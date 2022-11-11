Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Kim Son - Houston 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave

Houston, TX 77003

Popular Items

Vietnamese Egg Roll
General Tso’s Chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice

Appetizers

1/2 Spring Roll

$5.00

Spring Rolls

$9.50

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$9.50

Vietnamese Egg Roll

$10.95

(2) Chicken Eggrolls

$3.95

Chicken Egg Roll

$7.95

Veggie Spring Roll

$9.50

Veggie Egg Roll

$10.95

Grilled Beef Rolls

$10.50

Grilled Pork Rolls

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Roll

$9.95

Beef Satay

$11.45

Chicken Satay

$8.50

Chinese BBQ Pork Ribs

$10.25

Bo Bo Platter

$14.95

Crab Rangoons

$9.25

Steam Pot Stickers

$9.75

Fried Pot Stickers

$9.75

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.95

Spicy Dragon Wings

$13.95

Kim Son Sampler

$15.75

Vietnamese Crepe

$12.25

Fried Wonton

$5.25

Steamed Vegetable Pot Stickers

$8.95Out of stock

Tilapia Fish Roll

$10.50

Fried Vegetable Pot Stickers

$9.75Out of stock

Rocket Shrimps

$9.95

Honey Glazed Chicken W/ Sticky Rice

$14.95

Shrimp Roll

$17.95

Soup & Salad

Wonton Soup

$4.25

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.25

Chicken Vegetables Soup

$4.95

Mekong Chicken Soup

$4.25

Wonton Soup (L)

$8.95

Hot & Sour Soup (L)

$8.95

Chicken Vegetables Soup (L)

$9.25

Mekong Shrimp Soup

$5.95

Ginger Salad

$5.25

Dinner Beef Salad

$14.95

Dinner Chix Salad

$12.95

House Special Soup (S)

$5.95

Chicken Mushroom Soup

$4.95

Chicken Mushroom Soup (L)

$9.25

House Special

Vietnamese Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Vietnamese Beef Fajitas

$20.95

Fish Fajitas

$16.95

Triple Delight

$22.95

Ga Nuong Banh Hoi

$16.50

Garlic Butter Wings

$13.95

Chicken & Sweet Rice

$15.75

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$18.50

Black Pepper Crab

$27.95Out of stock

Marinated Pork Fajitas

$16.50

Promo Crab Special

$21.95

Beef & Pork Entree

Beef Broccoli

$16.95

Hunan Beef

$16.95

BBQ Pork & Snow Peas

$16.50

Pepper Steak

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$17.25

Pork Green Bean

$16.50

Gai Lan Beef

$16.95

Ma Fu Tofu

$15.95

Beef Vegetables

$16.95

Kim Son Steak

$28.50

Black Pepper Beef

$17.95

Orange Beef

$17.25

Poultry Entree

Coconut & Curry Chicken

$14.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Curry Chicken

$13.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

Hunan Chicken

$13.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

Lemon Grass Chicken

$14.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.25

Orange Chicken

$15.25

Black Pepper Chicken

$14.95

Sweet Sensation

$16.45

General Tso’s Chicken

$13.95

Whole Peking Duck

$49.95

Whole Baked Chicken

$21.95

Chicken & Broccoli

$13.95

Sizzling Chicken

$15.25

Cashew Chicken

$13.50Out of stock

Pan Fried Chicken

$14.95

Roasted Duck 1/2

$25.95

Roasted Duck Whole

$50.95

Peking Duck 1/2

$27.25

Treasure Duck

$28.95

Shrimp & Other Seafood

Kim Son Special

$18.95

Hunan Shrimp

$18.25

Shrimp Walnut Wasabi

$17.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.25

Shrimp & Vegetables

$17.45

Lemon Grass Shrimp

$19.25

General Tso’s Shrimp

$18.25

Orange Shrimp

$19.55

Coconut & Curry Shrimp

$19.25

Ginger-Scallion Fish

$18.25

Treasure Fish Fillet

$18.25

Mekong Spicy Fish

$17.95

Mekong Seafood

$18.45

Pan-Fried Squid

$15.95

Sizzling Shrimp

$19.55

Sesame Shrimp

$19.55

Fish in Clay Pot

$16.45

Shrimp & Scallops

$18.95

Black Pepper Shrimp

$19.25

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$17.45

Pan Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Curry Shrimp

$18.25

Garlic Shrimp

$17.45Out of stock

Pan-Fried Scallop

$17.45

Sweet And Sour Shrimp

$18.25

Vegetarian Dished

Tofu Deluxe

$12.95

Garlic Chinese Broccoli

$12.95

Buddha Delight

$12.25

Seven-Spice Tofu V-Bowl

$10.45

Tofu Delight V-Bowl

$10.45

Seven-Spice Tofu Rice Platter

$10.45

The Vegan Pho

$11.50

General Tso’s Tofu

$12.95

Lemon Grass Tofu

$12.95

Vegetarian Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Vegetarian Lo-Mein

$13.25

Spicy Green Bean

$11.25

Orange Tofu

$12.95

Sesame Tofu

$12.95

Garlic Eggplant

$11.25Out of stock

Garlic Snow pea Leaves

$15.75Out of stock

Pan Fried Tofu

$12.95

Fried Rice

Vegetables Fried Rice

$9.45

Pork Fried Rice

$10.45

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.45

Beef Fried Rice

$11.45

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.45

House Special Fried Rice

$12.45

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$11.95

Deluxe Fried Rice

$14.45

Cup Vegetables Fried Rice

$5.25

Cup Pork Fried Rice

$5.95

Cup Chicken Fried Rice

$5.95

Cup Beef Fried Rice

$5.75

Cup Shrimp Fried Rice

$5.75

Cup House Fried Rice

$6.25

Cup Egg Fried Rice

$2.50

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.25

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$15.45

House Special Egg Foo Young

$15.75

Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.25

Veg Egg Foo Young

$13.25

Lo-Mein

Chicken Lo-Mein

$13.50

Shrimp Lo-Mein

$14.95

House Special Lo-Mein

$15.75

Beef Lomein

$14.50

Vegetable Lo-Mein

$13.25

Pork Lomein

$12.95

Pan-Fried Noodles

Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle

$16.95

Pan-Seared Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle

$16.95

Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Combination

$17.50

Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Seafood

$21.80

Crispy Egg Noodles Combination

$17.45

Pan-Seared Egg Noodles

$17.45

Crispy Egg Noodle Seafood

$21.75

Pan-Seared Egg Noodles Seafood

$21.75

Hong Kong Noodle

$16.50

Pad Thai Noodle

$12.25

Singapore-Style Vermicelli

$13.95

Rice Platters

Chicken & Beef Rice Platter

$14.45

Mama La Combo Rice Platter

$16.25

Pork Rice Combo (CTBTCH)

$11.95

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.45

Shaken Beef & Rice Platter

$16.95

Grill Chicken Rice Platter

$12.95

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Rice Platter

$13.95

Tofu Luc Lac Rice Platter

$10.50

Grill Lemon Grass Chicken Rice Plate

$12.95

Beef & Shrimp Rice Platter

$14.95

Chicken Luc Lac Rice Platter

$13.95

Chicken & shrimp rice platter

$13.95

Honey glazed shrimp rice platter

$13.95

Pork Rice Platter (CTN)

$11.95

V-Bowl

Killer Combo

$16.95

Lemon Grass Beef V-Bowl

$13.95

Marinated Pork V-Bowl

$12.95

Lemon Grass Chicken V-Bowl

$12.95

Vietnamese Egg Roll V-Bowl

$11.45

Honey-Glazed Chicken V-Bowl

$12.95

Honey-Glazed Shrimp V-Bowl

$13.95

Pork & Vietnamese Egg Rolls V-Bowl

$14.95

Noodle Soup

Pho Deluxe

$12.75

Pho Eye Round & Brisket

$11.75

Pho Eye Round & Beef Ball

$11.75

Pho Brisket & Beef Ball

$11.75

Pho Seafood

$12.95

Pho Eye Round

$10.95

Pho Beef Ball

$10.95

Pho Brisket

$10.95

Pho Chicken

$10.95

Pho Green

$10.95

Mekong Noodle Soup

$10.95

Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.95

Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$12.95

Vietnamese Wonton Soup

$12.25

Tonkotsu Ramen -Mi Ramen

$13.45Out of stock

Saigon Egg Noodle Soup

$12.25

Traditional

Crabmeat & Asparagus Soup(M)

$17.75

Crabmeat & Asparagus Soup(L)

$27.75

Fishmaw & Seafood Soup(M)

$21.75

Fishmaw & Seafood Soup(L)

$34.75

Fresh Tofu & Seafood Soup(M)

$18.95

Fresh Tofu & Seafood Soup(L)

$30.95

Summer Delight Salad(M)

$17.75

Summer Delight Salad(L)

$31.25

Seafood Delight Salad(M)

$27.25

Seafood Delight Salad(L)

$38.75

Lemon Twist Medium Rare Beef

$17.25

Bo Luc Lac Salad

$19.95

Ginger Chicken

$13.50

Steamed Whole Fish Ginger Scallion

$28.95

Deep Fried Whole Fish

$28.95

Mekong Catfish Soup(M)

$18.95

Mekong Catfish Soup(L)

$25.95

Mekong Shrimp Soup(M)

$18.95

Mekong Shrimp Soup(L)

$25.95

House Special Soup(M)

$16.95

House Special Soup(L)

$20.95

Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(M)

$12.95

Tofu & Glass Noodle Soup(L)

$15.95

House Special Hot Pot

$24.95

Seafood Hot Pot (Thai Style)

$31.95

Mekong Chicken Soup(M)

$14.95

Mekong Chicken Soup(L)

$18.95

Kids Menu

Dragon Tail

$4.99

Kids Chicken Lomein

$4.75

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$3.75

Chicken Little

$4.99

Kids Beef Pho

$5.00

Kids Chicken Pho

$4.50

Pop Corn Shrimp

$5.99

Miscellaneous

Add On

$2.00

Banh hoi

$3.00

Black Pepper Sauce (VN)

$3.00

Brown Sauce

$2.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Chili Oil (Sate 16oz)

$5.00

Chili Oil (Sate 32oz)

$10.00

French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Sauce

$3.00

General Tso Sauce

$2.00

Hunan Sauce

$2.00

Lomein

$3.00

Orange Sauce

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Steam Bun (5)

$3.50

Steam Rice (L)

$4.00

Steam Rice (M)

$3.00

Steam Rice (S)

$1.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Veggie

$3.00

Stir Fried Rice Noodle

$5.00

Sweet & Tangy Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Vermicelli

$2.00

Vinaigrette Fish Sauce

$0.50

White Sauce

$2.00

Xoi Chien (1)

$2.00

Xoi Hap (1)

$2.00

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Crispy Egg Noodles (Mi Don)

$5.00

Mam Nem 16Oz

$12.00

Mama La Rice (S)

$2.00

Mama La Rice (M)

$4.00

Mama La Rice (L)

$5.00

Beverages

Water

Coca - Cola

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

S Fresh Limonade

$2.95

Soda Limonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Bottle Dasani

$3.00

Pina Colada(virg)

$4.50

Perrier

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

L Fresh Limonade

$3.95

Desserts

Taro Root Pudding Dessert

$25.00

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Mango Shell

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Pineapple Shell

$5.50

Mile Mud Pie

$5.95

Espresso Pie

$5.95

Banana Split

$5.95

Chocolate Molten Cake

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Kim Son - Houston image
Banner pic
Main pic

