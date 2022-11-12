Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Kimo's Maui

8,188 Reviews

$$

845 Front Street

Lahaina, HI 96761

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oceanfront dining, serving prime steaks & fresh locally caught fish, in addition to the best fish tacos and hand ground in house burgers.

845 Front Street, Lahaina, HI 96761

