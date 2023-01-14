Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kinaara

No reviews yet

120 Regency Parkway #124

Omaha, NE 68114

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken (Halal)
Tikka Masala

Veg Appetizers

Samosa

$6.00

Chat Samosa

$10.00

Samosas with chickpeas, onions, yogurt*, mint and tamarind chutney, and sev *Vegan yogurt available

Pakora

$7.00

Onion or spinach with chickpea flour and turmeric

Lasuni Gobi

$10.00

Cauliflower florets tossed with tangy garlic sauce

Masala Fries

$11.00

Waffle sweet potato fries topped with tikka masala sauce and your choice of paneer, chicken or tofu. and topped mint chutney, tamarind chutney, pickled onion, cheddar and monterey jack cheese For vegan choose Tofu and it comes with creamy coconut tomato sauce with all fixings except cheese.

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chili Chicken (Halal)

$12.00

Boneless fried chicken with tangy tomato chili garlic sauce, onions and green peppers. This was the first dish Ashish made for his family after culinary school

Tandoori Chicken Wings (Halal)

$11.00

Chicken wings cooked in clay oven with yogurt and house spices

Masala Crawfish

$15.00

Soups and Sides

Mulligatawny

$5.00

Lentils, chickpea flour, coconut milk and vegetables

Vegan Raitha (4oz)

$3.00

Made with cashew milk yogurt

Raitha (4oz)

$2.50

Indian Pickle (4oz)

$2.50

Lemons pickled with Indian spices

Chutney (4oz)

$2.00

Pappadam

$3.00

Thin lentil crackers

Channa Masala (side)

$6.00

8oz option of chickpeas, onion, tomato, amchoor powder, ginger. Not served with rice

Rice

$2.00

basmati rice

Veg Entrees

Tofu Tikka Masala

$12.00

Coconut milk, tomato & cashew sauce and tofu

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with house spices

Tadka Dal

$11.00

A vegetarian classic; yellow dal with garlic and tumeric

Channa Masala

$11.00

Chickpeas, onion, tomato, amchoor powder, ginger

Vegetable Varutharacha Curry

$12.00

Baby carrots, green beans, cauliflower, Yukon gold potatoes in a roasted coconut gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.00

Creamy tomato and cashew sauce with homemade Indian cheese

Saag Paneer

$12.00

Creamy spinach with Indian cheese and spices

Non-Veg Entrees

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Creamy tomato and cashew sauce

Curry

$15.00

Coconut milk, curry leaves and mustard seeds

Korma

$15.00

Creamy cashew and onion sauce

House Special

Butter Chicken (Halal)

$17.00

Tender Morsels of chicken roasted in the clay oven and tossed in a rich creamy tomato cashew sauce; unquestionably North India’s most loved delicacy

Wagyu Beef Coconut Fry

$23.00

Morgan Ranch beef chuck cubes, sliced coconut, ginger, garlic, red onion, garam masala, black pepper

Moilee

$20.00

Shrimp or Salmon coconut milk with turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and onion

Pork Cheek Vindaloo

$23.00

Jon's natural pork cheek, malt vinegar, ginger ,garlic ,tomato and onion

Lamb Shank Vindaloo (Halal)

$28.00

Tandoori

PCF Tandoori Chicken

$25.00

Half local Plum Creek Farms chicken marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices

Breads

Tandoori Roti (Vegan)

$3.00

An unleavened whole wheat bread

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Cilantro and garlic

Kerala Poratta

$3.00

Layered flatbread, also know as flaky ribbon pancake

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Cheddar and monterey jack stuffed naan

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Milk, sugar, rice, and cardamom

Gulab Jamun (2 pieces)

$3.00

Milk solids, flour, and cardamom

Sticky Dates Pudding

$8.00

Homemade moist dates cake with caramel sauce

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.50

shirley temple

$3.25

Biryani

Chicken Biryani (Halal)

$13.00

Long grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices and layered with chicken.

Jackfruit

$11.00

Long grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices and layered with Jackfruit

Goat Biryani (Halal)

$16.00

Long grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices and layered with goat

Lamb Biryani (Halal)

$16.00

Long grained basmati rice flavored with exotic spices and layered with lamb

Draft Beer

cold cozy IPA

$5.75+

Scarlet & Cream

$5.50+

Gimme S’more

$5.00+

Ninja Juice IPA

$5.75+

Brain Slop IPA

$5.75+

Kammer Kolsch

$5.00+

Mango Lassi IPA

$5.75+

Farmer Tan Pilsner

$5.25+

kitchen 6 pack

$10.00

Red Wines

La Storia, Zinfandel Estate Bottled Alexander Valley (2020)

$12.00+

Sean Minor Wines, Pinot Noir 4B Central Coast (2020)

$35.00

Gen5, Lodi Merlot (2020)

$28.00

Anko, Malbec Estancia Los Cardones Salta (2012)

$40.00

Mollydocker, Shiraz

$14.50+

Mollydooker, Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Trentadue, OPR Red blend

$9.00+

NA

Izzy

$3.00

Hop Water

$3.00

corkage fee

$25.00

Cider

Glacier till Cider

$5.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.00

shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Kinaara is a family owded scratch Indian kitchen from Chef Ashish Sathyan. We offer dishes from all over the diverse sub-continent with a focus on food from Kerala, which is Chef's home state. We use the best ingredients with many local vendors.

