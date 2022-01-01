Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Kimski

954 west 31st street

chicago, IL 60608

POUTINE (VEGETARIAN)
Kimski Menu

$10.50

Named after the Duchess of Bridgeport, Kimski recipe polish sausage, soju mustard, kraut-chi (Kimchi-Sauerkraut). scallions on soft brioche bun from Spoke and Bird with hand cut fries.

$15.00Out of stock

Double patty, Muenster cheese, ssam Mayo, pickles, red onion, fresh shishitos, shredded lettuce.

$15.00Out of stock

Double patty cheese burger, shredded lettuce, onions, special sauce, pickles, tomatoes.

$8.50Out of stock

Salted cucumbers, red onion, house chili oil, scallions, fried garlic

$10.50Out of stock

5 potato and cheese filled pierogis, soy cream (soy sauce, sesame oil, sour cream), herb mix, queso fresco.

$14.50Out of stock

Confit wings, fried, sweet and spicy sauce, sesame seeds, scallions over rice 8 per order.

$13.50Out of stock

Our bibimbap bowl with sautéed carrots, vinegar cucumbers, sautéed shiitake, sauerkraut, summer squash, sweet and spicy chili sauce, sunny egg.

$11.50

Hand cut fries, house made kimchi beer gravy, white WI cheddar cheese curds, pickled red onions, queso fresco, scallions.

$8.00Out of stock

House made chili crisp oil, hand cut fries, soy cream, nori, scallions.

PLAIN JANE (VEGETARIAN)

$3.50

Side order of hand cut fries.

Catering

$800.00

Fried Rice

$10.50Out of stock

Chili Chz Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Wings and Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends

$9.00Out of stock

Elote Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Cauliflower Salad

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Korean Polish inspired street food in Bridgeport Hours: Weds-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-9pm

954 west 31st street, chicago, IL 60608

