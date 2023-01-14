Kinaara
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Kinaara is a family owded scratch Indian kitchen from Chef Ashish Sathyan. We offer dishes from all over the diverse sub-continent with a focus on food from Kerala, which is Chef's home state. We use the best ingredients with many local vendors.
Location
120 Regency Parkway #124, Omaha, NE 68114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juan Taco - Flagship Commons - Juan Taco
3.8 • 144
10000 California Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurant
Yoshi Ya Ramen - Flagship Commons at Westroads Mall
No Reviews
10000 California Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurant
Weirdough Pizza Co. Flagship Commons at Westroads Mall
No Reviews
10000 California Street Omaha, NE 68114
View restaurant