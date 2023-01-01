Kimo's Maui
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the famous Hula Pie, we’ve been serving up classic Hawaiian cuisine and making traditions since 1977. From our signature prime rib to our classic Kimo’s style fresh fish, you’ll taste the original aloha of our Old Lahaina Town traditions.
845 Front St , Suite A, Lahaina, HI 96761
