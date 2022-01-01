Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Sandwiches

Kincaid's Hulen

4825 Overton Ridge Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

LG BURGERS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.90

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.40

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.30

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Bacon Hamburger

$8.80

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.15

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion

Cattleman

Cattleman

$8.75

Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings & Pickles

Cowtown Deluxe

Cowtown Deluxe

$9.60

Mayo, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Grilled Jals & Onions

Cowtown

$7.50

Chili Hamburger

$7.65

Burger Bowl (Regular)

$7.90

JR BURGERS

Junior Hamburger

$4.65

Junior Cheeseburger

$5.15

Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.40

Junior Bacon Hamburger

$5.90

Junior Chili Cheeseburger

$5.90

Junior Cattleman

$5.75

Junior Cowtown Deluxe

$6.85

Junior Cowtown

$5.25

Junior Chili Hamburger

$5.40

Burger Bowl (Junior)

$5.65

SANDWICHES & MORE

Chicken Sandwich

$6.90

BLT

$5.05

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Cheddar

$3.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Cattleman Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Cowtown Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$9.60

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$7.90

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Veggie Bowl

$3.75

Chicken Strips (2)

$4.00

Chicken Strips (3)

$5.50

Chicken Strip Bowl (3 Strips)

$7.75

HOT DOGS

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.25

Chili Dog

$3.75

Corny Dog

$2.75

SIDES

French Fry

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.49

Okra

$2.50

1/2 OR/FF

$3.49

Deviled Eggs

$1.25

Stuffed Jalapenos

$1.25

Lay's Potato

$1.65

Cheetos

$1.65

Fritos

$1.65

Whole Jalapeno

$0.50

SAUCE ON SIDE

Ranch Dressing (2oz)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Ketchup PC

Mayo PC

Mustard PC

KIDS MEAL

Kid's Meal Jr. Hamburger

$7.25

Kid's Meal Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kid's Meal, Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kid's Meal Hot Dog

$5.25

Kid's Meal Corn Dog

$5.00

Kid's Meal Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kid's Meal Grilled Cheese w/ Cheddar

$5.25

DRINKS

22oz. Regular

$1.89

12oz. Kids

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.89

12 oz. Kid's Milk

$2.25

16oz. Milk

$2.75

DESSERTS

Shakes

$3.75+

Floats

$3.75+

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00+

Banana Pudding

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for coming!!

Location

4825 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76132

