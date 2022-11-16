Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken
Barbeque

Kimchi Guys KG - Washington University

282 N. Skinker Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63130

Popular Items

Bibimbap Bowl
4-Piece Tender Combo
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

New Food Items

Korean BBQ Meal Kit

Korean BBQ Meal Kit

$72.50

Cooking at home just got more fun! Select 3 proteins to grill at home from the options below. This kit will include a bottle of soju, 2 Hite Beers, 2 homemade cookies, and banchan (Korean side dishes): spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, sauteed zucchini, sauteed spinach, & white radish kimchi

Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal

Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal

$42.50

Includes 12 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, honey butter corn, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and 4 freshly-baked cookies!

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Refreshing carbonated soft drink. Iced tea and other beverages available.

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Refreshing, sweet & tart lemonade made with the juice of real lemons

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Refreshing bottled water

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.95

Delicious brewed tea touched with a satisfying sweetness

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$3.95

Delicious unsweetened brewed tea

Starbucks Doubleshot

Starbucks Doubleshot

$4.95

Chilled espresso mellowed by a touch of cream and sugar

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95

Lowfat blend of coffee, milk, and rich, chocolaty taste

Starbucks Cold Brew

Starbucks Cold Brew

$4.95

Smooth, black, unsweetened coffee brewed by steeping superior coffee beans

Starbucks Caffe Latte Iced Espresso

Starbucks Caffe Latte Iced Espresso

$4.95Out of stock

Bold and creamy espresso blended with reduced-fat milk and sugar

Bang Blue Razz

$3.95

Bang Peach Mango

$3.95

Soju

Soju

Soju

$13.75

Clear, distilled, smooth Korean spirit made of rice, barley, and tapioca. Most popular alcohol in Korea and #1 selling spirit in the world.

Beer

Bud Light 12oz

Bud Light 12oz

$6.00

Refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish

Bud Select 12oz

Bud Select 12oz

$6.00

Refreshing American light lager-style beer

Budweiser 12oz

Budweiser 12oz

$6.00

Medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager

Terra Beer 12oz

Terra Beer 12oz

$7.00

Clean, Crisp, and Refreshing

Schlafly Hefeweizen 12oz

Schlafly Hefeweizen 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Local St. Louis craft beer

Schlafly Pale Ale 12oz

Schlafly Pale Ale 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Local St. Louis craft beer

UCBC Schnickelfritz 16oz

UCBC Schnickelfritz 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Local St. Louis craft beer

UCBC Urban Underdog 16oz

UCBC Urban Underdog 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Local St. Louis craft beer

UCBC Zwickel 16oz

UCBC Zwickel 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Local St. Louis craft beer

Appetizers

Loaded Beef Fries

Loaded Beef Fries

$12.95

Korean BBQ bulgogi beef, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, spicy cabbage kimchi, green onions, sesame seeds

Spicy Chicken Nachos

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds

Chips & Kimchi Salsa

Chips & Kimchi Salsa

$4.95

Tortilla chips with house-made kimchi salsa

Kimchi Mandu

Kimchi Mandu

$9.95

Kimchi & pork dumplings served fried or boiled

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$7.95

Waffle fries served with a side of warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce

Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki

$12.95

Chewy Korean rice cakes, sweet & spicy chili sauce, fish cake, egg, green onion

Korean Fried Chicken Combos

3-Piece Dark Combo

3-Piece Dark Combo

$15.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

4-Piece Tender Combo

4-Piece Tender Combo

$15.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

10-Piece Wings Combo

10-Piece Wings Combo

$20.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

Half Bird Combo

Half Bird Combo

$18.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

Sandwich Combos

Spicy KFC Sandwich Combo

Spicy KFC Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

KFC Sandwich Combo

KFC Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

KFC Buffalo Sandwich Combo

KFC Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

Korean/Mexican Combos

Served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco Combo

Spicy Fried Chicken Taco Combo

$14.99

3 Korean fried chicken tender tacos in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Korean BBQ Taco Combo

Korean BBQ Taco Combo

$14.99

3 Korean BBQ tacos. Pick 3 proteins, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Quesadilla Combo

Quesadilla Combo

$13.95

Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Korrito Combo

Korrito Combo

$15.95

Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Bowls

Bibimbap Bowl

Bibimbap Bowl

$13.99

Protein, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster Bibimbap Bowl

Monster Bibimbap Bowl

$17.99

Select 3 proteins, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

BBQ Meat Bowl

BBQ Meat Bowl

$14.25

Protein, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster BBQ Meat Bowl

Monster BBQ Meat Bowl

$18.25

Select 2 proteins, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

$13.99

Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

$17.99

Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Vegan

Vegan Bibimbap

Vegan Bibimbap

$15.99

Spicy plant-based protein, sautéed veggies, white radish kimchi, KG sauce, green onions, romaine, rice, sesame seeds, sesame oil

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$15.99

Spicy plant-based protein, white radish kimchi, romaine lettuce, rice, green onion, sesame seeds

3 Vegan Tacos

3 Vegan Tacos

$15.99

Spicy plant-based protein, romaine lettuce

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Korean fried chicken, blue cheese, tomato, onion, egg, white radish kimchi, romaine, house salad dressing

Individuals

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi

Korean Buffalo Sandwich

Korean Buffalo Sandwich

$8.50

Korean fried chicken breast, Korean Buffalo sauce, mayo, blue cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Korean fried chicken breast, mayo, cucumber kimchi

Spicy Fried Chicken Taco

Spicy Fried Chicken Taco

$4.75

Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce

Korean BBQ Taco

Korean BBQ Taco

$3.75

Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo

Korrito

Korrito

$12.95

Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo

2 Vegan Takos

2 Vegan Takos

$11.50

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.75+

Golden waffle fries

Honey Butter Corn

Honey Butter Corn

$3.75+

Honey, butter, corn

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.75+

House-made kimchi, rice, egg, vegetables, green onions

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

$4.50+

Spicy napa cabbage kimchi with Korean seasonings

Spicy Cucumber Kimchi

Spicy Cucumber Kimchi

$4.50+

Spicy cucumber kimchi with Korean seasonings

White Radish Kimchi

White Radish Kimchi

$4.50+

Sweet, non-spicy, tangy cubed radish kimchi

Soybean Sprouts Side

Soybean Sprouts Side

$3.75+

Cooked soybean sprouts seasoned with sesame oil, minced garlic, and salt

Sautee Zucchini Side

Sautee Zucchini Side

$3.75+

Fresh zucchini sautéed with salt and sesame oil

Shiitake Mushrooms Side

Shiitake Mushrooms Side

$3.75+Out of stock

Shiitake mushrooms seasoned in sesame oil and salt

Sautee Carrots Side

Sautee Carrots Side

$3.75+

Fresh carrots sautéed with salt and sesame oil

Sautee Spinach Side

Sautee Spinach Side

$3.75+

Fresh spinach, sautéed with sesame oil and salt

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice

Chips Side

Chips Side

$3.00

Crispy tortilla chips

Kimchi Salsa Side

Kimchi Salsa Side

$1.75

Tomato, cabbage kimchi, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper

Queso Side

Queso Side

$1.75

Warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce

Pico de Gallo Side

Pico de Gallo Side

$1.75

Tomato, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper

Ranch Side

Ranch Side

$1.75

Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs

Blue Cheese Ranch Side

Blue Cheese Ranch Side

$1.75

Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs, blue cheese

KG Sauce Side

KG Sauce Side

$1.25

Sweet, salty, and flavorful sauce made with Korean chili pepper paste

Cilantro Mayo Side

Cilantro Mayo Side

$1.25

Creamy cool mayo with cilantro and a touch of fresh lime juice

Kimchi Mayo Side

Kimchi Mayo Side

$1.25

Savory and creamy mayo made with our house-made cabbage kimchi

Family Meals

Korean BBQ Meal Kit

Korean BBQ Meal Kit

$72.50

Cooking at home just got more fun! Select 3 proteins to grill at home from the options below. This kit will include a bottle of soju, 2 Hite Beers, 2 homemade cookies, and banchan (Korean side dishes): spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, sauteed zucchini, sauteed spinach, & white radish kimchi

Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal

Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal

$42.50

Includes 12 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, honey butter corn, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and 4 freshly-baked cookies!

Full Bird Combo

Full Bird Combo

$30.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, & white radish kimchi

Catering

Korean BBQ Experience Package

Korean BBQ Experience Package

$195.00

Includes your choice of 3 proteins, steamed white rice, kimchi fried rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, and white radish kimchi. Consider adding drinks and desserts

KFC Meal Package

KFC Meal Package

$125.00

Includes 30 pieces of Korean fried chicken (5 legs, 5 thighs, 12 tenders & 6 wings), waffle fries, white radish kimchi, honey butter corn, and your choice of 2 sauces. Consider adding drinks and desserts

Korean Taco Station

Korean Taco Station

$185.00

Everything you need to make your own Korean tacos, including your choice of 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, shredded lettuce, diced onions, diced tomatoes, kimchi salsa, cucumber kimchi, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, kimchi mayo, and flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips. Consider adding drinks and desserts

12-Piece Tenders

12-Piece Tenders

$24.95

12 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Tenders

24-Piece Tenders

$47.95

24 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

12-Piece Legs

12-Piece Legs

$24.95

12 Korean fried chicken legs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Legs

24-Piece Legs

$47.95

24 Korean fried chicken legs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

8-Piece Thighs

8-Piece Thighs

$22.95

8 Korean fried chicken thighs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

16-Piece Thighs

16-Piece Thighs

$43.95

16 Korean fried chicken thighs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

12-Piece Wings

12-Piece Wings

$22.95

12 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Wings

24-Piece Wings

$43.95

24 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

Kimchi Mandu

$30.00

Tortilla Chips and Queso

$25.00

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$20.00

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$2.75

Home-made brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Kimchi Guys Hat

Kimchi Guys Hat

$27.50

Now selling Kimchi Guys swag wear

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130

Directions

