Kimmie's Kitchen Tampa 2316 W Pine St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a southern-style, soul food, home-based restaurant that values food with fresh ingredients — made to order from Grandma's recipes. We’re based in Tampa, FL serving people who want a southern-style, home-cooked meal that’s prepared fresh — daily.
Location
2316 W Pine St, Tampa, FL 33607
Gallery
