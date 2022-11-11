Kim Son Cafe
No reviews yet
2512 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX 77005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)
Veggie Spring Roll (2)
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
"Simply Irresistable" Minced, marinated pork sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rooled in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Acompanied with lettuce, cilantro & Mama La's fish sauce
Veggie Egg Roll (5)
Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5pcs)
Chicken sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rolled wheat paper & fried to a crispy golden-brown. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Edamame
Boilded young soybeans in pods sprinkled with coarse sea salt.
Seaweed Salad
Japanese seaweed salad sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
Steamed Dumplings (5)
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.
Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)
Crescent-shaped pork dumplings pan-fried to a golden-brown,. served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)
Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
Crab Rangoons (5)
Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.
Thai-Style Calamari
Succulent calamari, batte4red fried to golden brown. Served with spicy mayo and lemon grass fish sauce.
Chicken Satay (4)
Marinated chicken tenderloin skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with peanuts & scallions. served with peanut sauce.
Beef Satay (3)
Marinated beef skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with scallions & peanuts. Served with coconut peanut sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00
Grilled Beef Rolls (2)
SOUPS & SALADS
EGG DROP SOUP
MISO SOUP
HOT & SOUR SOUP
VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP
Vietnamese shrimp & pork filled wontons, BBQ Pork & ya choy in a savory chicken broth.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with perfectly grilled lemon grass chicken. served with house miso ginger dressing. sustitue grilled lemon grass beef - Add $2.00
Pan Seared Tilapia Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with seared tilapia. Served with house miso ginger dressing.
RICE PLATTERS
GRILLED MARINATED PORK
CHICKEN & BEEF COMBO
CHICKEN & SHRIMP COMBO
GRILLED TRIPLE COMBO
Combination of perfectly grilled chicken, beef, & shrimp
COM TAM
Broken rice with grilled pork, egg meatloaf, shredded pork, pickled vegetables, and sliced cucumber
Seared Tilapia Fillet
PHO NOODLE SOUPS
PHO GA -"FAH GAH"
Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.
PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>
PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.
PHO SEAFOOD
VEGGIE PHO
CHINATOWN EGG NOODLE SOUP
Egg noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & ya choy in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP
Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
HOUSE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Rice noodles, chicken breast & yu choy in savory chicken broth w/shrimp.
SPICY BEEF NOODLE
V-BOWLS VERMICELLI
V-BOWL PORK
Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, and carrots, and nuoc mam.
V-BOWL CHICKEN
V-BOWL BEEF
Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, and nuoc mam.
V-BOWL SHRIMP
Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, and nuoc mam.
KILLER COMBO
Combination of grilled chicken, beef & shrimp.
EGGROLL V-BOWL
PAN-SEARED TOFU V-BOWL
Rice vermicelli, bean sprout, & fressh vegetables topped with seasoning seared tofu. Served with vegetarian soy sauce.
FAJITAS
BEEF FAJITAS
Tender strips of beef marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Tender chicken breasts marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.
TRIPLE DELIGHT FAJITAS
A generous combination of Vietnamese Grilled Beef Fajitas, Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Fajitas & Honey-Glazed Shrimp. accompanied with vermicelli.
AND MORE NOODLES
HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add yu-choy for $2.00
KIM SON DELUXE LOMEIN
Lomein noodles stir-fried with beef, cicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots & onions in lomein sauce.
SHANGHAI CRISPY EGG NOODLES
Chrispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables in brown sauce.
PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES
Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.
PAD THAI NOODLES
Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.
SINGAPORE NOODLES
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI
Tender spinach linguini topped with perfectly grilled shrimp in our coconut curry sauce & sprinkled with peanuts.
BEEF & PORK ENTREES
MONGOLIAN BEEF
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.
PEPPER STEAK
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh green bell peppers, sweet onions & tomatoes in black bean sauce.
BEEF & BROCCOLI
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli & carrots in brown sauce. chicken is available upon request.
GROUND PORK & SPICY GREEN BEANS
Ground pork, fresh green beans 7 perserved cabbage stir-fried in our spicy Hunan sauce.
CHICKEN ENTREES
CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE
Crispy Cornis hen & pan-fried sweet rice topped scallions. Served with Mama La's honey-garlic sauce.
KUNG PAO CHICKEN
Diced chicken breast, stir-fried with diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.
CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEAN
Sliced chicken breast sitr-fried with fresh green beans in brown sauce.
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inour famous spicy General Tso's sauce.
SESAME CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in sweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Sprinkle with sesame seed.
CURRY CHICKEN
Sliced chicken breast, stir-fried with white onions and fresh green bell pepper in spicy curry sauce.,
ORANGE CHICKEN
Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. served with steamed broccoli.
BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN
SWEET SENSATION
Customers’ favorite chicken combination.” Choose 2 of the following: General Tso’s and sesame or orange chicken. Served with steamed broccoli.
HUNAN CHICKEN
CASHEW CHICKEN
COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN
“Vietnamese Style” sliced chicken breast simmered with glass noodles, onions, and black ear mushroom in coconut curry sauce
VIETNAMESE LEMON GRASS CHICKEN
SEAFOOD ENTREES
KUNG PAO SHRIMP
Shrimps & diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce topped with peanuts.
CURRY SHRIMP
Succulent shrimps, fress green bell pepper, white onions in curry sauce.
GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inspicy General Tso's sauce.
SESAME SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried insweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.
ORANGE SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried in spicy & tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.
KIM SON CAFE SPECIAL
Jumbo shrimp, squid, beef & chicken sauteed with assored vegetbles in brown sauce.
GINGER & SCALLION FISH
Tilapia fillets steamed with Michiu rice wine. served with fresh ginger, scallions & house soy sauce.
GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB
Lightly battered & golden-fried soft-shell crabs over mixed greens & topped with delicious garlic butter sauce.
Hunan Shrimp
BLACK PEPPER SOFT-SHELL CRAB
Crispy, golden fried soft shell crabs wok tossed in our savory black pepper sauce with sweet French onions, served over a bed of mixed greens
BLACK PEPPER SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimps and diced white onions simmered in Mama La's special sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Some bones or shells may remain.
BANH MI
FRIED RICE
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
BEEF FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE
Shrimp, chicken, beef & turkey ham
EGG FRIED RICE
CUP FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
VEGETARIAN NOODLES
VEGETARIAN LOMEIN
Lomein noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables & fried tofu inlomein sauce.
VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES
Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.
VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES
Crispy egg noodles topped tofu, mushroom & assorted vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.
VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES
Rice noodles stir-fried with fried tofu in our tangy & spicy Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, Jalapenos, cilantro, lime & peanuts.
VEGETARIAN LOVERS
BUDDHA DELIGHT
Fried tofu & mixed vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.
YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE
Fresh green ya choy sauteed in garlice sauce.
SPICY GREEN BEANS
Fresh green beans & perserved cabbage stir-fried in a spicy Huna sauce.
KIM SON DELUXE TOFU
Lightly battered tofu stir-freid with chopped bell peppers, sweet onions & jalapenos in swee, peppery Kim Son Sauce.
Vietnamese Lemon Grass Tofu
Lightly battered tofu and white onions, simmered with lemongrass and traditional Vietnamese fish sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
Gen Tso Tofu
Lightly battered tofu sautéed with snap peas and carrots in our famous spicy general Tso's sauce.
Sesame Tofu
Lightly battered tofu stir-fried with a sweet glazing sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli.
Orange Tofu
Lightly battered tofu stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.
Hunan Tofu
Lightly battered tofu sautéed with snap peas, carrots, black mushrooms, broccoli, and baby corn in our spicy Hunan sauce.
DESSERTS
DRINKS
RED WINE
PITNOT NOIR, THE DREAMING TREE
MERLOT, SOUVERAIN, CALIFORNIA
MERLOT, BARONE FINI, ITALY
MALBEC, TERRAZAS, ARGENTINA
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, LOUIS MARTINI
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SANTA CAROLINA
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JOSH CELLARS, CALIFORNIA
HOUSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HOUSE MERLOT
WHITE WINE
SPARKLING WINE
SAKE
IMPORTED BEER
DOMESTIC BEER
Appetizer
Shrimp Spring Rolls (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Imperial Egg Rolls (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Grilled Beef Rolls (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Grilled Chicken Rolls (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
VN Egg Rolls (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Chicken Satay (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Beef Satay (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Pan-Fried Pot stickers (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Steamed Dumplings (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Crab Rangoon (12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Sweet Rice Patties (Mama La Sauce)(12pcs)
Pricing Per Dozen Pieces
Catering Soup & Entrée
Hot & Sour Soup
SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)
Vietnamese Wonton Soup
SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)
Miso Soup
SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)
Egg Drop Soup
SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)
Grilled Marinated Pork Tray
FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $54/ 8-10 people: $108.
Grilled Lemon Grass Beef
FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $58.50/ 8-10 people: $117.
Combo 3 Meats
FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people $70/ 8-10 people: $140.
Chicken & Broccoli
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Mongolian Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Curry Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Sesame Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Orange Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Sweet & Sour Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
General Tso"s Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Hunan Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
BBQ Pork & Snap Peas
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Beef & Broccoli
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Hunan Beef
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Beef & Snap Peas
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Pepper Steak
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Mongolian Beef
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Beef & Scallops
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Hunan Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Shrimp & Snap Peas
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Black Pepper Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
General Tso's Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Sesame Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Orange Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Kim Son Café Special
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Shrimp & Scallops
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Imperial Delight (shrimp, scallop & squid)
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Buddha Delight
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Yu Choy with Garlic Sauce
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Spicy Green Beans
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Kim Son Deluxe Tofu
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)