Kina's Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

19101 Sonoma Hwy 12

Sonoma, CA 95476

Order Again

Popular Items

PICAZO BURGER
SANTA FE
BIRRIA TACOS

STARTERS

BEEF NOODLE PHO

$19.00

Top round beef, rice noodles, cilantro, jalapeño, bean sprouts, scallions, white onions.

ROASTED TOMATO CUP

$7.00

Croutons, sour cream, pesto.

ROASTED TOMATO BOWL

$13.00

Croutons, sour cream, pesto.

KINAS POZOLE CUP

$11.00

Hominy, green salsa stew with chicken

KINAS POZOLE BOWL

$19.00

Hominy, green salsa stew with chicken

KABOOM BOWL SALAD

$15.00

Organic spinach, marinated grilled veggies, grilled onions, Chimichurri sauce. (vegan)

SANTA FE

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, scallions, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, housemade southwest chipotle dressing, tajin.

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, housemade dressing.

ARUGULA

$14.00

Organic arugula, orange segments, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, avocado, caramelized pecans, feta cheese, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette.

BOTTLED DRESSING

$10.00+

BISCUITS

$10.00

Freshly home-baked

BANDERILLA

$12.00

Grilled beef strips, chimichurri sauce, sesame seeds

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDER

$10.00

Home-made biscuit, mayo, spicy picazo sauce, pickles, coleslaw

CHIPS

$15.00+

Avocado, serrano pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, chips. (vegan)

CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla, chicken, mozzarella, cilantro rice, cotija cheese, grilled corn, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.

CRISPY TAQUITOS

$11.00

Potato & chorizo, tomato sauce, jalapeno-jelly dip, cotija cheese

BEET BRUSCHETTA

$15.00

Green plantains, pesto spread, beets, Italian dressing, toasted almonds, cilantro, sesame seeds.

STREET CORN

$10.00

Corn on the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, paprika, cilantro, bacon.

BREADED PRAWNS

$21.00

Lightly fried prawns, bell peppers, onion, garlic

NACHOS

$23.00

Tortilla chips, birria, salsa verde, mozzarella, guacamole, corn, cilantro, black beans, radish, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

BRUSELAS

$14.00

Three pepper jam, bacon, garlic, cotija cheese

POPCORN SCALLOPS

$20.00

Fried bay scallops, house aioli, cilantro, sesame seeds, dressed arugula, pickled red onions

MAIN COURSES

PICAZO BURGER

$19.00

Niman ranch beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, mayo, signature spicy or mild sauce.

CHIKEN ENMOLADAS

$23.00

Organic corn-flour blend tortillas, micro greens, radish, cotija cheese, roasted cauliflower, sesame seeds, served with cilantro rice and salad.

PORTOBELLO FAJITAS

$19.00

Marinated portobello, onion, bell peppers, cauliflower, served with cilantro rice and corn-flour tortillas.

8OZ PAN SEARED HALIBUT

$29.00

8oz pan seared halibut, cilantro rice, fish broth, organic arugula.

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS 6pc

$26.00

Sweet & spicy vinaigrette dressed coleslaw, fries. 6 or 12 pieces.

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS 12pc

$38.00

Sweet & spicy vinaigrette dressed coleslaw, fries. 6 or 12 pieces.

SALMON AL HORNO

$27.00

Quinoa, asparagus, hollandaise, olive oil, Himalayan pink salt, black pepper, lemon.

SURF & TURF

$32.00

NY steak, prawns, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, fresh herb butter, side of chimichurri.

FISH N CHIPS

$23.00

Sweet and spicy dressed coleslaw, fries, lemon, tartar, malt.

ORGANIC PESTO PASTA & CHICKEN

$23.00

Organic pasta, Mary's chicken, cherry tomatoes, spinach, button mushrooms, parmesan

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN

$28.00

Half chicken, mashed potatoes, salsa verde-sausage gravy.

MARIA'S MOLE SMOTHERED CHICKEN BURRITO

$24.00

Flour tortilla, grilled Mary's Chicken, guacamole, cheese, black beans, Spanish rice, pico de Gallo, sour cream.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

Mary's chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, provolone, signature spicy sauce.

SALMON SANDWICH

$23.00

8oz sustainable salmon, remoulade, cucumber, raw onion, tomato.

BLT SANDWICH

$14.02

GRLD. CHS & TOM. SOUP

$14.02

SEAFOOD TACOS

$20.00

Pan seared cajun salmon, prawns, chipotle aioli, cabbage, side salad.

BIRRIA TACOS

$18.00

Slow-cooked adobo marinated beef, crispy tortillas, cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, consome dip. (3 tacos)

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.00

Oven baked cauliflower, corn tortilla, coleslaw, spicy sauce, side green salad.

DESSERT

Flan

$10.01

Cheesecake

$10.01
Brownie

$10.01

Crostata

$10.01

Lemon Cakes Dessert

$10.01

Tempranillo Port

$7.01

Chardonnay Port

$7.01

Cask Reserve

$12.00

Birthday Brownie

Acai Bowl

$17.01

Organic Acai Sorbet, Organic Fresh Berries, Almond Milk, Coconut Flakes

KIDS

FRUIT BOWL

$9.00

KIDS BRK BURRITO

$9.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$9.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

DINNER BURRITO

$9.00

QUESADILLA

$9.00

MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

HALF BLT SANDWICH

$9.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

HORCHATA

$4.00

HIBISCUS AGUA FRESCA

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

GUAVA JUICE

$2.00

MANGO JUICE

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

SIDES

CILANTRO RICE

$6.00

BLACK BEANS

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

MEXICAN GRAVY

$5.00

GRILLED SEASONAL VEGGIES

$7.00

COLE SLAW

$5.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

GRAVY

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC FRIES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE HANGER STEAK

$7.00

PRAWNS

$8.00

SALMON

$10.00

SEASONED BREAD

$2.00

S/Chorizo

$3.00

S/Ham

$3.00

S/Bacon

$3.00

S/Pork Sausage

$3.00

S/Chicken Sausage

$3.00

S/Fruit

$3.00

S/Brk Potatoes

$3.00

S/Bread

S/Eggs

$1.50+

S/AVOCADO

$3.00

PROTEIN ADDITIONS

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.01

Mary's chicken

HANGER STEAK

$8.00

Hanger steak marinated in chimichurri

PORTOBELLO

$5.04

Italian dressing marinated portobello

ORGANIC VEGGIE PATTY

$6.03

GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

8OZ GRILLED SALMON

$10.01

Sustainable Grilled salmon

MARY'S CHICKEN, STEAK, & SHRIMP

$11.00

BOTTLED

PINEAPPLE JARRITOS

$4.00

MANDARIN JARRITOS

$4.00

TAMARIND JARRITOS

$4.00

LIME JARRITOS

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE 500ml

$6.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

ACQUA PANNA

$7.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

COFFEE/ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$4.00

LATTE

$6.00

HORCHATA LATTE

$6.00

CHAI

$6.00

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

MOCHA

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$2.00+

FRESH SQUEEZED JUICES

ORANGE

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

HOMEMADE DRINKS

HORCHATA

$7.00

HIBISCUS AGUA FRESCA

$7.00

TAMARIND AGUA FRESCA

$7.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

WATERMELON LEMONADE

$7.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$7.00

BERRIES AGUA FRESCA

$7.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$7.00

CHOCOALTE MILKSHAKE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$7.00

PEERLESS MILKSHAKE

$7.00

ORGANIC JUICES

CRANBERRY

$5.00

APPLE

$5.00

MANGO

$5.00

GUAVA

$5.00

SMOOTHIE

MORNING GLORY

$10.00

BERRY BURST

$8.00

FIT SMOOTHIE

$9.00

TEA

GREEN TEA

$4.00

EARL GREY TEA

$4.00

CHAMOMILE TEA

$4.00

FRESH MINT TEA

$4.00

LEMON-GINGER TEA

$4.00

Spirits

MICHOACAN

La Luna El Grito

$20.00

La Luna Espadincillo

$9.00

La Luna Tequilana

$12.00

La Luna Tequilana/Granada

$17.00

La Luna Manso

$14.00

La Luna Chino

$14.00

La Luna Chino/Manso

$15.00

La Luna Cupreata

$8.00

La Luna Bruto

$18.00

La Luna Bruto/Manso

$20.00

La Luna 6 Magueyes

$28.00

Don Mateo Alto

$14.00

Don Mateo Cenizo

$12.00

Hacienda De Opongio

$18.00

OAXACA

Rey Campero Espadin

$9.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$17.00

Mal de Amor Barril

$14.00

Mal de Amor Sierrudo

$20.00

Espina Negra Espadin

$8.00

Espina Negra Tobala

$11.00

Espina Negra Tepeztate

$13.00

Espina Negra Jabali

$12.00

Tosba Espadin

$8.00

Tosba Tobala

$11.00

Koch Espadin

$14.00

Koch Arroqueno

$12.00

Koch Tobala

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Muertos

$9.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$12.00

Bozal Ensamble

$14.00

ZACATECAS

Derrumbes Tequilana

$11.00

GUERRERO

Amaras Cupreata

$9.00

DURANGO

Clase Azul Cenizo

$49.00

SAN LUIS POTOSI

Derrumbes Salmania

$7.00

MEZCAL & BEYOND

Santo Pecado Bacanora

$8.00

YooWe Bacanora

$10.00

Rancho Tepua Lechuguilla

$19.00

La Higuera Sotol

$14.00

Flor de Desierto Sotol

$14.00

Rancho Tepua Palmilla

$15.00

Sotolero Bienvenido

$14.00

La Venenosa Puntas

$29.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Patron Plata

$9.00

Gran Dovejo Plata

$7.00

Siete Leguas Plata

$9.00

Tapatio Plata

$7.00

Chinaco Plata

$7.00

El Tesoro Plata

$9.00

Codigo 1530 Plata

$7.00

Flecha Azul Plata

$9.00

Don Julio Plata

$8.00

Herradura Plata

$7.00

Maestro Dobel Plata

$8.00

Corralejo Plata

$7.00

Don Abraham Plata

$9.00

Rooster Rojo Plata

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Gran Dovejo Reposado

$8.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$10.00

El Reformador Reposado

$11.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Flecha Azul Reposado

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Tapatio Reposado

$9.00

Don Abraham Reposado

$11.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Centenario Anejo

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$12.00

Flecha Azul Anejo

$12.00
