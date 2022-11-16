- Home
Kimchi Guys KG - Washington University
282 N. Skinker Blvd
Saint Louis, MO 63130
New Food Items
Korean BBQ Meal Kit
Cooking at home just got more fun! Select 3 proteins to grill at home from the options below. This kit will include a bottle of soju, 2 Hite Beers, 2 homemade cookies, and banchan (Korean side dishes): spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, sauteed zucchini, sauteed spinach, & white radish kimchi
Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal
Includes 12 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, honey butter corn, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and 4 freshly-baked cookies!
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Refreshing carbonated soft drink. Iced tea and other beverages available.
Dole Strawberry Lemonade
Refreshing, sweet & tart lemonade made with the juice of real lemons
Bottled Water
Refreshing bottled water
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Delicious brewed tea touched with a satisfying sweetness
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Delicious unsweetened brewed tea
Starbucks Doubleshot
Chilled espresso mellowed by a touch of cream and sugar
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino
Lowfat blend of coffee, milk, and rich, chocolaty taste
Starbucks Cold Brew
Smooth, black, unsweetened coffee brewed by steeping superior coffee beans
Starbucks Caffe Latte Iced Espresso
Bold and creamy espresso blended with reduced-fat milk and sugar
Bang Blue Razz
Bang Peach Mango
Soju
Beer
Bud Light 12oz
Refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish
Bud Select 12oz
Refreshing American light lager-style beer
Budweiser 12oz
Medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager
Terra Beer 12oz
Clean, Crisp, and Refreshing
Schlafly Hefeweizen 12oz
Local St. Louis craft beer
Schlafly Pale Ale 12oz
Local St. Louis craft beer
UCBC Schnickelfritz 16oz
Local St. Louis craft beer
UCBC Urban Underdog 16oz
Local St. Louis craft beer
UCBC Zwickel 16oz
Local St. Louis craft beer
Appetizers
Loaded Beef Fries
Korean BBQ bulgogi beef, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, spicy cabbage kimchi, green onions, sesame seeds
Spicy Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
Chips & Kimchi Salsa
Tortilla chips with house-made kimchi salsa
Kimchi Mandu
Kimchi & pork dumplings served fried or boiled
Queso Fries
Waffle fries served with a side of warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce
Tteokbokki
Chewy Korean rice cakes, sweet & spicy chili sauce, fish cake, egg, green onion
Korean Fried Chicken Combos
3-Piece Dark Combo
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
4-Piece Tender Combo
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
10-Piece Wings Combo
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Half Bird Combo
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Sandwich Combos
Korean/Mexican Combos
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco Combo
3 Korean fried chicken tender tacos in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco Combo
3 Korean BBQ tacos. Pick 3 proteins, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Quesadilla Combo
Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Korrito Combo
Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Bowls
Bibimbap Bowl
Protein, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster Bibimbap Bowl
Select 3 proteins, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
BBQ Meat Bowl
Protein, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster BBQ Meat Bowl
Select 2 proteins, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Vegan
Vegan Bibimbap
Spicy plant-based protein, sautéed veggies, white radish kimchi, KG sauce, green onions, romaine, rice, sesame seeds, sesame oil
Vegan Bowl
Spicy plant-based protein, white radish kimchi, romaine lettuce, rice, green onion, sesame seeds
3 Vegan Tacos
Spicy plant-based protein, romaine lettuce
Salads
Individuals
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi
Korean Buffalo Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, Korean Buffalo sauce, mayo, blue cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, mayo, cucumber kimchi
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
Korean BBQ Taco
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
Quesadilla
Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo
Korrito
Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo
2 Vegan Takos
Sides
Waffle Fries
Golden waffle fries
Honey Butter Corn
Honey, butter, corn
Kimchi Fried Rice
House-made kimchi, rice, egg, vegetables, green onions
Spicy Cabbage Kimchi
Spicy napa cabbage kimchi with Korean seasonings
Spicy Cucumber Kimchi
Spicy cucumber kimchi with Korean seasonings
White Radish Kimchi
Sweet, non-spicy, tangy cubed radish kimchi
Soybean Sprouts Side
Cooked soybean sprouts seasoned with sesame oil, minced garlic, and salt
Sautee Zucchini Side
Fresh zucchini sautéed with salt and sesame oil
Shiitake Mushrooms Side
Shiitake mushrooms seasoned in sesame oil and salt
Sautee Carrots Side
Fresh carrots sautéed with salt and sesame oil
Sautee Spinach Side
Fresh spinach, sautéed with sesame oil and salt
White Rice
Steamed white rice
Chips Side
Crispy tortilla chips
Kimchi Salsa Side
Tomato, cabbage kimchi, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper
Queso Side
Warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce
Pico de Gallo Side
Tomato, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper
Ranch Side
Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs
Blue Cheese Ranch Side
Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs, blue cheese
KG Sauce Side
Sweet, salty, and flavorful sauce made with Korean chili pepper paste
Cilantro Mayo Side
Creamy cool mayo with cilantro and a touch of fresh lime juice
Kimchi Mayo Side
Savory and creamy mayo made with our house-made cabbage kimchi
Family Meals
Korean BBQ Meal Kit
Cooking at home just got more fun! Select 3 proteins to grill at home from the options below. This kit will include a bottle of soju, 2 Hite Beers, 2 homemade cookies, and banchan (Korean side dishes): spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, seasoned soybean sprouts, sauteed zucchini, sauteed spinach, & white radish kimchi
Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal
Includes 12 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, honey butter corn, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and 4 freshly-baked cookies!
Full Bird Combo
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, & white radish kimchi
Catering
Korean BBQ Experience Package
Includes your choice of 3 proteins, steamed white rice, kimchi fried rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, and white radish kimchi. Consider adding drinks and desserts
KFC Meal Package
Includes 30 pieces of Korean fried chicken (5 legs, 5 thighs, 12 tenders & 6 wings), waffle fries, white radish kimchi, honey butter corn, and your choice of 2 sauces. Consider adding drinks and desserts
Korean Taco Station
Everything you need to make your own Korean tacos, including your choice of 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, shredded lettuce, diced onions, diced tomatoes, kimchi salsa, cucumber kimchi, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, kimchi mayo, and flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips. Consider adding drinks and desserts
12-Piece Tenders
12 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
24-Piece Tenders
24 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
12-Piece Legs
12 Korean fried chicken legs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
24-Piece Legs
24 Korean fried chicken legs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
8-Piece Thighs
8 Korean fried chicken thighs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
16-Piece Thighs
16 Korean fried chicken thighs with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
12-Piece Wings
12 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
24-Piece Wings
24 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
Kimchi Mandu
Tortilla Chips and Queso
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130