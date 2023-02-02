Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Kin Izakaya

review star

No reviews yet

16185 BROOKHURST ST

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA 92708

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Gyu-Tonkotsu
Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu
Vegan Ramen

Hot

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

yuzu mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed edamame

Furikake Fries

Furikake Fries

$8.00

furikake, spicy mayo

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

tempura fried calamari, spicy mayo

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

fried octopus balls, eel sauce, mayo, bonito

Creamy Clam Croquette

Creamy Clam Croquette

$8.00

tonkatsu sauce

Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$8.00

tonkatsu sauce

Miso Black Cod

Miso Black Cod

$16.00

pineapple miso, house pickles

Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.00
Side Of Rice

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Ramen

Original Gyu-Tonkotsu

Original Gyu-Tonkotsu

$12.00

rich pork, beef, chicken broth, pork belly, bean sprout, onion

Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu

Spicy Miso Gyu-Tonkotsu

$14.00

spicy pork, beef, chicken broth, intestines, bean sprout, napa cabbage, menma, onion

Intestine (Spicy Miso)

Intestine (Spicy Miso)

$17.00

spicy pork, beef, chicken broth, small intestine, honeycomb tripe, bean sprouts, menma, napa cabbage

Chashu Tom Kha

Chashu Tom Kha

$15.00

tom kha broth, pork belly, cilantro, bean sprout, shiitake mushroom, onion, chili

Seafood Tom Kha

Seafood Tom Kha

$19.00

tom kha broth, shrimp, bay scallop, calamari, cilantro, bean sprout, shiitake mushroom, onion, chili

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$12.00

Oatly™ vegan broth, shiitake mushrooms, tofu, bean sprout, menma, napa cabbage, onion

Plain Gyu-Tonkotsu

$8.00

rich pork/beef broth, thin noodles

Plain Spicy Miso

$9.00

spicy pork, beef, chicken broth, wavy noodles

Plain Vegan

$8.00

Plain Tom Kha

$9.00

Uni Udon

$34.00

Cold Udon

$8.00

udon noodles, menstsuyu dipping sauce, tempura flakes, nori, green onion, wasabi

Tea

Cold Green Tea

Cold Green Tea

$3.00
Cold Lychee Oolong

Cold Lychee Oolong

$5.00
Cold Black Peach Tea

Cold Black Peach Tea

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$5.00

Add-On/Condiments

Shoyu Egg

Shoyu Egg

$2.00
Slow Poached Egg

Slow Poached Egg

$2.00
Extra Noodles (Wavy)

Extra Noodles (Wavy)

$2.00
Extra Noodles (Thick)

Extra Noodles (Thick)

$2.00
Extra Noodles (Udon)

Extra Noodles (Udon)

$2.00
Chashu Pork Belly

Chashu Pork Belly

$6.00
Seafood

Seafood

$10.00
Tofu

Tofu

$1.50
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$2.00
Corn

Corn

$1.50
Menma

Menma

$2.00
Green Onion

Green Onion

$0.50
Napa Cabbage

Napa Cabbage

$2.00
Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

$3.00
Black Garlic Oil

Black Garlic Oil

$1.00
Fresh Garlic

Fresh Garlic

$0.25
Yuzu Kosho

Yuzu Kosho

$1.00
Spicy Chili Paste

Spicy Chili Paste

$1.00

Chili Oil(Rayu)

$0.50

Togarashi (Shichimi)

$0.50
Sesame Seeds

Sesame Seeds

$0.25

Katsuo Furikake

$1.00

Nori

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
