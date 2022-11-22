Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Kind Bread Company

37 Reviews

$$

201 South Solano Suite G

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Order Again

Popular Items

Sourdough Pretzels
Cinnamon Roll
Traditional Loaf

Bread

Traditional Loaf

Traditional Loaf

$10.00

Traditional loaves are versatile and delicious! Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter & Salt.

Green Chile Cheddar Loaf

Green Chile Cheddar Loaf

$11.00

The same great formula as our Traditional Loaf, with the addition of New Mexico Green Chile and Cheddar Cheese from Tucumcari Mountain Cheese Factory. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Salt, Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese

Seeded Whole Wheat Loaf

Seeded Whole Wheat Loaf

$11.00

Pro Tip: This makes the best avocado toast! 80% Whole Wheat Flour Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Salt, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Chia Seeds

Holiday Stuffing-November Loaf

Holiday Stuffing-November Loaf

$11.00

Onions, garlic, and KBC savory seasoning sautéed in butter and added to our traditional sourdough loaf! You don't have to make stuffing to give your holiday taste buds what they want!

Cranberry Walnut Loaf

Cranberry Walnut Loaf

$11.00

Our traditional loaf formula with tons of cranberries and walnuts. Makes a killer grilled cheese. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Salt, Cranberries, Walnuts

Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$7.00

These mini traditional loaves are perfect for those who want a bit less bread or for making your own bread bowls! Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Salt

Demi-Baguette

Demi-Baguette

$4.00

A demi-baguette (300 grams) either plain or covered in sesame seeds. So delicious alone or paired with dinner, or made into a large sandwich! Can’t go wrong!

Pan Loaf

Honey Wheat Sandwich Loaf

Honey Wheat Sandwich Loaf

$11.00

Our soft Honey Wheat Sandwich Loaf has the perfect combination of deep flavor from our whole wheat flour and sweetness from our favorite local honey! Limited quantities available. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Honey, Avocado Oil, Salt

Rye Sandwich Loaf

Rye Sandwich Loaf

$11.00

The ‘Approachable Rye’ as we like to call it. No caraway seeds and 30% Rye Flour makes this sandwich loaf perfect for any meal. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Salt

Brioche Loaf

$11.00

This loaf is as close to "Good ol' White Bread" as we're going to make! It is soft, fluffy and perfect for sandwiches.

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf

$11.00

This loaf loves some butter slathered on top! If you toast it, be warned that your house will smell like a bakery for a while. You’re welcome. Ingredients: Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Milk, Cinnamon, Raisins, Water, Butter, Cornstarch, Salt

Bagel

Our bagels are boiled before they’re baked…like every good bagel should be! Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt
Sourdough Bagel

Sourdough Bagel

$2.00

Boiled before the bake and no fake yeast! Pair with one of our cream cheese options. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt

Cookies

Cookies

Cookies

$1.50

Croissants & Danishes

Sourdough Croissant

Sourdough Croissant

$4.25

Naturally Leavened Croissants are simply unbeatable in flavor!

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Our cream cheese danish filling is made in house and it's a true classic. Get your breakfast on!

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Dark Chocolate wrapped up in sourdough croissant dough. Yum!

Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant

$5.75

A really good ham and cheese sandwich!

Pumpkin Pie-November Danish

$5.75

The holidays are here and what's a better way to get your pumpkin pie fix thank a pumpkin cream cheese danish with perfect amount of holiday spices.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Our Almond Croissants and filled AND topped with house made almond paste and twice baked for crispy, almondy perfection!

Rosemary Garlic Twist

$2.75

Small but mighty! These babies pack in the flavor! Croissant dough twisted up and sprinkled with our Rosemary Garlic Spice Blend.

Merch

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$12.50Out of stock
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
KBC Hat

KBC Hat

$15.00

Sticker

$1.50

Candle

$15.00

NMSU Candles brought to you by: Kreative Kandle Co Smells almost as good as the bakery!

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Sourdough Goodies

Spice Jar

Spice Jar

$5.00

We mix spices and herbs into blends that we love for dipping bread into, sprinkling on top of toast or even for cooking dinner! Get yours today!

Sourdough Pretzels

Sourdough Pretzels

$4.00

Good for your gut, good for your soul and great with a beer. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Sourdough Starter, Butter, Salt

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Naturally leavened and just enough sweetness. Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Sourdough Starter, Water, Avocado Oil, Butter, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt

Dinner Roll (6-Pack)

Dinner Roll (6-Pack)

$12.00

Give our sourdough dinner rolls a try. Perfect for gravy dippin’ and butter slatherin’! Ingredients: Flour, Water, Milk, Sourdough Starter, Avocado Oil, Salt

Sourdough Burger Bun (6 Pack)

Sourdough Burger Bun (6 Pack)

$12.00

The perfect Brioche Sourdough addition to any burger or sandwich! Ingredients: Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Avocado Oil, Sourdough Starter, Salt

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Plain, Pecan, Peanut Butter or Raspberry! How will you decide?

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

Nothing like a thick slice of KBC Pumpkin Bread with some butter! Seasonal, so don't miss your opportunity.

English Muffin 6-Pack

$7.00

Upgrade your breakfast!

Rosemary Garlic Focaccia

$4.00

Our focaccia is perfect for splitting in half for sandwiches (enough for 2 at least) or for simply pulling apart and devouring. A baker favorite is dipping pieces in Olive Oil and a KBC Spice Blend.

Concha

$3.75

Sourdough Hot Dog Bun (6 Pack)

$12.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN FOR WALKINS Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday AND Friday 1pm-6pm SATURDAY 10am-2pm Everything we make is handmade fresh daily and everything is SOURDOUGH!

Location

201 South Solano Suite G, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Directions

Gallery
Kind Bread Company image
Kind Bread Company image

