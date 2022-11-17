Kina's Kitchen & Bar
19101 Sonoma Hwy 12
Sonoma, CA 95476
Popular Items
STARTERS
BEEF NOODLE PHO
Top round beef, rice noodles, cilantro, jalapeño, bean sprouts, scallions, white onions.
ROASTED TOMATO CUP
Croutons, sour cream, pesto.
ROASTED TOMATO BOWL
Croutons, sour cream, pesto.
KINAS POZOLE CUP
Hominy, green salsa stew with chicken
KINAS POZOLE BOWL
Hominy, green salsa stew with chicken
KABOOM BOWL SALAD
Organic spinach, marinated grilled veggies, grilled onions, Chimichurri sauce. (vegan)
SANTA FE
Romaine lettuce, scallions, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, housemade southwest chipotle dressing, tajin.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, housemade dressing.
ARUGULA
Organic arugula, orange segments, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, avocado, caramelized pecans, feta cheese, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette.
BOTTLED DRESSING
BISCUITS
Freshly home-baked
BANDERILLA
Grilled beef strips, chimichurri sauce, sesame seeds
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDER
Home-made biscuit, mayo, spicy picazo sauce, pickles, coleslaw
CHIPS
Avocado, serrano pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, chips. (vegan)
CHIMICHANGA
Lightly fried flour tortilla, chicken, mozzarella, cilantro rice, cotija cheese, grilled corn, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
CRISPY TAQUITOS
Potato & chorizo, tomato sauce, jalapeno-jelly dip, cotija cheese
BEET BRUSCHETTA
Green plantains, pesto spread, beets, Italian dressing, toasted almonds, cilantro, sesame seeds.
STREET CORN
Corn on the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, paprika, cilantro, bacon.
BREADED PRAWNS
Lightly fried prawns, bell peppers, onion, garlic
NACHOS
Tortilla chips, birria, salsa verde, mozzarella, guacamole, corn, cilantro, black beans, radish, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
BRUSELAS
Three pepper jam, bacon, garlic, cotija cheese
POPCORN SCALLOPS
Fried bay scallops, house aioli, cilantro, sesame seeds, dressed arugula, pickled red onions
MAIN COURSES
PICAZO BURGER
Niman ranch beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, mayo, signature spicy or mild sauce.
CHIKEN ENMOLADAS
Organic corn-flour blend tortillas, micro greens, radish, cotija cheese, roasted cauliflower, sesame seeds, served with cilantro rice and salad.
PORTOBELLO FAJITAS
Marinated portobello, onion, bell peppers, cauliflower, served with cilantro rice and corn-flour tortillas.
8OZ PAN SEARED HALIBUT
8oz pan seared halibut, cilantro rice, fish broth, organic arugula.
BBQ BABY BACK RIBS 6pc
Sweet & spicy vinaigrette dressed coleslaw, fries. 6 or 12 pieces.
BBQ BABY BACK RIBS 12pc
Sweet & spicy vinaigrette dressed coleslaw, fries. 6 or 12 pieces.
SALMON AL HORNO
Quinoa, asparagus, hollandaise, olive oil, Himalayan pink salt, black pepper, lemon.
SURF & TURF
NY steak, prawns, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, fresh herb butter, side of chimichurri.
FISH N CHIPS
Sweet and spicy dressed coleslaw, fries, lemon, tartar, malt.
ORGANIC PESTO PASTA & CHICKEN
Organic pasta, Mary's chicken, cherry tomatoes, spinach, button mushrooms, parmesan
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN
Half chicken, mashed potatoes, salsa verde-sausage gravy.
MARIA'S MOLE SMOTHERED CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla, grilled Mary's Chicken, guacamole, cheese, black beans, Spanish rice, pico de Gallo, sour cream.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Mary's chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, provolone, signature spicy sauce.
SALMON SANDWICH
8oz sustainable salmon, remoulade, cucumber, raw onion, tomato.
BLT SANDWICH
GRLD. CHS & TOM. SOUP
SEAFOOD TACOS
Pan seared cajun salmon, prawns, chipotle aioli, cabbage, side salad.
BIRRIA TACOS
Slow-cooked adobo marinated beef, crispy tortillas, cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, consome dip. (3 tacos)
CAULIFLOWER TACOS
Oven baked cauliflower, corn tortilla, coleslaw, spicy sauce, side green salad.