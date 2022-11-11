Main picView gallery

Kim Son Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2512 Rice Blvd

Houston, TX 77005

UNSWEET TEA
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)
PHO GA -"FAH GAH"

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$8.28
Veggie Spring Roll (2)

Veggie Spring Roll (2)

$8.28
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

$12.30

"Simply Irresistable" Minced, marinated pork sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rooled in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Acompanied with lettuce, cilantro & Mama La's fish sauce

Veggie Egg Roll (5)

$11.40
Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5pcs)

Imperial Chicken Egg Rolls (5pcs)

$11.40

Chicken sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rolled wheat paper & fried to a crispy golden-brown. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.60

Boilded young soybeans in pods sprinkled with coarse sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.80

Japanese seaweed salad sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

Steamed Dumplings (5)

Steamed Dumplings (5)

$11.40

Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.

Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)

Pan-Fried Potstickers(5)

$11.40

Crescent-shaped pork dumplings pan-fried to a golden-brown,. served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.

Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)

Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)

$10.20

Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoons (5)

Crab Rangoons (5)

$10.20

Crabmeat 7 ceam cheese wrapped in wonton skins & golden-fried. Served with sweet & tangy sauce.

Thai-Style Calamari

Thai-Style Calamari

$12.00

Succulent calamari, batte4red fried to golden brown. Served with spicy mayo and lemon grass fish sauce.

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$12.00

Marinated chicken tenderloin skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with peanuts & scallions. served with peanut sauce.

Beef Satay (3)

Beef Satay (3)

$12.00

Marinated beef skewered & grilled to perfection. Topped with scallions & peanuts. Served with coconut peanut sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.80

Minced water chesnuts, carrots & mushrooms sauteed with chicken or shrimp. Served with iceberg lettuce & Peking Duck Sauce. Vegetarian available upon request. Substite shrimp- add @2.00

Grilled Beef Rolls (2)

Grilled Beef Rolls (2)

$11.50

SOUPS & SALADS

EGG DROP SOUP

EGG DROP SOUP

$5.00+
MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.25+
HOT & SOUR SOUP

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$5.00+
VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP

VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP

$6.25+

Vietnamese shrimp & pork filled wontons, BBQ Pork & ya choy in a savory chicken broth.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$17.10

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with perfectly grilled lemon grass chicken. served with house miso ginger dressing. sustitue grilled lemon grass beef - Add $2.00

Pan Seared Tilapia Salad

Pan Seared Tilapia Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & crispy wonton strips topped with seared tilapia. Served with house miso ginger dressing.

RICE PLATTERS

GRILLED MARINATED PORK

GRILLED MARINATED PORK

$15.90
CHICKEN & BEEF COMBO

CHICKEN & BEEF COMBO

$18.30
CHICKEN & SHRIMP COMBO

CHICKEN & SHRIMP COMBO

$18.30
GRILLED TRIPLE COMBO

GRILLED TRIPLE COMBO

$19.80

Combination of perfectly grilled chicken, beef, & shrimp

COM TAM

COM TAM

$15.00

Broken rice with grilled pork, egg meatloaf, shredded pork, pickled vegetables, and sliced cucumber

Seared Tilapia Fillet

Seared Tilapia Fillet

$19.80

PHO NOODLE SOUPS

PHO GA -"FAH GAH"

PHO GA -"FAH GAH"

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.

PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"

PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"

$15.00

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>

PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"

PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"

$16.69

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.

PHO SEAFOOD

PHO SEAFOOD

$18.68
VEGGIE PHO

VEGGIE PHO

$15.00
CHINATOWN EGG NOODLE SOUP

CHINATOWN EGG NOODLE SOUP

$15.48

Egg noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & ya choy in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.

"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP

"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.

HOUSE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

HOUSE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken breast & yu choy in savory chicken broth w/shrimp.

SPICY BEEF NOODLE

SPICY BEEF NOODLE

$16.68

V-BOWLS VERMICELLI

V-BOWL PORK

V-BOWL PORK

$15.60

Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, and carrots, and nuoc mam.

V-BOWL CHICKEN

V-BOWL CHICKEN

$15.60
V-BOWL BEEF

V-BOWL BEEF

$17.10

Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, and nuoc mam.

V-BOWL SHRIMP

V-BOWL SHRIMP

$16.74

Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, and nuoc mam.

KILLER COMBO

KILLER COMBO

$19.80

Combination of grilled chicken, beef & shrimp.

EGGROLL V-BOWL

$16.74
PAN-SEARED TOFU V-BOWL

PAN-SEARED TOFU V-BOWL

$14.28

Rice vermicelli, bean sprout, & fressh vegetables topped with seasoning seared tofu. Served with vegetarian soy sauce.

FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS

BEEF FAJITAS

$25.50

Tender strips of beef marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$24.30

Tender chicken breasts marinated with lemon grass & grilled to perfection.

TRIPLE DELIGHT FAJITAS

TRIPLE DELIGHT FAJITAS

$30.30

A generous combination of Vietnamese Grilled Beef Fajitas, Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Fajitas & Honey-Glazed Shrimp. accompanied with vermicelli.

AND MORE NOODLES

HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES

HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES

$18.30

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add yu-choy for $2.00

KIM SON DELUXE LOMEIN

KIM SON DELUXE LOMEIN

$19.50

Lomein noodles stir-fried with beef, cicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots & onions in lomein sauce.

SHANGHAI CRISPY EGG NOODLES

SHANGHAI CRISPY EGG NOODLES

$21.18

Chrispy egg noodles topped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables in brown sauce.

PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES

PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES

$21.18

Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.

PAD THAI NOODLES

PAD THAI NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.

SINGAPORE NOODLES

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI

COCONUT CURRY SHRIMP LINGUINI

$21.30

Tender spinach linguini topped with perfectly grilled shrimp in our coconut curry sauce & sprinkled with peanuts.

BEEF & PORK ENTREES

MONGOLIAN BEEF

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$20.70

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried in spicy Hunan sauce over crispy vermicelli. Chicken available upon request.

PEPPER STEAK

PEPPER STEAK

$20.70

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh green bell peppers, sweet onions & tomatoes in black bean sauce.

BEEF & BROCCOLI

BEEF & BROCCOLI

$20.10

Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli & carrots in brown sauce. chicken is available upon request.

GROUND PORK & SPICY GREEN BEANS

GROUND PORK & SPICY GREEN BEANS

$18.60

Ground pork, fresh green beans 7 perserved cabbage stir-fried in our spicy Hunan sauce.

CHICKEN ENTREES

CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE

CORNISH HEN & SWEET RICE

$18.90

Crispy Cornis hen & pan-fried sweet rice topped scallions. Served with Mama La's honey-garlic sauce.

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$18.60

Diced chicken breast, stir-fried with diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.

CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEAN

CHICKEN WITH GREEN BEAN

$18.60

Sliced chicken breast sitr-fried with fresh green beans in brown sauce.

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN

$18.60

Lightly battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$18.60

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inour famous spicy General Tso's sauce.

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$19.80

Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in sweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Sprinkle with sesame seed.

CURRY CHICKEN

CURRY CHICKEN

$18.60

Sliced chicken breast, stir-fried with white onions and fresh green bell pepper in spicy curry sauce.,

ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$19.80

Lightly battered chicken breast stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. served with steamed broccoli.

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN

$18.90
SWEET SENSATION

SWEET SENSATION

$22.80

Customers’ favorite chicken combination.” Choose 2 of the following: General Tso’s and sesame or orange chicken. Served with steamed broccoli.

HUNAN CHICKEN

HUNAN CHICKEN

$18.60
CASHEW CHICKEN

CASHEW CHICKEN

$18.60
COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN

$18.90

“Vietnamese Style” sliced chicken breast simmered with glass noodles, onions, and black ear mushroom in coconut curry sauce

VIETNAMESE LEMON GRASS CHICKEN

$18.90

SEAFOOD ENTREES

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$22.50

Shrimps & diced vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce topped with peanuts.

CURRY SHRIMP

CURRY SHRIMP

$22.50

Succulent shrimps, fress green bell pepper, white onions in curry sauce.

GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP

GENERAL TSO'S SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried with carrots & snow peas inspicy General Tso's sauce.

SESAME SHRIMP

SESAME SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried insweet glazing sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.

ORANGE SHRIMP

ORANGE SHRIMP

$22.50

Lightly battered shrimp stir-fried in spicy & tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.

KIM SON CAFE SPECIAL

KIM SON CAFE SPECIAL

$22.50

Jumbo shrimp, squid, beef & chicken sauteed with assored vegetbles in brown sauce.

GINGER & SCALLION FISH

GINGER & SCALLION FISH

$23.10

Tilapia fillets steamed with Michiu rice wine. served with fresh ginger, scallions & house soy sauce.

GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB

GARLIC BUTTER SOFT-SHELL CRAB

$27.60

Lightly battered & golden-fried soft-shell crabs over mixed greens & topped with delicious garlic butter sauce.

Hunan Shrimp

Hunan Shrimp

$22.50

BLACK PEPPER SOFT-SHELL CRAB

$27.60

Crispy, golden fried soft shell crabs wok tossed in our savory black pepper sauce with sweet French onions, served over a bed of mixed greens

BLACK PEPPER SHRIMP

BLACK PEPPER SHRIMP

$22.50

Jumbo shrimps and diced white onions simmered in Mama La's special sauce. Served with steamed broccoli. Some bones or shells may remain.

BANH MI

BANH MI BEEF

BANH MI BEEF

$7.75
BANH MI PORK

BANH MI PORK

$7.00
BANH MI TOFU

BANH MI TOFU

$7.00
BANH MI CHICKEN

BANH MI CHICKEN

$7.00
BANH MI TRADITIONAL

BANH MI TRADITIONAL

$7.75
BANH MI COMBO

BANH MI COMBO

$11.50

Your Choice of banh mi, fountain drink/bottled water and your choice of soup!

FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$12.00

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

$13.20

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.20

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

BEEF FRIED RICE

BEEF FRIED RICE

$13.20

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.40

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$15.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef & turkey ham

EGG FRIED RICE

$12.00
CUP FRIED RICE

CUP FRIED RICE

$6.00

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

VEGETARIAN NOODLES

VEGETARIAN LOMEIN

VEGETARIAN LOMEIN

$16.20

Lomein noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables & fried tofu inlomein sauce.

VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES

VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES

$16.50

Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.

VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES

VEGETARIAN CRISPY EGG NOODLES

$17.10

Crispy egg noodles topped tofu, mushroom & assorted vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.

VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES

VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES

$17.10

Rice noodles stir-fried with fried tofu in our tangy & spicy Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, Jalapenos, cilantro, lime & peanuts.

VEGETARIAN LOVERS

BUDDHA DELIGHT

BUDDHA DELIGHT

$16.74

Fried tofu & mixed vegetables sauteed in brown sauce.

YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE

YU CHOY & GARLIC SAUCE

$16.74

Fresh green ya choy sauteed in garlice sauce.

SPICY GREEN BEANS

SPICY GREEN BEANS

$16.74

Fresh green beans & perserved cabbage stir-fried in a spicy Huna sauce.

KIM SON DELUXE TOFU

KIM SON DELUXE TOFU

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu stir-freid with chopped bell peppers, sweet onions & jalapenos in swee, peppery Kim Son Sauce.

Vietnamese Lemon Grass Tofu

Vietnamese Lemon Grass Tofu

$16.74

Lightly battered tofu and white onions, simmered with lemongrass and traditional Vietnamese fish sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and your choice of steamed white or brown rice.

Gen Tso Tofu

Gen Tso Tofu

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu sautéed with snap peas and carrots in our famous spicy general Tso's sauce.

Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu stir-fried with a sweet glazing sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli.

Orange Tofu

Orange Tofu

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu stir-fried in spicy, tangy orange sauce. Served with steamed broccoli.

Hunan Tofu

Hunan Tofu

$17.10

Lightly battered tofu sautéed with snap peas, carrots, black mushrooms, broccoli, and baby corn in our spicy Hunan sauce.

DESSERTS

FLAN

$3.30

Sweetened egg custard with caramel topping

CREME BRULEE

$5.70

Smooth, creamy and sweet custard with a torched caramelized sugar.

DRINKS

WATER

UNSWEET TEA

$3.30

SWEET TEA

$3.30

COKE

$3.30

DIET COKE

$3.30

DR. PEPPER

$3.30

SPRITE

$3.30

PINK LEMONADE

$3.30

Fanta Frape

$3.30

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.30

THAI ICED TEA

$5.40

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$5.40

S.PELLEGRINO

$4.20

PERRIER

$4.20

RED WINE

PITNOT NOIR, THE DREAMING TREE

$11.40+

MERLOT, SOUVERAIN, CALIFORNIA

$9.00+

MERLOT, BARONE FINI, ITALY

$10.20+

MALBEC, TERRAZAS, ARGENTINA

$13.20+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, LOUIS MARTINI

$13.20+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SANTA CAROLINA

$9.60+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JOSH CELLARS, CALIFORNIA

$10.80+

HOUSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.20

HOUSE MERLOT

$7.20

WHITE WINE

WHITE ZINFANDEL, WOODBRIDGE, CALIFORNIA

$7.20+

PINOT GRIGIO, ANTERRA, ITALY

$8.40+

SAUVIGNON BLANC, WHITEHAVEN,NEW ZEALAND

$10.80+

CHARDONNAY, WILLIAM HILL, CALIFORNIA

$9.60+

CHARDONNAY, WENTE, 100%ESTATE GROWN,CALI

$10.80+

CHARDONNAY, TERRAZAS RESERVA, ARGENTINA

$13.20+

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$7.20

SPARKLING WINE

ROSE-CHANDON

$10.80

BRUT-CHANDON

$10.80

SAKE

SHO CHIKU BAI HOT SAKE

$8.40

SAKE, COLD PLUM WINE

$8.40+

SAKE, FUJI APPLE

$8.40+

SAKE, LYCHEE

$8.40+

SAKE, SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI UNFILTERED

$12.00

IMPORTED BEER

ASAHI

$4.80

HEINEKEN

$4.80

CORONA

$4.80

SAPPORO

$4.80

KIRIN

$4.80

TSING TAO

$4.80

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.80

DOS EQUIS

$4.80

DOMESTIC BEER

BUDWEISER

$3.90

BUD LIGHT

$3.90

SAMUEL ADAMS LAGER

$3.90

MILLER LITE

$3.90

SHINER BOCK

$3.90

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.90

Appetizer

Shrimp Spring Rolls (12pcs)

$42.00

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Imperial Egg Rolls (12pcs)

$22.20

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Grilled Beef Rolls (12pcs)

$61.20

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Grilled Chicken Rolls (12pcs)

$61.20

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

VN Egg Rolls (12pcs)

$24.60

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Chicken Satay (12pcs)

$29.40

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Beef Satay (12pcs)

$40.80

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Pan-Fried Pot stickers (12pcs)

$22.80

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Steamed Dumplings (12pcs)

$22.80

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Crab Rangoon (12pcs)

$21.00

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Sweet Rice Patties (Mama La Sauce)(12pcs)

$38.40

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Catering Soup & Entrée

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$25.80

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Vietnamese Wonton Soup

$31.80

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Miso Soup

$21.00

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Egg Drop Soup

$25.80

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Grilled Marinated Pork Tray

FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $54/ 8-10 people: $108.

Grilled Lemon Grass Beef

FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $58.50/ 8-10 people: $117.

Combo 3 Meats

FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people $70/ 8-10 people: $140.

Chicken & Broccoli

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Mongolian Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Curry Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Sesame Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Orange Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Sweet & Sour Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

General Tso"s Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Hunan Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

BBQ Pork & Snap Peas

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Beef & Broccoli

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Hunan Beef

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Beef & Snap Peas

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Pepper Steak

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Mongolian Beef

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Beef & Scallops

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Hunan Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Shrimp & Snap Peas

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Black Pepper Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

General Tso's Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Sesame Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Orange Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Kim Son Café Special

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Shrimp & Scallops

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Imperial Delight (shrimp, scallop & squid)

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Buddha Delight

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Yu Choy with Garlic Sauce

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Spicy Green Beans

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Kim Son Deluxe Tofu

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)