Kimmie's Kitchen Tampa 2316 W Pine St

No reviews yet

2316 W Pine St

Tampa, FL 33607

Popular Items

Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo
Fried Fish

Plates

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

A generously sized amount of fried shrimp with a side and drink of your choice.

Fried Fish

$20.00

Two Swai fillets with your choice of side and drink.

Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo

$20.00

Includes one Swai fillet and 10 pieces of fried shrimp with a choice of a side and drink.

Crab Boil

$30.00

Consists of clusters of crabs, shrimp, corn, sausage, potatoes and eggs.

Add on: Sides

Fries

$3.50

Straight cut french fries made daily.

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Total count of 4 hushpuppies.

All Drinks

Homemade Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade made fresh daily with real lemons, juiced to perfection.

Homemade Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet tea made daily, brewed to perfection.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled purified water.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are a southern-style, soul food, home-based restaurant that values food with fresh ingredients — made to order from Grandma's recipes. We’re based in Tampa, FL serving people who want a southern-style, home-cooked meal that’s prepared fresh — daily.

2316 W Pine St, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

