.00

Fajita Veggies

$3.60

Fried Egg

$1.80

Gen Tso Sauce

$2.40

Honey Garlic 2oz

$1.20

Hunan Sauce

$2.40

Beef Broth Cup

$4.00

Chicken Broth Cup

$3.00

Nuoc Mam 16oz

$4.80

Nuoc Mam 2oz

$0.60

Orange Sauce

$2.40

Pho Veggies

$1.20

Pnut Sauce 16oz

$4.80

Pnut Sauce 2oz

$0.60

Banh Bao (ea)

$1.20

Rice Patty Fried

$2.40

Rice Patty Steam

$2.40

S&S Sauce 16oz

$4.80

S&S Sauce 2oz

$0.60

Sesame Sauce

$2.40

Side Egg Noodle

$2.40

Side Lomein

$3.60

Side Mixed Veg

$3.60

Side PadThai

$3.60

Side Rice Noodle

$2.40

Side Udon Noodle

$3.90

Side Vermicelli

$2.40

Sriracha 2oz

$0.60

Sriracha BT

$6.00

V-Bowl Veggies

$2.40

VN BlkPep Sauce

$2.40

Won Ton Chips

$1.50

LG Beef Broth

$7.60

LG Chicken Broth

$7.60

FOUNTAIN/BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$1.75

COKE

$3.30

CUP WATER

DIET COKE

$3.30

DR. PEPPER

$3.30

FANTA ORANGE

$3.30

Hot Tea

$3.30

ICED TEA

$3.30

PEACH TEA

$3.30

PERRIER

$4.20

PINK LEMONADE

$3.30

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.30

S.PELLEGRINO

$4.20

SPRITE

$3.30

SWEET TEA

$3.30

Ramune Melon

$4.20

Ramune Strawberry

$4.20

Ramune Orange

$4.20

Ramune Original

$4.20

SPARKLING WINE

ROSE-CHANDON

$10.80

BRUT-CHANDON

$10.80

HOUSE WINE

Chardonnay Glass

$7.20

Merlot Glass`

$7.20

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.20

SAKE

SHO CHIKU BAI HOT SAKE

$8.40

SAKE,PLUM WINE

$8.40+

SAKE, APPLE

$8.40+

SAKE, LYCHEE

$8.40+

SAKE, UNFILTERED

$12.00

IMPORTED BEER

ASAHI

$4.80

HEINEKEN

$4.80

CORONA

$4.80

SAPPORO

$4.80

KIRIN

$4.80

TSING TAO

$4.80

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.80

DOS EQUIS

$4.80

DOMESTIC BEER

BUDWEISER

$3.90

BUD LIGHT

$3.90

SAMUEL ADAMS LAGER

$3.90

MILLER LITE

$3.90

SHINER BOCK

$3.90

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.90

TEA/COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$5.40
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$5.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Kim Son Cafe. TRADITIONAL VIETNAMESE & CHINESE CUISINE.

Website

Location

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

