Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile 1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101

Thai

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

No reviews yet

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101

Austin, TX 78752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tom Kha Soup
Fried Rice
Kin Zen Egg Roll (2 pcs)

Appetizers

Chicken Wing (5 pcs)

Chicken Wing (5 pcs)

$7.95Out of stock

Fried fresh chicken wings grazed with our yummy sauces.

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)

$6.25

Deep Fry Wonton Skins stuffed with Seasoned Cream Cheese, Imitation Crab and Green Onion. Served with house sweet and sour sauce.

Dumpling (5 pcs)

Dumpling (5 pcs)

$6.95

Your choice of steamed or fried chicken vegetable dumplings. Served with our special soy sauce. For the steamed ones topped with fried garlic and green onion.

Fried Ball Skewered (2 sticks)

$4.50Out of stock

Your choice of fried fish or shrimp balls. Served with our special dressing and cucumbers on the side.

Fried Tofu (6 pcs)

Fried Tofu (6 pcs)

$4.75

Deep-fried tofu, served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with ground peanuts.

Kin Zen Egg Roll (2 pcs)

Kin Zen Egg Roll (2 pcs)

$4.25

Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with bean thread noodles, cabbage, and fungus mushrooms. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Oringi Mushrooms Teriyaki

Oringi Mushrooms Teriyaki

$6.95Out of stock

Grilled Oringi Mushrooms with Teriyaki Sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

Shrimp In The Blanket (4 pcs)

Shrimp In The Blanket (4 pcs)

$8.95Out of stock

Deep-fried shrimp wrapped with rice paper. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Thai Fish Cake (5 pcs)

Thai Fish Cake (5 pcs)

$7.95Out of stock

Fried fish cakes dipped with a cucumber sweet chili dressing.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$2.00Out of stock

Empanadas stuffed with potato, yellow onion, carrot and water chestnut cooked with curry powder

Chef's Special

Cashew Nuts Chicken

Cashew Nuts Chicken

$11.95Out of stock

Stir Fried Batter Fried Chicken with Water Chestnuts, White Onion, Green Onion, Cashew Nut and Dried Thai Chili. Mixed with Oyster Sauce, Sugar and Chinese Rum.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with our secret recipe teriyaki sauce serve with steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrot, sesame seed and steamed rice.

Fried Filet Tilapia with Tamarind Sauce

Fried Filet Tilapia with Tamarind Sauce

$11.95

Fried filet Tilapia with our house tamarind sauce on top with fried garlic, fried red onions, cilantro, and fried dried Thai chili on the side. Served with steamed rice.

Fried Shrimps with Tamarind Sauce

Fried Shrimps with Tamarind Sauce

$13.95Out of stock

Fried shrimps with our house tamarind sauce on top with fried red onions, cilantro, and fried dried Thai chili on the side. Served with steamed rice.

Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hainanese Chicken Rice

$13.95

Poached chicken (choice of chicken thigh or chicken breast) and seasoned rice, served with house spicy ginger sauce and cucumber.

Krapow Kai Dow

Krapow Kai Dow

$11.95

Stir-fried meat with garlic, Thai chili, Thai basil, hot spices, and topped with a fried egg on top. Your choice of ground chicken, ground pork, ground beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Ped

Pad Ped

$14.95Out of stock

Stir Fried Choice of Stewed Beef or Stewed Pork Ribs with Red Chili Paste, Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Pepper Corn, Rhizomes and Basil. Served with Steamed rice.

Son-In-Laws Eggs

Son-In-Laws Eggs

$11.95

Fried boiled eggs, with our house tamarind sauce, on top with fried garlic, fried red onions, cilantro, and fried dried Thai chili on the side. Served with steamed rice.

Thai Chicken Biryani

Thai Chicken Biryani

$14.95Out of stock

Fried chicken with fragrant yellow rice served with green sauce.

Fried Chicken Seasoned Rice (Kao Man Gai Tod)

Fried Chicken Seasoned Rice (Kao Man Gai Tod)

$13.95

Thai style fried chicken and seasoned rice, served with sweet and sour sauce and cucumber.

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.00

Thai green curry paste with eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoot bell pepper and basil. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

Massaman Curry

$11.00

Traditional Thai red curry paste with choice of meats, potatoes, white onion, peanut, bay leaves. Served with steamed rice.

Massaman Curry Special

Massaman Curry Special

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional Thai red curry paste with slow cooked bone in chicken thigh, potatoes, white onion, peanut, bay leaves. Served with steamed rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.00

Traditional Thai red curry paste with kaffir lime leaves and bell pepper. Served with steamed rice.

Panang Curry Special

$12.50Out of stock

Traditional Thai red curry paste with slow cook beef, kaffir lime leaves and bell pepper. Served with steamed rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.00

Traditional Thai red curry paste with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, bell peppers, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.00

Thai yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry Special

Yellow Curry Special

$14.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Bone-In Chicken with Thai Traditional Yellow Curry Paste, Onion, Carrots and Potatoes.

Desserts

Ginko Nut and Taro Sticky Rice Cake

Ginko Nut and Taro Sticky Rice Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice topped with Ginkgo, Taro, Water Chestnuts , Jujube and Coconut Milk.

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95Out of stock
Red Bean and Rice Cake Puff

Red Bean and Rice Cake Puff

$2.00Out of stock
Taro Puff

Taro Puff

$2.00Out of stock

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$10.75

Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp fried rice with bell peppers, white onions, basil, and chili.

Fried Rice

$10.75

Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, and green onions.

Pan Fried

Hoi Tod

$12.00Out of stock

Your choice of crispy pan-fried mussels, oysters, shrimp, squid, or seafood combo with eggs, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Served with spicy, sweet & sour sauce.

Sides

Biryani Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Roti

$1.75

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Spicy Ginger Sauce

$1.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sunny Side Up Egg (Kai Dow)

$1.50

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Soups

Chicken Wonton Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Wonton skin wrapped with marinated ground chicken in chicken broth and baby bok choy. Topped with fried garlic oil, green onions and cilantro.

Rice Soup

Rice Soup

$6.95

Traditional Thai Rice Soup served with your choice of Chicken, Shrimps or Swai Fillet, TilapiaFillet. Topped with Fried Garlic Oil, Black Pepper, Green Onions, Cilantro, Preserved Cabbage and Chinese Celery. (Ginger will be add for Fishs)

Stuffed Ground Chicken Bitter Gourd Soup

Stuffed Ground Chicken Bitter Gourd Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Bitter Gourd Stuffed with Seasoned Ground Chicken and Glass Noodles. Topped with Cilantro and green onions.

Stuffed Ground Chicken Cucumber Soup

Stuffed Ground Chicken Cucumber Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Cucumber Stuffed with Seasoned Ground Chicken and Glass Noodles Soup. Topped with Cilantro and green onions.

Thai Spicy Seafood Soup

$14.95

Mixed seafood including shrimp, mussels, Swai fish fillet and squid in a clear broth with Thai herbs, mushroom, Thai chilies, Basil and lime juice.

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Hot and sour soup made with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mush room, fish sauce, chilies, and lime juice. Your choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, seafood or vegetables. Topped with cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.92

Coconut soup with fresh mushrooms, chili, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon juice. Your choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or vegetables. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Stew

Stew

$12.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked beef or pork with our recipe, Chinese broccoli, and bean sprouts. Served with spicy & sour dressing on the side. Your choice of steamed rice or noodles.

Stir Fried

Pad Krapow

Pad Krapow

$10.75

Stir-fried meat with garlic, Thai chili, bell peppers, Thai basil, and hot spices. Your choice of ground chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Prik Khing

Pad Prik Khing

$10.95

Stir Fried Red Curry Paste with your choice of meat, green beans and kaffir lime leaves.

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Stir Fried Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Green Beans and Mushrooms with Oyster Sauce and Garlic. (Vegetarian option available)

Stir Fried Noodles

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$10.95

Stir fry Chinese egg noodle with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and special mixed soy sauce

Drunken Chow Mein

Drunken Chow Mein

$10.95

Spicy. Stir-fried egg noodles with garlic, Thai chili, bell peppers, white onions, Thai basil, and hot spices. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95Out of stock

Stir-fried rice stick or glass noodles with a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, garlic chives, and sweet radish, with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, and lemon on the side.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$10.95Out of stock

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, celery, green onions, eggs, and a special mixed soy sauce.

Pad Sea Eew

Pad Sea Eew

$10.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, eggs, and a special mixed soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$10.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with garlic, Thai chili, bell peppers, white onions, Thai basil, and hot spices.

Mama's Pad

Mama's Pad

$10.95Out of stock

Stir-fried instant noodles with Chinese broccoli, eggs, and a special mixed soy sauce.

Beverages

Bottle of water

$1.00

Chrysanthemum Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Serve cold

Coconut Water

$4.50Out of stock

Bottle

Green Tea

$2.75

Serve cold

Coke

$1.50

Can

Sprite

$1.50

Can

Dr.Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Can

Ramune Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle

Thai Tea

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're Thai ghost kitchen located inside PREP ATX, the largest commercial kitchen in Texas. We open for To go and Delivery orders. There are patio and tables in PREP's lobby if you would like to sit and eat here.

Location

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Gallery
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile image
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile image

