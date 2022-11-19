Kin Len Thai Night Bites
3517 Fremont Ave North
Seattle, WA 98103
Popular Items
Appetizers
Banana Blossom Fries
Battered Banana Blossom with house curry paste and egg. Serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut on top
Bread Crumb Shrimp Cakes
Deep fried minced shrimp mixed with egg and bread crumbs. Served with plum dipping sauce.
Grilled Calamari
served with house spicy lime dressing.
Crispy Wonton Wrappers
Deep fried egg wonton with minced pork, egg, and oyster sauce. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Enoki Fritters with Spicy Lime Dressing
Battered enoki mushroom. Served with house peanut lime dressing; included minced chicken, culantro, red onion, peanut sauce.
Hand Pulled Caramelized Beef with Sticky Rice
Caramelized shredded beef topped with shallots. On top of sticky rice.
Kin Len Wings with Sticky Rice
Battered chicken wings with roasted Thai rice powder. Paired with sticky rice and house tamarind dipping sauce.
Luak-Jhim (Everything)
Sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Sided with house chili vinegar sauce.
Luak-Jhim (Meats & Meatballs)
Sliced of stew beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Sided with house chili vinegar sauce.
Mieng Lemongrass
Cold salad of lemongrass, toasted coconut, blended baby shrimp, whole peanut, red onion. Based with wild betel leaves
Spicy Bomb Wings with Sticky Rice
Chicken wings stir fried with house chili tamarind - palm sugar sauce. Paired with house pickle vegetables and white sticky rice.
Stewed Beef Tongue
Sliced stewed beef tongue; based with Chinese broccoli. Chili vinegar sauce on side.
Spicy Octopus Carpaccio
Sliced fresh octopus tentacles. Based with chopped tomatoes, Chinese celery, cucumber, red onion, and white onion. Topped with house spicy lime dressing.
Grilled Beef Tongue
Grilled sliced beef tongue. Served with sriracha sauce.
Thai Fried Squid with Roe
Deep fried squid with roe.
Grilled pork toro with sticky rice
Grilled pork collar; marinated with oyster sauce and soy sauce. Paired with sticky rice and house tamarind dipping sauce.
Grilled Prawns
Grilled Prawns served with Spicy Seafood Sauce
Beef Sundried
Pork Sundried
Salads
Thai Papaya Salad
Shredded noodle papaya, shredded carrot, whole peanut, long beans, tomato, garlic, and limes.
Salted Crab Papaya Salad
Shredded noodle papaya, salted black crabs, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes.
Anchovy Salted Crab Papaya Salad
Shredded noodle papaya, salted black crabs, fermented anchovies, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes.
Crispy Papaya Salad (som tam tod)
Battered shredded papaya served with “Som-Tum” dressing onside.
(LAO)Luang Pra Bang Papaya Salad
Wide noodle papaya, anchovy shrimp paste, salted black crabs, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes. Sided with pork rinds.
(THAI)Luang Pra Bang Papaya Salad
Wide noodle papaya, peanut, long beans, tomatoes, shredded carrot, garlic, and lime.
Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut & Salted Egg
Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, peanut, garlic, lime, and salted egg.
Soups
Wraps
Crying Tiger
Grilled American Wagyu flank steak (8oz) paired with shrimp chips and house spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
Waterfall Grilled Brisket
Salad of grilled American wagyu flank steak (8oz). Mixed with mints, red onion, green onion, roasted Thai rice powder, culantro, mint.
BBQ Pork Vermicelli
Grilled pork collar marinated with oyster sauce. Paired with vermicelli noodle and house tamarind dipping sauce.
Crispy Rice salad (nam khao tod)
Soured pork sausage mixed with curry paste, crispy jasmine rice, egg, blended coconut, roasted whole peanut, shredded ginger, red onion, and cilantro.
Larb Duck Salad
Minced duck mixed with culantro, roasted Thai rice powder, red onion, green onion, kaffir lime leaf, mint. Topped with shallots and deep-fried duck skin.
Waterfall Snapper
Battered whole red snapper topped with house “Larb” dressing; culantro, red onion, chili flakes, and roasted Thai rice powder.
Turmeric Snapper
Deep fried whole red snapper marinated with salt and turmeric powder. Topped with sliced fried garlic. Paired with vermicelli noodle, fresh green vegetables, and spicy lime dressing.
Waterfall Pork toro
Main Plates
"Gai Tod" Thai Fried Chicken Wings with Sticky Rice
House deep fried “Kin-len Wings” paired with Thai Papaya Salad and sticky rice.
2 in 1 Pork Rice
Stewed pork hock, crispy pork belly, hard-boiled egg, pickled green mustard. Served with jasmine rice and chili vinegar sauce.
Battered chicken ginger rice
Battered chicken breast served with ginger rice, sweet chili sauce, and winter melon soup.
Battered Chicken Red Curry
Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry. Served with ginger rice
Chicken Red Curry
House red curry with, steam chicken breast, winter melon, and basil. Served with choices of Roti pancake OR jasmine rice.
Crispy Pork Belly Phad Prick Gang
Crispy pork belly stir fried with house red curry paste, long bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
Garlic Prawns with Sticky Rice
Battered whole prawns stir fried with tamarind garlic sauce. Paired with shrimp chips and sticky rice. Garnish with chopped cilantro.
Kra Prao
Stir fried choice of minced meat (chicken, or pork, or beef) with garlic, Thai basil, onions (add fried egg $1.50) on top of white jasmine rice.
Kra Prao with Crispy Pork Belly
Stir fried crispy pork belly with garlic, Thai basil, onions (add fried egg $1.50) on top of white jasmine rice.
Stir Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli
Crispy Pork belly stir fried with garlic, oyster sauce, and soy sauce (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
Stir Fry Yellow Curry with Prawns
Stir fried whole prawns with turmeric curry paste, egg, white onion, green scallion, Chinese celery, red bell pepper. Served with white jasmine rice.
Uncle Odds Frank Red Curry with Wild Betel Leaves with Sticky Rice
Grilled American wagyu flank steak (8oz) topped with house red curry and wild betel leaves. Served with sticky rice.
Stir Fry Chinese Eggplant and Tofu
chinese eggplant with tofu
Rice and Noodles
Boat Noodles (Beef)
House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.
Boat noodles (Everything)
House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.
Claypot Prawns with Glass Noodles
Steamed and baked glass noodle with whole prawns, Chinese celery, and Thai herbs. Sided with house spicy lime dressing.
Crab Fried Rice
House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.
Fried Rice
House fried rice with choice of meat, carrots, Chinese broccoli, egg, onion, and tomatoes.
(Fried Rice) Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice
House fried rice with egg and cube carrots, grilled toro pork on top. Sided with spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
Khao Soi
House turmeric curry with steam egg noodles, choice of (Steam tofu OR Chicken). Topped with red onion, pickled mustard, lime, and crispy egg noodle. Chili oil on side.
Phad Khe Mao
wide rice noodles stir fried with fresh chili, white onions, bell peppers, tomato, and basil. Choice of meat. SPICY.
Phad See Eiw
wide rice noodles stir fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and sweet soy sauce. Sided with vinegar jalapeño sauce. Choice of meat.
Phad Thai
Fresh thin rice noodle stir fried with beansprouts, chives, roasted crush peanuts, preserved radish, egg, cube tofu, tamarind-fish sauce, and choice of meat.
Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns
House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.
Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice
House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.
(Fried Rice) Hand pulled Beef Chilli Fried Rice
House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.
Rad Na
Chinese broccoli, carrots, and king oyster mushroom stir fried in oyster gravy sauce. Serve with wide rice noodle and crispy egg noodle. Choice of meat.
Hot Pot Beef
House beef soup with sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Served with choice of (instant noodle, or rice noodle, or jasmine rice)
Hot Pot (Everything)
House beef soup with sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Served with choice of (instant noodle, or rice noodle, or jasmine rice)
Sides
Desserts
Vegan
V Banana Blossom
Battered Banana Blossom with house curry paste, basil leaves, and egg. Serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut on top
V Spicy Tofu Bomb with Sticky Rice
Fried Tofu Strips stir with house chili tamarind-palm sugar sauce. Paired with house vegetable pickle and sticky rice.
V Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut
Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, garlic, and lime.
V Waterfall Mushroom Wraps
King oyster mushroom, Enoki mushroom, shitake mushroom, cube tofu, culantro, red onion, roasted Thai rice powder, and gluten free soy sauce.
V Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Cube fried tofu topped with house palm sugar dressing and roasted crush peanut on top. Paired with steam vermicelli noodle and fresh green vegetables.
V Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables
Glass Noodle stir fried with Chinese cabbage, king oyster mushroom, bok choy, garlic, shitake mushroom, soy sauce.
V Kra Prao Mushroom & Tofu with Rice
Stir fried cube tofu with garlic, basil, bell pepper, white onion, and king oyster mushroom. Served with jasmine rice.
V Phad Prik Gaeng Tofu with Rice
Pan fried cube tofu stir fried with chili paste, green bean, king oyster mushroom, tofu and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.
V Red Curry Vegetables with Rice
House vegan red curry with soft tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Served with jasmine rice.
V Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice
V Fried Rice
House fried rice with tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, pan fried tofu, soy sauce. (extra $1.50 with egg OR fried egg on top)
V Clay Pot Baked Mushroom Medley with Glass Noodles
Steamed and baked glass noodle with king oyster mushroom, shitake mushroom, Chinese celery, Thai herbs.
V Papaya Salad
Shredded noodle papaya, shredded carrot, whole peanut, long beans, tomato, garlic, and limes.
V Stir Fry Chinese Eggplant and Tofu
Side Orders
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
