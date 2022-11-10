Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Asian Fusion

Kim's Korean BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

9825-1 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32257

4. Maeun Daeji Bulgogi 매운 돼지 불고기
3. Bulgogi 불고기
A-2 Mandu 만두

APPETIZERS 전식

A-1 JAPCHAE 잡채

$11.99+

Vermicelli noodles stir fried with beef & vegetables

A-2 Mandu 만두

$9.99

Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings

A-3 Haemool Pa Jeon 해물 파전

$17.99

Korean seafood pancake filled with various seafood & green onions (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

A-4 Ojingeo Twigim 오징어 튀김

$17.99

Korean style fried squid (calamari) (CONTAINS EGGS)

A-5 Ddeobokki 떡볶기

$13.99

Spicy rice cakes and boiled egg with fish cakes stir-fried in a spicy red pepper sauce

A-6 Kimchi Jeon 김치 전

$15.99

Kimchi pancake made with kimchi, onions, & green onions

ENTREES 정식

1. Galbisal 갈비살

$34.99

Marinated BBQ beef boneless short rib with onionsThis menu item is available as an optional entrée. You may grill it at the table (two or more orders required)

2. Sam Gyeob Sal Gui 삼겹살 구이

$25.99

Thicksliced barbeque-style pork bellyThis menu item is available as an optional entrée. You may grill it at the table (two or more orders required)

3. Bulgogi 불고기

$24.99

Marinated grilled shredded beef &onions (spicy available upon request)This menu item is available as an optional entrée. You may grill it at the table (two or more orders required)(Not available to mix with other grill meats at the table)

4. Maeun Daeji Bulgogi 매운 돼지 불고기

$23.99

Spicy marinated pork & vegetables

5. Dak Bulgogi 닭 불고기

$22.99

Grilled chicken stir-fried & vegetables

6. Maeun Daeji Galbi 매운 돼지 갈비

$24.99

Spicy marinated pork baby back spare ribs

7. Tangsuyuk 탕수육

$25.99

Sweet &sour pork, vegetables & pineapple

8. Dubu Kimchi 두부 김치

$21.99

Tofu surrounding a bed of spicy pork with kimchi & vegetables

9. Bulgogi Deobbap 불고기 덥밥

$23.99

Marinated grill beef & onions with sauce served over steamed rice

10. Japchae Bap 잡채 밥

$21.99

Vermicelli noodles stir-fried with beef & vegetablesover steamed rice

11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥

$22.99

Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)

12. Ojingeo Dol Sot Bibimbap 오징어 돌솥 비빔밥

$24.99

Warmed white rice mixed with spicy squid & vegetables with steamed rice in a hot stone pot

13. Ojingeo Bokkeum 오징어 볶음

$24.99

Spicy stir-fried squid & vegetables

14. Dubu Yachae Bokum 두부 야채 볶음

$18.99

Fried tofu surrounding a bed of spicy mixed vegetables (non-spicy dish available upon request)

15. Saeu Bokum 새우 볶음

$26.99

Spicy shrimp stir-fried with vegetables (non-spicy dish available upon request)

16. Bokkeumbap 볶음밥

$15.99

Korean style fried rice

17. Kimchi Bokkeumbap 김치 볶음밥

$16.99

Kimchi fried rice (CANNOT ADD PROTEIN)

24. Haemool Chungol 해물 전골

$41.99

Spicy seafood chowder soup withvegetablesin a hot pot (serves 2-3) (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

25. Dak Gangjeong 닭 강정

$24.99

Mildly spicy marinated fried chicken, onions & green onions.

26. Go deungeo Gui 고등어 구이

$22.99

Seasoned grilled Mackerel with banchan.This grill item is only prepared in the kitchen.

SOUP 국종류

28. Yukgaejang 육개장

$21.99

Spicy soup withbeef & mixed vegetables(CONTAINS EGGS)

29. Dduk Mandu Guk 떡 만두국

$17.99

Rice cake made w/ beef broth soup with beefmandu, eggs, sliced scallions & dried roasted seaweed (CONTAINS EGGS)

32. Kkoli Gom-Tang 꼬리 곰탕

$23.99

Soup with beef tendon & sliced green onions

STEW 스튜

18. Sundubu Jjigae 순두부 찌게

$15.99

Spicy soft tofu soup withvegetables (CONTAINS EGGS & SHELLFISH)

19. Beef 소고기 순두부

$20.99

Spicy soft tofu soup withbeef intestines &vegetables (CONTAINS EGGS)

20. Kimchi Jjigae 김치찌게

$18.99

Spicy soup withkimchi, pork, tofu &mixed vegetables

21. Doenjang Jjigae 된장 찌게

$17.99

Soy bean paste soup withpork or beef,tofu &vegetables

22. Budae Jjigae 부대 찌개

$21.99+

Spicy soup mixed withbeef, sausage &vegetablesin a hot pot (large serves 2-3)

RAMYUN 라면

R-1 Bulgogi Dubu Ramyun 불고기 두부 라면

$20.99

Ramyun noodles with marinated beef, fried tofu & vegetables

R-2 Dak Dubu Ramyun 닭 두부 라면

$19.99

Ramyun noodles with chicken, fried tofu& vegetables

R-3 Vegetable Dubu Ramyun 야채 두부 라면

$16.99

Ramyun noodles with fried tofu & vegetables

R-4 Maeun Daeji Dubu Ramyun 매운 돼지 두부 라면

$19.99

Ramyun noodles with spicy marinatedpork, fried tofu & vegetables

R-5 Haemool Ramyun 해물 라면

$21.99

Ramyun noodles with spicy seafood& vegetables (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)

BANCHAN (sm portion)

Green Beans

$2.29

Kimchi

$2.99

Yellow Radish

$2.39

KIDS 아이들

Kid’s Fried Rice

$11.99

Kid’s Noodles

$10.99

Extra Beef

$3.49

Extra Chicken

$2.99

Extra Shrimp

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

DESSERTS 디저트

Melon

$3.99

Papico

$3.99

Deowi Sanyang

$3.99

Samanco

$5.99

Drinks 음료수

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pibb

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Perrier Watter (Bottle)

$2.99

Spring Water (Bottle)

$2.99

Coffee (Pre-mixed)

$2.99

Ginger Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea (Green)

$2.49

Dunggeulle-Cha (Herb Tea)

$2.49

Hongsam-Cha (Red Ginseng Tea)

$4.99

Juice

$1.99

Soda

$1.59

Liquor 술

McCormick (House)

$4.99

UV

$5.99

Stoli

$8.99

Titos

$7.99

High Noon (하이눈)

$5.99

UV Blue 유브 불루

$4.99

McCormick(맥코믹)

$4.99

Hendricks(핸드릭스)

$7.99

Tanqueray(탠쿼레이)

$7.99

McCormick (House)(맥코믹)

$4.99

Sailor Jerry(세일러제리)

$7.99

Barcardi(바카디)

$8.59

Jack Cross 151(잭크로스)

$5.99

Captain Morgan(캡틴모간

$7.99

Milagro(밀라그로)

$5.99

Herradura (허라두라)

$7.99

Sauza Blue (사자 불루)

$6.99

Margarita(마가리타)

$7.99

Komos Rep Rosa (코모 로사)

$29.99

Komos Anejo Cristalino (코모 크리스탈리노)

$35.99

McCormick (House)(맥코믹)

$4.99

Old Forest(올드 포레스트)

$6.99

Jack Daniels(잭대니엘스)

$7.99

Jameson Irish(재이미슨 아이리쉬)

$8.99

Jim Beam (짐빔)

$7.99

Crown Royal (크라운 로얄)

$9.99

Tullamore Dew (탈라모오 디우)

$16.99

Jack Honey 잭하니

$7.99

Jack Apply 잭애플

$7.99

Early Times 얼리타임스

$7.99

Chivas Regal 시바스 리글

$11.59

Johnnie Walker Black 쟈니 불렉

$12.99

Johnnie Walker Red (자니 레드)

$8.99

Glenfiddich 글렌피딕

$17.99

Amaretto Di Saronno(아마레토 디 사론노)

Aperol(아페롤)

Hennessy XO(헤네시 XO)

$49.99

Chamisul Ori 참이슬

$17.99

Chum Churum

$17.99

Apple (애플 사과)

$17.99

Mild Chum Churum

$17.99

Fresh (푸레시)

$17.99

Grapefruit (그레프루트)

$17.99

Grape (그레입 포도)

$17.99

Plum ( 플람 자두)

$17.99

Peach (피취 복숭아)

$17.99

Apple. Orange, additional

$1.99

Komos 코모스

$14.99

Tullamore Dew 툴라모두

$8.89

Glenfiddich 글렌피딫

$12.99

Cocktails

Dirty Martini

$8.99

Add Soju

$3.59

Mix Grade

$1.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.99

Mama Special

$10.99

Top Shelf

$5.99

Cape Carter

$7.99

Kims Martini

$9.99

Kims Cocktail

$9.99

Beer Korean 한국 맥주

Bottle-Terra 20oz 테라

$8.99

Cass 카스

$4.99

Wines 미국와인

Cabernet 카버냇

$6.99

Canyon Road House Wine

$6.99

Chardonnay 샤도내

$6.99

Mascato 모스카토

$6.99

Pinot Grigio 핀토그리지오

$6.99

Savignon Blanc 세브냥 블랑

$6.99

Sterling Vineyards Cab 스터링 비싼것 9.99

$9.99

Apothic Red 아파틱 비싼것 9.99

$9.99

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay, 샤도내 비싼것 9.99

$9.99

Mark West Pinot Noir, 피노 로리 비싼것 9.99

$9.99

Matua Sauvignon Blanc, NZ. 샤브냥 비싼것 9.99

$9.99

Sauvignon, CA 사브냥 비싼것

$9.99

Corkage Fee 코케이지 피

$14.99

Apothic , 아파틱

$6.99

Bottle Class 한병 비싼것

$29.99

Bottle regulars 한병 싼것

$22.99

Korean Wine 한국 와인

Bekseju 백세주

$17.99

Bokbunja 복분자

$19.99

Chung Ha 청하

$14.99

Icing Grapefruit 아이싱 그레이푸릇

$8.99

Icing White Grape 아이싱 그레입

$8.99

Nari Joa 날이 좋아

$15.99

Pomegrnate 포메그래냇

$21.99

Corkage Fee 코케이지 피

$9.99

Korean Liquor 한국 술

Fresh 프레쉬

$17.99

Grape 포도

$17.99

Grapefruit 자몽

$17.99

Chamisul Ori 참이슬

$17.99

Plum 자두

$17.99

Apple 사과

$17.99

CC Mild 마일드 처음

$17.99

C C 오리지날 처음

$17.99

CC Peach 피취

$17.99

Apple Mango 사과 망고

$17.99

Beer Ameri 미국 맥주

Ichiban 이치방

$4.99

Yuengling 잉링

$4.99

Bud Light 버드 라이트

$4.99

Miller Lite 밀러 라이트

$4.59

Corona 코로나

$4.99

Stella 스탤라

$5.99

Jai Alai 하이 라이

$6.99

Michelob 미키롭

$5.99

Heineken 하이니켄

$6.99

Sapporo 사뽀로

$8.99

Bottle Price

Komos

$185.00

MISC 여러 가지 잡다한 (Copy)

Banchan Only

$15.99

Banchan Refill

$9.99

Chae Kimchi

$5.99

Extra Egg

$2.99

Extra Meat

$7.99

Extra Tofu

$4.99

Large Kimchi 16oz

$16.99

Lettuce

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

ADD-ONS 애드온 (Copy)

Add Beef

$4.99

Add Chicken

$2.99

Add Ramyen

$5.99

Add Seafood

$2.99

Add Shrimp

$4.99

No Meat

Tofu Only

Romaine lettuce

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Spicy Level

Mild Spicy 약간 맵게

Medium Spicy 중간 맵게

Extra Spicy 아주 맵개

Cook Mandu

Fried

Pan Seared

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We use the best and freshest ingredients in our Korean cuisine. Our goal is to give our guests a home-made Korean meal. That experience is best given by the Kim family. Come enjoy the unforgettable flavors our food has to offer!

Location

9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Directions

Gallery
Kims Korean BBQ image
Kims Korean BBQ image
Kims Korean BBQ image

