Kimchi Guys KG - Washington University

Korean BBQ Meal Kit

$72.50

Cooking at home just got more fun! Select 3 proteins to grill at home from the options below. This kit will include a bottle of soju, 2 Hite Beers, 2 homemade cookies, and banchan (Korean side dishes): spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, sauteed zucchini, sauteed spinach, & white radish kimchi