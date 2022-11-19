Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kin Len Thai Night Bites

review star

No reviews yet

3517 Fremont Ave North

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Battered Chicken Red Curry
Phad Thai
Phad See Eiw

Appetizers

Banana Blossom Fries

Banana Blossom Fries

$9.00

Battered Banana Blossom with house curry paste and egg. Serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut on top

Bread Crumb Shrimp Cakes

Bread Crumb Shrimp Cakes

$13.50

Deep fried minced shrimp mixed with egg and bread crumbs. Served with plum dipping sauce.

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$9.50

served with house spicy lime dressing.

Crispy Wonton Wrappers

Crispy Wonton Wrappers

$8.00

Deep fried egg wonton with minced pork, egg, and oyster sauce. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Enoki Fritters with Spicy Lime Dressing

Enoki Fritters with Spicy Lime Dressing

$13.50

Battered enoki mushroom. Served with house peanut lime dressing; included minced chicken, culantro, red onion, peanut sauce.

Hand Pulled Caramelized Beef with Sticky Rice

Hand Pulled Caramelized Beef with Sticky Rice

$10.50

Caramelized shredded beef topped with shallots. On top of sticky rice.

Kin Len Wings with Sticky Rice

$16.00

Battered chicken wings with roasted Thai rice powder. Paired with sticky rice and house tamarind dipping sauce.

Luak-Jhim (Everything)

Luak-Jhim (Everything)

$12.50

Sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Sided with house chili vinegar sauce.

Luak-Jhim (Meats & Meatballs)

Luak-Jhim (Meats & Meatballs)

$12.00

Sliced of stew beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Sided with house chili vinegar sauce.

Mieng Lemongrass

Mieng Lemongrass

$12.50

Cold salad of lemongrass, toasted coconut, blended baby shrimp, whole peanut, red onion. Based with wild betel leaves

Spicy Bomb Wings with Sticky Rice

Spicy Bomb Wings with Sticky Rice

$16.00

Chicken wings stir fried with house chili tamarind - palm sugar sauce. Paired with house pickle vegetables and white sticky rice.

Stewed Beef Tongue

Stewed Beef Tongue

$10.00

Sliced stewed beef tongue; based with Chinese broccoli. Chili vinegar sauce on side.

Spicy Octopus Carpaccio

Spicy Octopus Carpaccio

$10.00

Sliced fresh octopus tentacles. Based with chopped tomatoes, Chinese celery, cucumber, red onion, and white onion. Topped with house spicy lime dressing.

Grilled Beef Tongue

$9.00

Grilled sliced beef tongue. Served with sriracha sauce.

Thai Fried Squid with Roe

Thai Fried Squid with Roe

$10.00

Deep fried squid with roe.

Grilled pork toro with sticky rice

Grilled pork toro with sticky rice

$12.50

Grilled pork collar; marinated with oyster sauce and soy sauce. Paired with sticky rice and house tamarind dipping sauce.

Grilled Prawns

$8.00

Grilled Prawns served with Spicy Seafood Sauce

Beef Sundried

$10.50

Pork Sundried

$10.00

Salads

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded noodle papaya, shredded carrot, whole peanut, long beans, tomato, garlic, and limes.

Salted Crab Papaya Salad

$13.00

Shredded noodle papaya, salted black crabs, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes.

Anchovy Salted Crab Papaya Salad

$14.50

Shredded noodle papaya, salted black crabs, fermented anchovies, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes.

Crispy Papaya Salad (som tam tod)

Crispy Papaya Salad (som tam tod)

$12.50

Battered shredded papaya served with “Som-Tum” dressing onside.

(LAO)Luang Pra Bang Papaya Salad

(LAO)Luang Pra Bang Papaya Salad

$13.50

Wide noodle papaya, anchovy shrimp paste, salted black crabs, Thai green eggplant, long beans, garlic, and tomatoes. Sided with pork rinds.

(THAI)Luang Pra Bang Papaya Salad

$13.50

Wide noodle papaya, peanut, long beans, tomatoes, shredded carrot, garlic, and lime.

Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut & Salted Egg

$12.50

Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, peanut, garlic, lime, and salted egg.

Soups

Tom Yum Goong (Spicy)

$16.00

House Tom-Yum soup with shrimp chili paste, chili oil, whole prawns, king oyster mushrooms, tomatoes.

Kao Lhao Egg tofu Moo sub

Kao Lhao Egg tofu Moo sub

$16.50

Pork bone broth with Ground pork ball, Egg Tofu, and seaweed serve with crispy pork belly and streamed rice

Wraps

All wraps come with fresh crisp greens.
Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$21.95

Grilled American Wagyu flank steak (8oz) paired with shrimp chips and house spicy tamarind dipping sauce.

Waterfall Grilled Brisket

Waterfall Grilled Brisket

$21.95

Salad of grilled American wagyu flank steak (8oz). Mixed with mints, red onion, green onion, roasted Thai rice powder, culantro, mint.

BBQ Pork Vermicelli

BBQ Pork Vermicelli

$16.50

Grilled pork collar marinated with oyster sauce. Paired with vermicelli noodle and house tamarind dipping sauce.

Crispy Rice salad (nam khao tod)

Crispy Rice salad (nam khao tod)

$16.00

Soured pork sausage mixed with curry paste, crispy jasmine rice, egg, blended coconut, roasted whole peanut, shredded ginger, red onion, and cilantro.

Larb Duck Salad

Larb Duck Salad

$16.95

Minced duck mixed with culantro, roasted Thai rice powder, red onion, green onion, kaffir lime leaf, mint. Topped with shallots and deep-fried duck skin.

Waterfall Snapper

Waterfall Snapper

$30.00

Battered whole red snapper topped with house “Larb” dressing; culantro, red onion, chili flakes, and roasted Thai rice powder.

Turmeric Snapper

Turmeric Snapper

$30.00

Deep fried whole red snapper marinated with salt and turmeric powder. Topped with sliced fried garlic. Paired with vermicelli noodle, fresh green vegetables, and spicy lime dressing.

Waterfall Pork toro

$16.00

Main Plates

"Gai Tod" Thai Fried Chicken Wings with Sticky Rice

$20.00

House deep fried “Kin-len Wings” paired with Thai Papaya Salad and sticky rice.

2 in 1 Pork Rice

2 in 1 Pork Rice

$16.50

Stewed pork hock, crispy pork belly, hard-boiled egg, pickled green mustard. Served with jasmine rice and chili vinegar sauce.

Battered chicken ginger rice

Battered chicken ginger rice

$15.00

Battered chicken breast served with ginger rice, sweet chili sauce, and winter melon soup.

Battered Chicken Red Curry

Battered Chicken Red Curry

$15.50

Battered chicken breast topped with house red curry. Served with ginger rice

Chicken Red Curry

Chicken Red Curry

$16.00

House red curry with, steam chicken breast, winter melon, and basil. Served with choices of Roti pancake OR jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork Belly Phad Prick Gang

Crispy Pork Belly Phad Prick Gang

$16.00

Crispy pork belly stir fried with house red curry paste, long bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice

Garlic Prawns with Sticky Rice

Garlic Prawns with Sticky Rice

$16.50

Battered whole prawns stir fried with tamarind garlic sauce. Paired with shrimp chips and sticky rice. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Kra Prao

Kra Prao

$14.50

Stir fried choice of minced meat (chicken, or pork, or beef) with garlic, Thai basil, onions (add fried egg $1.50) on top of white jasmine rice.

Kra Prao with Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

Stir fried crispy pork belly with garlic, Thai basil, onions (add fried egg $1.50) on top of white jasmine rice.

Stir Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli

Stir Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli

$16.00

Crispy Pork belly stir fried with garlic, oyster sauce, and soy sauce (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice

Stir Fry Yellow Curry with Prawns

Stir Fry Yellow Curry with Prawns

$18.00

Stir fried whole prawns with turmeric curry paste, egg, white onion, green scallion, Chinese celery, red bell pepper. Served with white jasmine rice.

Uncle Odds Frank Red Curry with Wild Betel Leaves with Sticky Rice

Uncle Odds Frank Red Curry with Wild Betel Leaves with Sticky Rice

$21.95

Grilled American wagyu flank steak (8oz) topped with house red curry and wild betel leaves. Served with sticky rice.

Stir Fry Chinese Eggplant and Tofu

Stir Fry Chinese Eggplant and Tofu

$14.50

chinese eggplant with tofu

Rice and Noodles

Boat Noodles (Beef)

Boat Noodles (Beef)

$15.00

House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.

Boat noodles (Everything)

Boat noodles (Everything)

$15.00

House beef soup with thin rice noodle, sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Topped with crackling pork skin.

Claypot Prawns with Glass Noodles

Claypot Prawns with Glass Noodles

$18.50

Steamed and baked glass noodle with whole prawns, Chinese celery, and Thai herbs. Sided with house spicy lime dressing.

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.

Fried Rice

$14.50

House fried rice with choice of meat, carrots, Chinese broccoli, egg, onion, and tomatoes.

(Fried Rice) Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice

(Fried Rice) Grilled Pork Toro Fried Rice

$15.00

House fried rice with egg and cube carrots, grilled toro pork on top. Sided with spicy tamarind dipping sauce.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$16.00

House turmeric curry with steam egg noodles, choice of (Steam tofu OR Chicken). Topped with red onion, pickled mustard, lime, and crispy egg noodle. Chili oil on side.

Phad Khe Mao

Phad Khe Mao

$14.50

wide rice noodles stir fried with fresh chili, white onions, bell peppers, tomato, and basil. Choice of meat. SPICY.

Phad See Eiw

Phad See Eiw

$14.50

wide rice noodles stir fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and sweet soy sauce. Sided with vinegar jalapeño sauce. Choice of meat.

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$14.50

Fresh thin rice noodle stir fried with beansprouts, chives, roasted crush peanuts, preserved radish, egg, cube tofu, tamarind-fish sauce, and choice of meat.

Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns

Pineapple Fried Rice with Chicken and Prawns

$18.00

House fried rice with turmeric powder, pineapple, cube carrots, cashews, onions, raisins, breast chicken, and prawns. Serve in half pineapple shell.

Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice

Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice

$16.00

House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.

(Fried Rice) Hand pulled Beef Chilli Fried Rice

(Fried Rice) Hand pulled Beef Chilli Fried Rice

$15.00

House chili paste fried rice with egg and cube carrots served with shredded omelet, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with caramelized shredded beef. House winter melon soup on side.

Rad Na

Rad Na

$15.00

Chinese broccoli, carrots, and king oyster mushroom stir fried in oyster gravy sauce. Serve with wide rice noodle and crispy egg noodle. Choice of meat.

Hot Pot Beef

Hot Pot Beef

$21.95

House beef soup with sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Served with choice of (instant noodle, or rice noodle, or jasmine rice)

Hot Pot (Everything)

Hot Pot (Everything)

$21.95

House beef soup with sliced of stewed beef, braised beef, beef meatballs, tripe, tongue, and tendon. Based with steamed beansprouts and morning glory. Served with choice of (instant noodle, or rice noodle, or jasmine rice)

Sides

Steam Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Ginger Rice

$2.50

Roti Pancakes

$3.00

Pork rinds

$4.00

Fresh vegetables

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Steam Rice noodle

$3.00

Extra Hot sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Steamed Rainbow Custard Bread

$8.50

Extra Steam Bread

$3.00

Mango and sticky rice (seasonal)

$10.00Out of stock

Mango and sticky rice with coconut Ice cream (seasonal)

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan

V Banana Blossom

V Banana Blossom

$9.00

Battered Banana Blossom with house curry paste, basil leaves, and egg. Serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanut on top

V Spicy Tofu Bomb with Sticky Rice

V Spicy Tofu Bomb with Sticky Rice

$10.00

Fried Tofu Strips stir with house chili tamarind-palm sugar sauce. Paired with house vegetable pickle and sticky rice.

V Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut

$12.50

Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, garlic, and lime.

V Waterfall Mushroom Wraps

$14.00

King oyster mushroom, Enoki mushroom, shitake mushroom, cube tofu, culantro, red onion, roasted Thai rice powder, and gluten free soy sauce.

V Tofu Lettuce Wraps

V Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$12.50

Cube fried tofu topped with house palm sugar dressing and roasted crush peanut on top. Paired with steam vermicelli noodle and fresh green vegetables.

V Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables

V Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Glass Noodle stir fried with Chinese cabbage, king oyster mushroom, bok choy, garlic, shitake mushroom, soy sauce.

V Kra Prao Mushroom & Tofu with Rice

V Kra Prao Mushroom & Tofu with Rice

$13.95

Stir fried cube tofu with garlic, basil, bell pepper, white onion, and king oyster mushroom. Served with jasmine rice.

V Phad Prik Gaeng Tofu with Rice

V Phad Prik Gaeng Tofu with Rice

$13.95

Pan fried cube tofu stir fried with chili paste, green bean, king oyster mushroom, tofu and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.

V Red Curry Vegetables with Rice

$15.50

House vegan red curry with soft tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Served with jasmine rice.

V Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00
V Fried Rice

V Fried Rice

$13.50

House fried rice with tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, pan fried tofu, soy sauce. (extra $1.50 with egg OR fried egg on top)

V Clay Pot Baked Mushroom Medley with Glass Noodles

V Clay Pot Baked Mushroom Medley with Glass Noodles

$15.00

Steamed and baked glass noodle with king oyster mushroom, shitake mushroom, Chinese celery, Thai herbs.

V Papaya Salad

V Papaya Salad

$11.00

Shredded noodle papaya, shredded carrot, whole peanut, long beans, tomato, garlic, and limes.

V Stir Fry Chinese Eggplant and Tofu

$14.50

Side Orders

Fresh Vegetables

$5.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Roti Pancakes

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steam Rice

$2.50

Ginger Rice

$2.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Steam Vegetables

$4.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

NA Drinks

Thai Tea Cremosa

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Sala Thai Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Shrub Soda (Tomato And Strawberry)

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Camino Fremont
orange star4.3 • 1,439
607 N 35th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
401 N 36th St. STE B Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Rune Burgers
orange star4.7 • 511
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Revel - Seattle
orange star3.9 • 2,552
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Schilling Cider House - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
708 N 34th St. Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston