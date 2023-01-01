Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kimo's Maui

845 Front St

Suite A

Lahaina, HI 96761

Lunch Online Ordering

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip

Poke Stack

$23.00

Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$19.50

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps Luau style shredded pork, butter leaf lettuce, BBQ plum sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro

Calamari

$19.50

Macadamia Nut Calamari Crisp calamari strips, house made cocktail sauce

Veggie Dip

$17.50

Fire Roasted Vegetable Dip Puree of vine ripened tomatoes, roasted squash, bell peppers & garlic, served chilled with Maui's Surfing Goat Dairy cheese & herb grilled flatbread

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, hand grated parmesan, focaccia croutons

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Ahi Tacos

$25.00

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Burger (Lunch)

$21.00

Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger! CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing

Fish N Chips

$27.00

Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries

Baked Lunch Fish

$27.00

Fresh local fish roasted in basil, lemon & garlic glaze, macaroni salad, steamed jasmine rice, a classic Hawaiian plate lunch

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, lump crab meat, mixed greens, champagne-basil vinaigrette, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled cucumbers, rainbow radish, tomatoes

Paniolo Burger

$23.00

Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Hawaiian Burger

$21.00

Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$23.00

Fire grilled, waipoli farns lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, house made tartar sauce, brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

Entree sized Caesar salad, romaine, hand grated parmesan, all natural grilled chicken breast

Fish Caesar Salad

$22.00

Romaine, hand grated parmesan, topped with fresh local fish that is seasoned and grilled

Sloppy Jack

$19.00

Slow roasted Duroc pork, crunchy apple cider slaw, BBQ sauce, brioche bun, fries. Named after the Legend Jack Starr

Rib & Chicken Plate

$21.00

A luau combo of all natural teriyaki chicken, bbq pork ribs, steamed jasmine rice, macaroni salad

Keiki

Keiki Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese

Keiki Fried Chicken

$14.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Keiki Fish & Chips

$17.00

Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce

Keiki Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce

Dessert

Hula Pie

$14.00

Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream

Whole Hula Pie

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section

Hula Pie Plate

$25.00
Kimo's Hula Pie Spork

$8.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the famous Hula Pie, we’ve been serving up classic Hawaiian cuisine and making traditions since 1977. From our signature prime rib to our classic Kimo’s style fresh fish, you’ll taste the original aloha of our Old Lahaina Town traditions.

Website

Location

845 Front St , Suite A, Lahaina, HI 96761

Directions

