Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street

54 Reviews

71 Washington Street

Providence, RI 02903

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wings
S/Mac + Cheese
S/Collard Greens

To Share

Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)

$12.00

Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Chicken n' Waffles(App)

$16.00

Large Plain Caesar

$11.00

Large Bacon Caesar

$12.00

Large Farm

$13.00

Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Roasted Corn and Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes(App)

$12.00

w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Onion Rings

$10.00

Sandos (Includes Hand-cut Fries)

Grilled Chicken Sando w/ Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon + Old Bay Mayo

Fried Chicken Sando w/ Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon + Old Bay Mayo

Shrimp Po'boy

$17.00

BLT

$16.00

Slab Bacon, Tomato Jam + Mayo

Signature Entrees

Fried Chicken Wings

$18.00

Choice of Two Sides

Grilled Sirloin

$32.00

Choice of Two Sides

Chicken + Waffles

$16.00

Sides

S/Mac + Cheese

$7.00

S/Collard Greens

$6.00

w/ Turkey

S/Handcut Fries

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

One Pce Cornbread

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Parmesan, Biscuit Croutons

Half Farm

$7.00

Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Roasted Corn and Tomatoes

S/ 4 Wings

$6.00

Side of (4) Wings

S/ Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side of (1) Breast

S/ Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side of (1) Breast

S/ Grilled Sirloin

$15.00

Side of (1) Sirloin

Plain Waffle

$10.00

Dessert

Beignets

$8.00

w/ Powdered Sugar + Nutella

Birthday Dessert

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Food + Vibes + Soul

Location

71 Washington Street, Providence, RI 02903

